Physical Chemistry of Gas-Liquid Interfaces
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Gas-Liquid Interfaces
a. Occurrences and importance of gas-liquid interfaces
b. Basic background information: surface tension, Gibbs adsorption isotherm, resistor model of gas uptake
c. Challenges for the future
2. Historical Perspective on Experimental Evidence for Ions at the Surface of Water
a. Initial motivations
b. First experiments that opened up the field (mid to late 1990s)
3. Current State-of-the Art Modelling of Ions at the Surface of Water
a. Molecular dynamics
b. Polarizability
c. Hofmeister Series
4. Molecular Beam Scattering as a Tool to Probe Reactions of Gases at Liquid Surfaces
a. Selected reaction examples
b. Energy transfer
c. Reaction timescale
5. Ion Scattering Studies of Molecular Structure at Liquid Surfaces
a. Overview of experimental techniques (NICISS, MEIS, HEIS, etc)
6. Sum Frequency Generation at Aqueous Surfaces
a. Hydrogen bonding structure at the interface
b. Surfactants and ions
7. X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy with Water Micro-jets
a. Liquid micro-jet technique
b. Surface profiles of ions and small organic molecules
8. Gas-Liquid Chemistry in the Atmosphere
a. Uptake and reaction of trace gases in aerosol, fog water, cloud water
b. Photosensitized chemistry; particle-phase reactions
9. Surfactant Control of Reactions at the Surface of Water
a. Surfactants present at aqueous environments in the atmosphere
b. Effects of surfactants on gas-liquid reactivity and photochemistry
10. Chemistry of Sea Spray Aerosol in the Atmosphere
a. Organic and biological molecules found at the surface of sea spray
b. Reaction with atmospheric gases
11. Microfluidics as a New Direction for Gas-Liquid Chemical Measurements
a. In situ imaging techniques
Description
Physical Chemistry of Gas-Liquid Interfaces, the first volume in the Developments in Physical & Theoretical Chemistry series, addresses the physical chemistry of gas transport and reactions across liquid surfaces. Gas–liquid interfaces are all around us, especially within atmospheric systems such as sea spry aerosols, cloud droplets, and the surface of the ocean. Because the reaction environment at liquid surfaces is completely unlike bulk gas or bulk liquid, chemists must readjust their conceptual framework when entering this field. This book provides the necessary background in thermodynamics and computational and experimental techniques for scientists to obtain a thorough understanding of the physical chemistry of liquid surfaces in complex, real-world environments.
Key Features
- Provides an interdisciplinary view of the chemical dynamics of liquid surfaces, making the content of specific use to physical chemists and atmospheric scientists
- Features 100 figures and illustrations to underscore key concepts and aid in retention for young scientists in industry and graduate students in the classroom
- Helps scientists who are transitioning to this field by offering the appropriate thermodynamic background and surveying the current state of research
Readership
Graduate students and research scientists in academia and industry in physical chemistry and atmospheric science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 4th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136423
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136416
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jennifer Faust Editor
Dr. Jennifer A. Faust is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry, College of Wooster, Wooster, OH, USA. She obtained her PhD in physical chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015 and subsequently completed a postdoctoral fellowship in atmospheric chemistry at the University of Toronto. The Faust undergraduate research group currently focuses on characterizing multiphase reactions of organic components of rainwater.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Wooster, Wooster, OH, USA
James House Editor
J.E. House is Scholar in Residence, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University. He has also been elected to the Southern Illinois University Chemistry Alumni Hall of Fame. He is the Series Editor for Elsevier's Developments in Physical & Theoretical Chemistry series, and a member of the editorial board of The Chemical Educator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University, Normal, IL; and Scholar in Residence, Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA