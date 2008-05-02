Physical Chemistry
3rd Edition
Description
In this third edition, core applications have been added along with more recent developments in the theories of chemical reaction kinetics and molecular quantum mechanics, as well as in the experimental study of extremely rapid chemical reactions.
Key Features
- Fully revised concise edition covering recent developments in the field
- Supports student learning with step by step explanation of fundamental principles, an appropriate level of math rigor, and pedagogical tools to aid comprehension
- Encourages readers to apply theory in practical situations
Readership
Chemistry majors, and biology, physics, and engineering majors who take a course in physical chemistry
Table of Contents
Part I: Thermodynamics and the Macroscopic Description of Physical Systems - The Behavior of Gases and Liquids; Work, Heat and Energy: The First Law of Thermodynamics ; The Second and Third Laws of Thermodynamics: Entropy; The Thermodynamics of Real Systems; Phase Equilibrium; The Thermodynamics of Solutions; Chemical Equilibrium; The Thermodynamics of Electrochemical Systems Part II: Dynamics - Gas Kinetic Theory. The Molecular Theory of Dilute Gases At Equilibrium; Transport Processes; The Rates of Chemical Reactions; Chemical Reaction Mechanisms. I. Rate Laws and Mechanisms; Chemical Reaction Mechanisms. II. Catalysis and Miscellaneous Topics; Part III: The Molecular Theory of Matter; Classical Mechanics and the Old Quantum Theory; The Principles of Quantum Mechanics. I. Classical Waves and the Schrödinger Equation; The Principles of Quantum Mechanics. II. The Postulates of Quantum Mechanics; The Electronic States of Atoms I. The Hydrogen Atom; The Electronic States of Atoms. II. The Zero-order Approximation for Multi-electron Atoms; The Electronic States of Atoms. III. Higher-Order Approximations; The Electronic States of Diatomic Molecules; The Electronic Structure of Polyatomic Molecules; Translational, Rotational, and Vibrational States of Atoms and Molecules; Optical Spectroscopy and Photochemistry; Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy; Part IV: The Reconciliation of the Macroscopic and Molecular Theories of Matter - Equilibrium Statistical Mechanics. I. The Probability Distribution for Molecular States; Equilibrium Statistical Mechanics. II. Statistical Thermodynamics; Equilibrium Statistical Mechanics. III. Ensembles; The Structure of Solids, Liquids, and Polymers; Appendix.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 2nd May 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878591
About the Author
Robert Mortimer
Robert Mortimer has been a professor of chemistry at Rhodes College since 1981. He is the recipient of a Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship as well as a National Science Foundation Predoctoral Fellowship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rhodes College, Memphis, TN, USA
Reviews
Praise for the first edition: "[T]his text has all the necessary ingredients to be used for a two-semester undergraduate physical chemistry course.... Anyone teaching physical chemistry will want to have a copy of this book as a reference. Professors will find the figures and problems to be particularly useful." --Journal of Chemical Education "Robert Mortimer's book provides an in-depth and clear presentation of the subject. The chapter problems and examples are useful in giving students exercise in what they have read." --David Lawson, University of Michigan-Dearborn "This text is my new favorite thermo/kinetics book. It presents both the concepts and relevant equations in a clear, understandable fashion and moves easily from basic or review concepts to more advanced topics." --Cynthia M. Woodbridge, Hillsdale College "Mortimer's Physical Chemistry textbook is well written, complete, and it will be easily read by students and instructors. The material covered is current and concise, and the in-chapter and end-of-chapter problems enhance the students' learning experience. I recommend this book." --Jason D. Hofstein, Siena College