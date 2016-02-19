Physical Aspects
1st Edition
Recent Applications and Development
Description
Liquid Scintillation Counting: Recent Applications and Development, Volume 1: Physical Aspects covers the proceedings of the International Conference on Liquid Scintillation Counting, Recent Applications and Development, held on August 21-24, 1979 at the University of California, San Francisco. The book contains papers dealing with the physical aspects of liquid scintillation science and technology.
The text discusses the history of liquid scintillation development; scintillation physics and scintillators; and modern techniques for measuring the quenching correction in a liquid scintillation counter. The book also describes radioactivity standards; the advances in instrumentation; alpha counting; and Erenkov counting.
People involved in pharmaceutical chemistry and scientific instruments laboratories will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors for Volumes I and II
Preface
Section I. General History
Some History of Liquid Scintillation Development at Los Alamos
A Tribute to Professor John B. Birks
Section 2. Scintillation Physics and Scintillators
Formation of Excited States by the Pulse Radiolysis of Liquid Systems
The Development of Fast Liquid Scintillators for Fiber Optic Applications
Several High Yield Fluorescent Compounds That Are Liquid at Room Temperature
Novel Primary Solutes for Liquid Scintillation Counting
New Scintillation Cocktails in Response to Present and Future Trends in Liquid Scintillation Counting
A Liquid Organic Scintillator System for Measuring Neutron and Gamma-Ray Spectra
An Investigation of 18Fluorine Positron Spectra in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Liquid Scintillation Counting from Gross Counts to Spectral Analysis
Pulse Shape Liquid Scintillation Counting for Beta, Gamma, or Beta-Gamma Counting
The Application of Spectral Analysis in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Application of an Inexpensive, Efficient Liquid Scintillator in the Development of Large Volume Rectangular Detectors Suitable for Use in Clinical Whole-Body Counters
The Use of Liquid Scintillation Counting Techniques for Decay Parameter Studies of Radionuclides Decaying via Low Energy Isomeric Transitions
Section 3. Quenching
Modern Techniques for Measuring the Quenching Correction in a Liquid Scintillation Counter: A Critical Review
Effects of impurity and Color Quenching Upon the Liquid Scintillation Pulse Height Distributions
The Use of Optimum Window Settings in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Effects of Quench on the Pulse Height Distribution for 3H-Containing Samples-High Quench Levels
Volume, Background, and Detection Efficiency Variations in the Liquid Scintillation Assay of Some Radionuclides in Aqueous Solutions
Limits of Beta Counting Due to Sample Sorption and Procedures for Exclusion of the Counting Rate Instability
Section 4. Radioactivity Standards
Radioactivity Standardization for and by Liquid Scintillation Counting
ANSI Standards for L. S. Counters
Commercially Available Liquid Scintillation Standards
Section 5. Advances in Instrumentation
An Appraisal of Liquid Scintillation Science and Technology, 1964-1979
A New Approach to Automatic Photomultiplier Stabilization for Photon and Scintillation Counters
A Multichannel Analyzer Interface for a Beckman 9000 Liquid Scintillation Counter
Observations of the Performance of ESP and H# in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Experience with a Modern Microprocessor Controlled Liquid Scintillation Counter
Section 6. Alpha Counting
Alpha Liquid Scintillation Counting: Past, Present, and Future
Application of the Combined Solvent Extraction-High Resolution Liquid Scintillation Method to the Determination of 230Th and 234138U in Phosphatic Materials
Liquid Scintillation Analyses for Radium-226 and Radon-222 in Potable Waters
Section 7. Čerenkov Counting
The Origin of Čerenkov Radiation
Recent Applications of Čerenkov Radiation
Improved Čerenkov Radiation Counting Efficiency of 32Phosphorus
Investigation of Čerenkov Counting of Environmental Strontium-90
Section 8. Special Discussion
Disposal of Liquid Scintillation Wastes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219332