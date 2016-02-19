Physical Diagnosis in Medicine covers the procedures for physical examination and for diagnosis of common causes of abnormal physical signs. This book is composed of eight chapters that also outline the physical signs encountered in common medical conditions. The opening chapters deal with the preliminary general appraisal of the patient for a number of important physical sign, appearance, behavior, and mental state. The rest of the book outlines the schematic approach allowing an overall assessment concerning conditions of the nervous, cardio-vascular, gastrointestinal, hemotopoietic, respiratory, and endocrine systems. The final chapter considers the procedures for examination of the joints. This book will prove useful to general medical practitioners.