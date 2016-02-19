Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Volume II, Part A: Physical Chemical Techniques focuses on physical chemical techniques that have been most widely used in the study of molecules of biological significance. This book outlines the theoretical basis of the methods, describes the apparatus and manipulations used, and describes the applications of the techniques by examples. Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the basic property that makes the use of isotopes as tracers possible. This text then explains the predicted behavior during separations of chemically reacting systems by digital computer techniques. Other chapters consider the mutual diffusion in a binary system of components A and B. This book discusses as well the migration of charged particles or molecules in a liquid medium under the influence of an applied electric field. The final chapter deals with the basic units of electric potential differences. This book is a valuable resource for biological chemists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface to First Edition of Volume II

Preface to Second Edition of Volume II

Chapter 1 Tracer Techniques: Stable and Radioactive Isotopes

I. Introduction

II. Elements of Radioactivity

III. The Measurement of Radioactivity

IV. Radioautography

V. Safe Handling of Radioactive Isotopes

VI. The Measurement of the Heavy Stable Isotopes

VII. The Useful Tracer Isotopes and Their Properties

VIII. The Synthesis of Labeled Compounds

IX. The Scope of the Tracer Technique

X. Some Limitations of the Tracer Technique

References

Chapter 2 Ultracent Rifugation

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Weight Determinations

III. Sedimentation Velocity

IV. Density Gradient Sedimentation

V. Hydrostatic Pressure Effects

Reference

Chapter 3 Diffusion in Liquids

I. Diffusion—a Stochastic Process

II. Experimental Methods

II. Diffusiometry with Astigmatic Rayleigh Interference Optics

IV. Applications

References

Chapter 4 Electrophoresis

I. Introduction

II. Microscopic Method

III. Early Moving Boundary Apparatus

IV. The Tiselius Apparatus

V. Optical Systems

VI. Electrophoretic Procedure

VII. The Measurement of Conductivity and Calculation of Mobility

VIII. Some Hints on Interpretation of Patterns

IX. Applications of Moving Boundary Electrophoresis

X. Separatory Electrophoresis Techniques

References

Chapter 5 Electrophoresis of Proteins and Peptides in Stabilizing Media

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Considerations on Electrophoresis in Stabilizing Media

III. Description of the Supporting Media

IV. Special Methods

References

Chapter 6 Surface Film Techniques

I. Films at the Air-Water Interface

II. Interfacial Films

III. Transfer of Surface Films from a Liquid onto a Solid Surface

IV. Thickness of Surface Films

V. Surface Potential

VI. Chemical Reactivity of Surface Films

VII. Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers

VIII. Absorption Spectra of Surface Films

IX. Irradiation of Surface Films of Proteins

References

Chapter 7 Electrical Potential Differences

I. Introduction

II. Basic Definitions and Units

III. Theory of Reversible Cells

IV. Junction Potentials

V. "Donnan" Equilibria and Potentials

VI. Membrane Potentials

VII. Phase Boundary Potentials between Liquids

VIII. Summary of Formula for Electrical Potentials

IX. The Meaning and Electrometric Measurement of pH

X. The Measurement of Potential Differences

XI. Preparation and Use of Electrodes

Nomenclature

References

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index

