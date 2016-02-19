Physical Acoustics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228570, 9781483274393

Physical Acoustics

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9781483274393
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 532
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume l—Part A focuses on high frequency sound waves in gases, liquids, and solids that have been proven as powerful tools in analyzing the molecular, defect, domain wall, and other types of motions. The selection first tackles wave propagation in fluids and normal solids and guided wave propagation in elongated cylinders and plates. Discussions focus on fundamentals of continuum mechanics; small-amplitude waves in a linear viscoelastic medium; representation of oscillations and waves; and special effects associated with guided elastic waves in plates and cylinders. The book also touches on piezoelectric and piezomagnetic materials and their functions in transducers, including polycrystalline ferroelectrics, equations of the piezoelectric medium, and equivalent circuits.
The publication takes a look at ultrasonic methods for measuring the mechanical properties of liquids and solids and the use of piezoelectric crystals and mechanical resonators in filters and oscillators. The text then ponders on guided wave ultrasonic delay lines and multiple reflection ultrasonic delay lines, as well as transmission of sound waves in solids, torsional mode delay lines, and transducer considerations.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in physical acoustics.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors to Part A

Preface

Contents of Volume I-Part B

1. Wave Propagation in Fluids and Normal Solids

I. Introduction

II. Fundamentals of Continuum Mechanics

III. Representation of Oscillations and Waves

IV. Small-Amplitude Waves in Fluids

V. Small-Amplitude Waves in Isotropic Linear Elastic Solids

VI. Small-Amplitude Waves in A Linear Viscoelastic Medium

VII. Small-Amplitude Waves in Crystals

VIII. Small-Amplitude Waves in Strained Elastic Crystals

References

2. Guided Wave Propagation in Elongated Cylinders and Plates

I. Introduction

II. Modes of Propagation in Plates

III. Modes of Propagation in Solid Cylinders

IV. Applications of Theories For Guided Waves in Plates And Cylinders

V. Special Effects Associated With Guided Elastic Waves in Plates and Cylinders

References

General References

3. Piezoelectric and Piezomagnetic Materials and Their Function in Transducers

I. Historical Introduction

II. Piezoelectric Properties of Important Crystals

III. Equations of The Piezoelectric Medium

IV. Polycrystalline Ferroelectrics

V. Common Modes of Vibration For Piezoelectric Solids

VI. Equivalent Circuits

VII. Piezomagnetic Materials

References

4. Ultrasonic Methods For Measuring the Mechanical Properties of Liquids and Solids

I. A General Look At Methods

II. Transmission Line Equations For Mechanical Vibrations

III. Techniques For Low-Viscosity Liquids

IV. Viscoelastic Liquids

V. Plastics and Rubber-Like Materials

VI. Measuring Techniques For Hard Solids

VII. Measurement of Elastic Moduli of Single Crystals

References

5. Use of Piezoelectric Crystals and Mechanical Resonators in Filters and Oscillators

I.Introduction

II. Propagation Properties of Waves in Gases, Liquids, and Solids

III. Piezoelectric Crystal Elements

IV. Filter Circuits Employing Crystal and Ceramic Resonators

V. Crystal Controlled Oscillators

VI. Electromechanical Selectors and Filter Systems

References

Appendix

6. Guided Wave Ultrasonic Delay Lines

I. Introduction

II. Torsional Mode Delay Lines

III. Shear Mode Strip Delay Lines

IV. Longitudinal Mode Wire Delay Lines

V. Longitudinal Mode Dispersive Strip Delay Lines

VI. Longitudinal Mode Dispersive Strip Delay Lines with Tapered Thickness

VII. Transducer Considerations

References

7. Multiple Reflection Ultrasonic Delay Lines

I. Historical Introduction

II. Transmission of Sound Waves in Solids

III. Forms of Straight Path and Multiple Reflection Delay Lines

IV. Further Work and Future Developments

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483274393

About the Editor

Warren P. Mason

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.