Physical and Chemical Oceanography, and Physical Resources, Volume 24B
1st Edition
Series Editors: F.T. Banner M.B. Collins K.S. Massie
eBook ISBN: 9780080870618
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 337
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1980
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870618
Reviews
@qu:...a valuable contribution to the literature and should prove a useful source book for researchers, advanced students, applied geologists, oceanographers and hydrographers. @source: The Hydrographic Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
F.T. Banner Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oceanography, University College of Swansea, Swansea, Great Britian
M.B. Collins Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oceanography, University College of Swansea, Swansea, Great Britian
K.S. Massie Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oceanography, University College of Swansea, Swansea, Great Britian
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.