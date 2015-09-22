Physical-Chemical Properties of Foods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480072, 9780081008065

Physical-Chemical Properties of Foods

1st Edition

New Tools for Prediction

Authors: Aïchatou Ndob Malik Melas André Lebert
eBook ISBN: 9780081008065
Paperback ISBN: 9781785480072
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2015
Page Count: 106
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
57.95
49.26
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
57.95
49.26
48.99
41.64
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The physical and chemical properties of food products have central roles in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical and food industries. Understanding these properties is essential for engineers and scientists to tackle the numerous issues in food processing, including preservation, storage, distribution and consumption.

This book discusses models to predict some of the physical-chemical properties (pH, aw and ionic strength) for biological media containing various solutes. In recent years, food production has involved less processing and fewer additives or preservatives. If health benefits for consumers are obvious, it is not only necessary to adapt current processing and preservation processes but also to verify that appropriate technological and health properties are preserved.

The authors present established models, but also introduce new tools for prediction with modeling methods that are part of a more general approach to understand the behavior of fluid mixtures and design new products or processes through numerical simulation.

Key Features

  • Describes the construction of a tool to allow you to predict the physical-chemical properties of foods and bacterial broths
  • Shows you how to apply this tool with complex medias to predict water activity and pH levels and how to integrate this tool with a process simulator
  • Full with theoretical equations and examples to help you apply the content to your data

Readership

Food scientists, food engineers, postgraduate students of food sciences

Table of Contents

<?xml version="1.0"?>

  • Introduction
  • 1: The Main Physical-chemical Properties
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Physical-chemical properties and qualities of biological products
    • 1.2 Semi-empirical modeling of physical-chemical properties
    • 1.3 From thermodynamic state quantities to the physical-chemical properties of food
  • 2: A Thermodynamic Approach for Predicting Physical-chemical Properties
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 A brief historical overview
    • 2.2 The structure of the thermodynamic model
    • 2.3 The Achard model
  • 3: Applications to Biological Media
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Simple media
    • 3.2 Integration of complex media in the thermodynamic model
    • 3.3 Microorganisms culture media
    • 3.4 Meat products
    • 3.5 Dairy products
    • 3.6 Conclusion on the use of the software for the prediction of physical-chemical properties of biological media
  • 4: Usage in Process Simulators
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction to numerical simulation
    • 4.2 Prediction of the growth of micro-organisms during a drying process
  • Conclusion: The Extensions of the Thermodynamic Approach
  • Appendix 1: The UNIFAC Model
    • A1.1 Combinatorial contribution
    • A1.2 Residual contribution
  • Appendix 2: Debye–Hückel Expression for Long-Range Interactions
  • Appendix 3: Solvation Equations
    • A3.1 Hydrated species structure parameters
    • A3.2 Mole fractions corresponding to the standard hydrated state
    • A3.3 Analytical relation between γiSR and γiSR,H
  • Appendix 4: List of Functional Groups
  • Appendix 5: Parameters of Interaction Between Functional Groups
  • Bibliography
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
106
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081008065
Paperback ISBN:
9781785480072

About the Author

Aïchatou Ndob

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Blaise Pascal - Institut Pascal, France

Malik Melas

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Blaise Pascal - Institut Pascal, France

André Lebert

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Blaise Pascal - Institut Pascal, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.