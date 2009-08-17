Physical Diagnosis of Pain with DVD - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437702613, 9780323249294

Physical Diagnosis of Pain with DVD

2nd Edition

Authors: Steven Waldman Steven Waldman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437702613
eBook ISBN: 9780323249294
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th August 2009
Page Count: 376
Description

The only atlas devoted to the physical diagnosis of pain, Dr. Steven Waldman’s 2nd edition of Physical Diagnosis of Pain continues to offer a clear, how-to-do-it approach to the accurate diagnosis of 300 conditions through their physical signs. Dr. Waldman’s teaching method coupled with new and beautifully detailed illustrations give you the information you need to optimize outcomes for your patients with pain. Plus, thirty new chapters keep you up to date and a DVD of procedural videos performed by Dr. Waldman provides you with authoritative guidance on conducting physical examinations to help you effectively diagnose pain.

Key Features

  • Examines the full range of conditions in the shoulder and upper extremity, elbow and forearm, wrist and hand, spine, hip, knee, ankle, and foot offering you complete coverage.
  • Integrates high-quality color illustrations as well as hundreds of crisply reproduced radiographic and MR images, and clinical photographs of actual exam procedures and techniques providing exceptional visual guidance.
  • Includes a DVD of videos of Dr. Waldman and his staff performing techniques of the physical exam for expert, how-to-do-it guidance.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
17th August 2009
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437702613
eBook ISBN:
9780323249294

About the Authors

Steven Waldman

Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A.

