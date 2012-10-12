Presenting a variety of treatment choices supported by the latest clinical research, Physical Agents in Rehabilitation: From Research to Practice, 4th Edition is your guide to the safe, most effective use of physical agents in your rehabilitation practice. Coverage in this new edition includes the most up-to-date information on thermal agents, ultrasound, electrical currents, hydrotherapy, traction, compression, lasers, and electromagnetic radiation. Straightforward explanations make it easy to integrate physical agents into your patients’ overall rehabilitation plans.