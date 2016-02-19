Physical Diagnosis in Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080173764, 9781483280462

Physical Diagnosis in Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: A E Davis T D Bolin
eBook ISBN: 9781483280462
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 128
Description

Physical Diagnosis in Medicine covers the procedures for physical examination and for diagnosis of common causes of abnormal physical signs. This book is composed of eight chapters that also outline the physical signs encountered in common medical conditions. The opening chapters deal with the preliminary general appraisal of the patient for a number of important physical sign, appearance, behavior, and mental state. The rest of the book outlines the schematic approach allowing an overall assessment concerning conditions of the nervous, cardio-vascular, gastrointestinal, hemotopoietic, respiratory, and endocrine systems. The final chapter considers the procedures for examination of the joints. This book will prove useful to general medical practitioners.

Table of Contents

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

PREFACE

Chapter 1: PRELIMINARY APPRAISAL OF THE PATIENT

Publisher Summary

PALLOR AND PLETHORA

CYANOSIS

PIGMENTATION

JAUNDICE

SPOT DIAGNOSIS

EXAMINATION OF THE HANDS

Chapter 2: THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

APPEARANCE AND GENERAL BEHAVIOUR

THE SKULL

THE SPINE

CRANIAL NERVES

FIRST CRANIAL NERVE (OLFACTORY)

SECOND CRANIAL NERVE (OPTIC NERVE)

THE THIRD, FOURTH AND SIXTH CRANIAL NERVES

THE THIRD CRANIAL NERVE (OCULOMOTOR)

THE FOURTH CRANIAL NERVE (TROCHLEAR)

THE SIXTH CRANIAL NERVE (ABDUCENS)

THE FIFTH CRANIAL NERVE (TRIGEMINAL)

THE SEVENTH CRANIAL NERVE (FACIAL)

THE EIGHTH CRANIAL NERVE (ACOUSTIC)

NINTH AND TENTH CRANIAL NERVES (GLOSSOPHARYNGEAL AND VAGUS)

THE ELEVENTH CRANIAL NERVE (SPINAL-ACCESSORY)

THE TWELFTH CRANIAL NERVE (HYPOGLOSSAL)

EXAMINATION OF THE LIMBS AND TRUNK

EXAMINATION OF THE LOWER LIMB

NEUROLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS

THE EXAMINATION OF THE UNCONSCIOUS PATIENT

Chapter 3: THE CARDIO-VASCULAR SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

THE PULSE

DETERMINATION OF THE BLOOD PRESSURE

THE EXAMINATION OF THE PULSATIONS IN THE NECK

EXAMINATION OF THE PRAECORDIUM

CARDIAC LESIONS

SIGNS OF CARDIAC FAILURE

SIGNS OF BACTERIAL ENDOCARDITIS

PERICARDIAL LESIONS

Chapter 4: THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

Examination of the lips

Examination of the teeth, gums and buccal mucosa

Examination of the tongue

THE ABDOMEN

AREA IDENTIFICATION OF OTHER ABDOMINAL SWELLINGS

Chapter 5: THE HAEMOPOIETIC SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

ANAEMIA

POLYCYTHAEMIA

LYMPHADENOPATHY

PURPURA

SPLENOMEGALY AND HEPATOMEGALY

Chapter 6: THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

Inspection

Palpation

Percussion

Auscultation

Inspection of the sputum

CORRELATION OF THE PHYSICAL SIGNS WITH UNDERLYING PATHOLOGY

Chapter 7: THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

Thyrotoxicosis

Myxoedema

Addison’s disease

Cushing’s syndrome

Acromegaly

Hypopituitarism

Hypoparathyroidism

Chapter 8: EXAMINATION OF JOINTS

Publisher Summary

ARTHROPATHIES

INDEX

About the Author

A E Davis

T D Bolin

