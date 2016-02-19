Physical Chemical Techniques
2nd Edition
Physical Techniques in Biological Research
Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Volume II, Part A: Physical Chemical Techniques focuses on physical chemical techniques that have been most widely used in the study of molecules of biological significance. This book outlines the theoretical basis of the methods, describes the apparatus and manipulations used, and describes the applications of the techniques by examples. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the basic property that makes the use of isotopes as tracers possible. This text then explains the predicted behavior during separations of chemically reacting systems by digital computer techniques. Other chapters consider the mutual diffusion in a binary system of components A and B. This book discusses as well the migration of charged particles or molecules in a liquid medium under the influence of an applied electric field. The final chapter deals with the basic units of electric potential differences. This book is a valuable resource for biological chemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface to First Edition of Volume II
Preface to Second Edition of Volume II
Chapter 1 Tracer Techniques: Stable and Radioactive Isotopes
I. Introduction
II. Elements of Radioactivity
III. The Measurement of Radioactivity
IV. Radioautography
V. Safe Handling of Radioactive Isotopes
VI. The Measurement of the Heavy Stable Isotopes
VII. The Useful Tracer Isotopes and Their Properties
VIII. The Synthesis of Labeled Compounds
IX. The Scope of the Tracer Technique
X. Some Limitations of the Tracer Technique
References
Chapter 2 Ultracent Rifugation
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Weight Determinations
III. Sedimentation Velocity
IV. Density Gradient Sedimentation
V. Hydrostatic Pressure Effects
Reference
Chapter 3 Diffusion in Liquids
I. Diffusion—a Stochastic Process
II. Experimental Methods
II. Diffusiometry with Astigmatic Rayleigh Interference Optics
IV. Applications
References
Chapter 4 Electrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. Microscopic Method
III. Early Moving Boundary Apparatus
IV. The Tiselius Apparatus
V. Optical Systems
VI. Electrophoretic Procedure
VII. The Measurement of Conductivity and Calculation of Mobility
VIII. Some Hints on Interpretation of Patterns
IX. Applications of Moving Boundary Electrophoresis
X. Separatory Electrophoresis Techniques
References
Chapter 5 Electrophoresis of Proteins and Peptides in Stabilizing Media
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations on Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media
III. Description of the Supporting Media
IV. Special Methods
References
Chapter 6 Surface Film Techniques
I. Films at the Air-Water Interface
II. Interfacial Films
III. Transfer of Surface Films from a Liquid onto a Solid Surface
IV. Thickness of Surface Films
V. Surface Potential
VI. Chemical Reactivity of Surface Films
VII. Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers
VIII. Absorption Spectra of Surface Films
IX. Irradiation of Surface Films of Proteins
References
Chapter 7 Electrical Potential Differences
I. Introduction
II. Basic Definitions and Units
III. Theory of Reversible Cells
IV. Junction Potentials
V. "Donnan" Equilibria and Potentials
VI. Membrane Potentials
VII. Phase Boundary Potentials between Liquids
VIII. Summary of Formula for Electrical Potentials
IX. The Meaning and Electrometric Measurement of pH
X. The Measurement of Potential Differences
XI. Preparation and Use of Electrodes
Nomenclature
References
Appendix
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194899