Physical Chemistry and Its Biological Applications presents the basic principles of physical chemistry and shows how the methods of physical chemistry are being applied to increase understanding of living systems. Chapters 1 and 2 of the book discuss states of matter and solutions of nonelectrolytes. Chapters 3 to 5 examine laws in thermodynamics and solutions of electrolytes. Chapters 6 to 8 look at acid-base equilibria and the link between electromagnetic radiation and the structure of atoms. Chapters 9 to 11 cover different types of bonding, the rates of chemical reactions, and the process of adsorption. Chapters 12 to 14 present molecular aggregates, magnetic resonance spectroscopy and photochemistry, and radiation. This book is useful to biological scientists for self-study and reference. With modest additions of mathematical material by the teacher, the book should also be suitable for a full-year major's course in physical chemistry.

1/States of Matter

1-1 Molecular Picture of Matter

1-2 Phase Diagrams

1-3 Ideal Gases

1-4 Molecular Velocities

1-5 Gaseous Mixtures; Measurement of Gases

1-6 Real Gases

1-7 Continuity of States; Corresponding States

1-8 Intermolecular Forces

1-9 The Hydrogen Bond

1-10 Vapor Pressure

1-11 Surface Tension

1-12 Viscosity

1-13 Structure of Liquids

2/Solutions of Nonelectrolytes

2-1 Concentration Scales

2-2 Ideality of Solutions

2-3 Miscible Liquid Pairs

2-4 Solutions of Gases in Liquids

2-5 Liquid Mixtures Showing Limited Solubility

2-6 Distribution of a Solute between Immiscible Solvents

2-7 Colligative Properties—Vapor Pressure Lowering

2-8 Freezing Point Depression and Boiling Point Elevation

2-9 Osmotic Pressure

2-10 Partial Molar Volume

3/Thermodynamics: First Law and Thermochemistry

3-1 Energy, Work, and Heat

3-2 Equivalence of Energy Forms—First Law of Thermodynamics

3-3 Some Isothermal Physical Changes

3-4 Heat Capacity

3-5 Energy Changes in Chemical Reactions

3-6 Calorimetry and Thermal Analysis

4/Thermodynamics: Second Law and Equilibrium

4-1 The Tendency for Spontaneous Change

4-2 The Entropy and its Meaning

4-3 Entropy Changes in Isothermal Physical Processes

4-4 Entropy Changes in Chemical Reactions

4-5 Dependence of Entropy on Temperature

4-6 Some Applications of the Entropy Functions; Entropy and Probability

4-7 The Free Energy Function and its Significance

4-8 Chemical Equilibrium

4-9 Effect of Temperature on Free Energy Change and Equilibrium Constant

4-10 Energy Relations in Living Systems

4-11 Thermodynamics of Mixtures

5/Solutions of Electrolytes

5-1 Strong and Weak Electrolytes

5-2 The Debye-Hückel Theory; Activity Coefficients of Ions

5-3 Conductance

5-4 Enthalpies of Solution and of Reaction of Ions

5-5 Ionic Hydration and the Lyotropic Series

6/Acid-Base Equilibria

6-1 Brönsted-Lowry Concept of Acids and Bases

6-2 Aqueous Solution and the pH Scale

6-3 Weak Electrolyte Equilibria

6-4 Equilibria Involving Several Solutes

6-5 Characterization of Acid-Base Functional Groups

6-6 Amino Acids and Proteins

6-7 Ionic Equilibria in the Blood

7/Oxidation-Reduction Equilibria

7-1 Reaction Potentials for Oxidation-Reduction

7-2 Galvanic Cells and Electrode Potentials

7-3 Techniques of Potential Measurement

7-4 Oxidation-Reduction Titrations and Indicators

7-5 Characteristics of Organic Oxidation-Reduction Systems

7-6 Biochemical Oxidation

7-7 Potentiometric Determination of Ion Concentration

8/Electromagnetic Radiation and the Structure of Atoms

8-1 Wave Character of Electromagnetic Radiation

8-2 Refraction

8-3 The Superposition Principle and Diffraction

8-4 Polarized Radiation

8-5 The Quantum Nature of Radiation

8-6 The Wave Nature of Material Particles

8-7 The Nuclear Atom

8-8 Atomic Spectra and the Particle Model of the Atom

8-9 Polyelectronic Atoms

8-10 The Wave Model of the Atom

9/Bonding and Molecular Spectroscopy

9-1 Ionic and Covalent Bonding

9-2 Bonding in Diatomic Molecules

9-3 Hybrid Orbitals

9-4 Electron Delocalization

9-5 Complexes Formed by Metal Ions

9-6 Vibrations in Diatomic Molecules

9-7 An Overview of Molecular Spectroscopy

9-8 Vibrational Spectra

9-9 Electronic Transitions

9-10 Optical Dispersion

10/Kinetics of Chemical Reactions

10-1 Rates and their Measurement

10-2 Kinetics of the Overall Reaction

10-3 Reaction Orders and Rate Constants

10-4 Complex Reactions

10-5 Chain Reactions

10-6 Effect of Temperature on Rate Constant—The Arrhenius Equation

10-7 Transition-State Theory

10-8 Catalysis

10-9 Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions

10-10 Isotope Effects

10-11 Very Rapid Reactions

11/Adsorption and Surface Effects

11-1 Energy Relations and Adsorption

11-2 Liquid Surfaces

11-3 Insoluble Films on Liquids

11-4 Solid Adsorbents

11-5 Adsorption of Gases on Solids

11-6 Adsorption from Solution

11-7 Heterogeneous Reactions at Solid Surfaces

12/Macromolecules and Molecular Aggregates

12-1 Synthetic and Natural Polymers

12-2 X-Ray Diffraction and Polymers

12-3 Conformation of Macromolecules in Solution

12-4 Filtration and Particle Size

12-5 Osmotic Pressure

12-6 Dynamic Properties

12-7 Sedimentation Equilibrium

12-8 Electrophoresis

12-9 Optical Properties and Light Scattering

12-10 Gels and Molecular Exclusion Chromatography

12-11 Micelles and Emulsions

12-12 Liquid Crystals and Large Micelles

12-13 Biological Membranes and Phospholipid Bilayers

13/Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

13-1 Magnetic Susceptibility

13-2 Principles of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

13-3 Dynamic Effects in NMR

13-4 Spectra of Other Nuclei

13-5 Special Methods in NMR Spectroscopy

13-6 Applications of NMR

13-7 Principles of Electron Paramagnetic Resonance

13-8 Spin Labeling

14/Photochemistry and Radiation Chemistry

14-1 General Principles of Photochemistry

14-2 Photochemical Processes

14-3 High-Intensity Photochemical Sources

14-4 Light-Induced Biological Processes

14-5 Photoinactivation of Biological Systems

14-6 Sources of High-Energy Radiation

14-7 Methods of Handling Ionizing Radiation

14-8 Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Matter

Table of Symbols and Abbreviations

