Physical Diagnosis of Pain with DVD

The only atlas devoted to the physical diagnosis of pain, Dr. Steven Waldman’s 2nd edition of Physical Diagnosis of Pain continues to offer a clear, how-to-do-it approach to the accurate diagnosis of 300 conditions through their physical signs. Dr. Waldman’s teaching method coupled with new and beautifully detailed illustrations give you the information you need to optimize outcomes for your patients with pain. Plus, thirty new chapters keep you up to date and a DVD of procedural videos performed by Dr. Waldman provides you with authoritative guidance on conducting physical examinations to help you effectively diagnose pain.
- Examines the full range of conditions in the shoulder and upper extremity, elbow and forearm, wrist and hand, spine, hip, knee, ankle, and foot offering you complete coverage.
- Integrates high-quality color illustrations as well as hundreds of crisply reproduced radiographic and MR images, and clinical photographs of actual exam procedures and techniques providing exceptional visual guidance.
- Includes a DVD of videos of Dr. Waldman and his staff performing techniques of the physical exam for expert, how-to-do-it guidance.
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 17th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437702613
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249294
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A.
