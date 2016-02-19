Physical Chemistry and Its Biological Applications
Physical Chemistry and Its Biological Applications presents the basic principles of physical chemistry and shows how the methods of physical chemistry are being applied to increase understanding of living systems. Chapters 1 and 2 of the book discuss states of matter and solutions of nonelectrolytes. Chapters 3 to 5 examine laws in thermodynamics and solutions of electrolytes. Chapters 6 to 8 look at acid-base equilibria and the link between electromagnetic radiation and the structure of atoms. Chapters 9 to 11 cover different types of bonding, the rates of chemical reactions, and the process of adsorption. Chapters 12 to 14 present molecular aggregates, magnetic resonance spectroscopy and photochemistry, and radiation. This book is useful to biological scientists for self-study and reference. With modest additions of mathematical material by the teacher, the book should also be suitable for a full-year major's course in physical chemistry.
Table of Contents
1/States of Matter
1-1 Molecular Picture of Matter
1-2 Phase Diagrams
1-3 Ideal Gases
1-4 Molecular Velocities
1-5 Gaseous Mixtures; Measurement of Gases
1-6 Real Gases
1-7 Continuity of States; Corresponding States
1-8 Intermolecular Forces
1-9 The Hydrogen Bond
1-10 Vapor Pressure
1-11 Surface Tension
1-12 Viscosity
1-13 Structure of Liquids
2/Solutions of Nonelectrolytes
2-1 Concentration Scales
2-2 Ideality of Solutions
2-3 Miscible Liquid Pairs
2-4 Solutions of Gases in Liquids
2-5 Liquid Mixtures Showing Limited Solubility
2-6 Distribution of a Solute between Immiscible Solvents
2-7 Colligative Properties—Vapor Pressure Lowering
2-8 Freezing Point Depression and Boiling Point Elevation
2-9 Osmotic Pressure
2-10 Partial Molar Volume
3/Thermodynamics: First Law and Thermochemistry
3-1 Energy, Work, and Heat
3-2 Equivalence of Energy Forms—First Law of Thermodynamics
3-3 Some Isothermal Physical Changes
3-4 Heat Capacity
3-5 Energy Changes in Chemical Reactions
3-6 Calorimetry and Thermal Analysis
4/Thermodynamics: Second Law and Equilibrium
4-1 The Tendency for Spontaneous Change
4-2 The Entropy and its Meaning
4-3 Entropy Changes in Isothermal Physical Processes
4-4 Entropy Changes in Chemical Reactions
4-5 Dependence of Entropy on Temperature
4-6 Some Applications of the Entropy Functions; Entropy and Probability
4-7 The Free Energy Function and its Significance
4-8 Chemical Equilibrium
4-9 Effect of Temperature on Free Energy Change and Equilibrium Constant
4-10 Energy Relations in Living Systems
4-11 Thermodynamics of Mixtures
5/Solutions of Electrolytes
5-1 Strong and Weak Electrolytes
5-2 The Debye-Hückel Theory; Activity Coefficients of Ions
5-3 Conductance
5-4 Enthalpies of Solution and of Reaction of Ions
5-5 Ionic Hydration and the Lyotropic Series
6/Acid-Base Equilibria
6-1 Brönsted-Lowry Concept of Acids and Bases
6-2 Aqueous Solution and the pH Scale
6-3 Weak Electrolyte Equilibria
6-4 Equilibria Involving Several Solutes
6-5 Characterization of Acid-Base Functional Groups
6-6 Amino Acids and Proteins
6-7 Ionic Equilibria in the Blood
7/Oxidation-Reduction Equilibria
7-1 Reaction Potentials for Oxidation-Reduction
7-2 Galvanic Cells and Electrode Potentials
7-3 Techniques of Potential Measurement
7-4 Oxidation-Reduction Titrations and Indicators
7-5 Characteristics of Organic Oxidation-Reduction Systems
7-6 Biochemical Oxidation
7-7 Potentiometric Determination of Ion Concentration
8/Electromagnetic Radiation and the Structure of Atoms
8-1 Wave Character of Electromagnetic Radiation
8-2 Refraction
8-3 The Superposition Principle and Diffraction
8-4 Polarized Radiation
8-5 The Quantum Nature of Radiation
8-6 The Wave Nature of Material Particles
8-7 The Nuclear Atom
8-8 Atomic Spectra and the Particle Model of the Atom
8-9 Polyelectronic Atoms
8-10 The Wave Model of the Atom
9/Bonding and Molecular Spectroscopy
9-1 Ionic and Covalent Bonding
9-2 Bonding in Diatomic Molecules
9-3 Hybrid Orbitals
9-4 Electron Delocalization
9-5 Complexes Formed by Metal Ions
9-6 Vibrations in Diatomic Molecules
9-7 An Overview of Molecular Spectroscopy
9-8 Vibrational Spectra
9-9 Electronic Transitions
9-10 Optical Dispersion
10/Kinetics of Chemical Reactions
10-1 Rates and their Measurement
10-2 Kinetics of the Overall Reaction
10-3 Reaction Orders and Rate Constants
10-4 Complex Reactions
10-5 Chain Reactions
10-6 Effect of Temperature on Rate Constant—The Arrhenius Equation
10-7 Transition-State Theory
10-8 Catalysis
10-9 Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions
10-10 Isotope Effects
10-11 Very Rapid Reactions
11/Adsorption and Surface Effects
11-1 Energy Relations and Adsorption
11-2 Liquid Surfaces
11-3 Insoluble Films on Liquids
11-4 Solid Adsorbents
11-5 Adsorption of Gases on Solids
11-6 Adsorption from Solution
11-7 Heterogeneous Reactions at Solid Surfaces
12/Macromolecules and Molecular Aggregates
12-1 Synthetic and Natural Polymers
12-2 X-Ray Diffraction and Polymers
12-3 Conformation of Macromolecules in Solution
12-4 Filtration and Particle Size
12-5 Osmotic Pressure
12-6 Dynamic Properties
12-7 Sedimentation Equilibrium
12-8 Electrophoresis
12-9 Optical Properties and Light Scattering
12-10 Gels and Molecular Exclusion Chromatography
12-11 Micelles and Emulsions
12-12 Liquid Crystals and Large Micelles
12-13 Biological Membranes and Phospholipid Bilayers
13/Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
13-1 Magnetic Susceptibility
13-2 Principles of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
13-3 Dynamic Effects in NMR
13-4 Spectra of Other Nuclei
13-5 Special Methods in NMR Spectroscopy
13-6 Applications of NMR
13-7 Principles of Electron Paramagnetic Resonance
13-8 Spin Labeling
14/Photochemistry and Radiation Chemistry
14-1 General Principles of Photochemistry
14-2 Photochemical Processes
14-3 High-Intensity Photochemical Sources
14-4 Light-Induced Biological Processes
14-5 Photoinactivation of Biological Systems
14-6 Sources of High-Energy Radiation
14-7 Methods of Handling Ionizing Radiation
14-8 Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Matter
Table of Symbols and Abbreviations
Index
