"I highly recommend Physical Database Design by Lightstone, Teorey, and Nadeau. The book covers fine aspects of physical design -- issues such as the effects of different approaches to indexes, tradeoffs in materializing views, and details of physical data layout. Unlike other books, it does not focus on a particular product, but instead covers the deep principles that cut across products. The book addresses both transaction intensive applications (OLTP) as well as data warehouses (OLAP). Their new book is a welcome addition to the literature." --Michael Blaha, OMT Associates, Inc.

"This is an excellent book on physical database design, giving pragmatic models and advice. It has a wealth of information for both the student and for the practitioner -- presenting analytic models and practical tips that are demonstrated with examples using Oracle, DB2, and Microsoft SQL Server." --Jim Gray, Microsoft Research