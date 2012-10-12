Physical Agents in Rehabilitation
4th Edition
From Research to Practice
Description
Presenting a variety of treatment choices supported by the latest clinical research, Physical Agents in Rehabilitation: From Research to Practice, 4th Edition is your guide to the safe, most effective use of physical agents in your rehabilitation practice. Coverage in this new edition includes the most up-to-date information on thermal agents, ultrasound, electrical currents, hydrotherapy, traction, compression, lasers, and electromagnetic radiation. Straightforward explanations make it easy to integrate physical agents into your patients’ overall rehabilitation plans.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of all physical agents includes the benefits, correct applications, and issues related to thermal agents, hydrotherapy, traction, compression, ultrasound, electrical currents, and electromagnetic radiation.
- Clinical case studies help sharpen your decision-making skills regarding important treatment choices and effective applications.
- Up-to-date, evidence-based practices ensure you are using the best approach supported by research.
- Contraindications and Precautions boxes explain the safe use and application of physical agents with up-to-date warnings for optimum care paths.
- Clinical Pearl boxes emphasize the tips and tricks of patient practice.
- Application techniques in step-by-step, illustrated resource boxes help you provide safe and effective treatments.
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction to Physical Agents
1. The Physiology of Physical Agents
2. Physical Agents in Clinical Practice
Part Two: Pathology and Patient Problems
3. Inflammation and Tissue Repair
4. Pain
5. Tone Abnormalities
6. Motion Restrictions
Part Three: Thermal Agents
7. Introduction to Thermal Agents
8. Superficial Cold & Heat
9. Ultrasound
10. Diathermy
Part Four: Electrical Currents
11. Introduction to Electrical Currents
12. Electrical Currents for Muscle Contractions
13. Electrical Currents for Pain Control
14. Electrical Currents for Tissue Healing
Part Five: Electromagnetic Agents
15. Lasers and light
16. Ultraviolet
Part Six: Mechanical Agents
17. Hydrotherapy
18. Traction
19. Compression
Details
455
- 455
English
- English
© Saunders 2013
- © Saunders 2013
12th October 2012
- 12th October 2012
Saunders
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775262
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748198
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266444
About the Author
Michelle Cameron
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Neurology; Portland VA Medical Center, Portland, OR