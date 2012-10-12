Physical Agents in Rehabilitation - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455728480, 9781455775262

Physical Agents in Rehabilitation

4th Edition

From Research to Practice

Authors: Michelle Cameron
eBook ISBN: 9781455775262
eBook ISBN: 9781455748198
eBook ISBN: 9780323266444
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th October 2012
Page Count: 455
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Presenting a variety of treatment choices supported by the latest clinical research, Physical Agents in Rehabilitation: From Research to Practice, 4th Edition is your guide to the safe, most effective use of physical agents in your rehabilitation practice. Coverage in this new edition includes the most up-to-date information on thermal agents, ultrasound, electrical currents, hydrotherapy, traction, compression, lasers, and electromagnetic radiation. Straightforward explanations make it easy to integrate physical agents into your patients’ overall rehabilitation plans.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of all physical agents includes the benefits, correct applications, and issues related to thermal agents, hydrotherapy, traction, compression, ultrasound, electrical currents, and electromagnetic radiation.
  • Clinical case studies help sharpen your decision-making skills regarding important treatment choices and effective applications.
  • Up-to-date, evidence-based practices ensure you are using the best approach supported by research.
  • Contraindications and Precautions boxes explain the safe use and application of physical agents with up-to-date warnings for optimum care paths.
  • Clinical Pearl boxes emphasize the tips and tricks of patient practice.
  • Application techniques in step-by-step, illustrated resource boxes help you provide safe and effective treatments.

Table of Contents

Part One: Introduction to Physical Agents

1. The Physiology of Physical Agents

2. Physical Agents in Clinical Practice

Part Two: Pathology and Patient Problems

3. Inflammation and Tissue Repair

4. Pain

5. Tone Abnormalities

6. Motion Restrictions

Part Three: Thermal Agents

7. Introduction to Thermal Agents

8. Superficial Cold & Heat

9. Ultrasound

10. Diathermy

Part Four: Electrical Currents

11. Introduction to Electrical Currents

12. Electrical Currents for Muscle Contractions

13. Electrical Currents for Pain Control

14. Electrical Currents for Tissue Healing

Part Five: Electromagnetic Agents

15. Lasers and light

16. Ultraviolet

Part Six: Mechanical Agents

17. Hydrotherapy

18. Traction

19. Compression

Details

No. of pages:
455
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455775262
eBook ISBN:
9781455748198
eBook ISBN:
9780323266444

About the Author

Michelle Cameron

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Neurology; Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, OR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.