Physical Diagnosis in Medicine
1st Edition
Physical Diagnosis in Medicine covers the procedures for physical examination and for diagnosis of common causes of abnormal physical signs. This book is composed of eight chapters that also outline the physical signs encountered in common medical conditions. The opening chapters deal with the preliminary general appraisal of the patient for a number of important physical sign, appearance, behavior, and mental state. The rest of the book outlines the schematic approach allowing an overall assessment concerning conditions of the nervous, cardio-vascular, gastrointestinal, hemotopoietic, respiratory, and endocrine systems. The final chapter considers the procedures for examination of the joints. This book will prove useful to general medical practitioners.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
PREFACE
Chapter 1: PRELIMINARY APPRAISAL OF THE PATIENT
PALLOR AND PLETHORA
CYANOSIS
PIGMENTATION
JAUNDICE
SPOT DIAGNOSIS
EXAMINATION OF THE HANDS
Chapter 2: THE NERVOUS SYSTEM
APPEARANCE AND GENERAL BEHAVIOUR
THE SKULL
THE SPINE
CRANIAL NERVES
FIRST CRANIAL NERVE (OLFACTORY)
SECOND CRANIAL NERVE (OPTIC NERVE)
THE THIRD, FOURTH AND SIXTH CRANIAL NERVES
THE THIRD CRANIAL NERVE (OCULOMOTOR)
THE FOURTH CRANIAL NERVE (TROCHLEAR)
THE SIXTH CRANIAL NERVE (ABDUCENS)
THE FIFTH CRANIAL NERVE (TRIGEMINAL)
THE SEVENTH CRANIAL NERVE (FACIAL)
THE EIGHTH CRANIAL NERVE (ACOUSTIC)
NINTH AND TENTH CRANIAL NERVES (GLOSSOPHARYNGEAL AND VAGUS)
THE ELEVENTH CRANIAL NERVE (SPINAL-ACCESSORY)
THE TWELFTH CRANIAL NERVE (HYPOGLOSSAL)
EXAMINATION OF THE LIMBS AND TRUNK
EXAMINATION OF THE LOWER LIMB
NEUROLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS
THE EXAMINATION OF THE UNCONSCIOUS PATIENT
Chapter 3: THE CARDIO-VASCULAR SYSTEM
THE PULSE
DETERMINATION OF THE BLOOD PRESSURE
THE EXAMINATION OF THE PULSATIONS IN THE NECK
EXAMINATION OF THE PRAECORDIUM
CARDIAC LESIONS
SIGNS OF CARDIAC FAILURE
SIGNS OF BACTERIAL ENDOCARDITIS
PERICARDIAL LESIONS
Chapter 4: THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
Examination of the lips
Examination of the teeth, gums and buccal mucosa
Examination of the tongue
THE ABDOMEN
AREA IDENTIFICATION OF OTHER ABDOMINAL SWELLINGS
Chapter 5: THE HAEMOPOIETIC SYSTEM
ANAEMIA
POLYCYTHAEMIA
LYMPHADENOPATHY
PURPURA
SPLENOMEGALY AND HEPATOMEGALY
Chapter 6: THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
Inspection
Palpation
Percussion
Auscultation
Inspection of the sputum
CORRELATION OF THE PHYSICAL SIGNS WITH UNDERLYING PATHOLOGY
Chapter 7: THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
Thyrotoxicosis
Myxoedema
Addison’s disease
Cushing’s syndrome
Acromegaly
Hypopituitarism
Hypoparathyroidism
Chapter 8: EXAMINATION OF JOINTS
ARTHROPATHIES
INDEX
