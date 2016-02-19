Physical Acoustics
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume l—Part A focuses on high frequency sound waves in gases, liquids, and solids that have been proven as powerful tools in analyzing the molecular, defect, domain wall, and other types of motions.
The selection first tackles wave propagation in fluids and normal solids and guided wave propagation in elongated cylinders and plates. Discussions focus on fundamentals of continuum mechanics; small-amplitude waves in a linear viscoelastic medium; representation of oscillations and waves; and special effects associated with guided elastic waves in plates and cylinders. The book also touches on piezoelectric and piezomagnetic materials and their functions in transducers, including polycrystalline ferroelectrics, equations of the piezoelectric medium, and equivalent circuits.
The publication takes a look at ultrasonic methods for measuring the mechanical properties of liquids and solids and the use of piezoelectric crystals and mechanical resonators in filters and oscillators. The text then ponders on guided wave ultrasonic delay lines and multiple reflection ultrasonic delay lines, as well as transmission of sound waves in solids, torsional mode delay lines, and transducer considerations.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in physical acoustics.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors to Part A
Preface
Contents of Volume I-Part B
1. Wave Propagation in Fluids and Normal Solids
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of Continuum Mechanics
III. Representation of Oscillations and Waves
IV. Small-Amplitude Waves in Fluids
V. Small-Amplitude Waves in Isotropic Linear Elastic Solids
VI. Small-Amplitude Waves in A Linear Viscoelastic Medium
VII. Small-Amplitude Waves in Crystals
VIII. Small-Amplitude Waves in Strained Elastic Crystals
References
2. Guided Wave Propagation in Elongated Cylinders and Plates
I. Introduction
II. Modes of Propagation in Plates
III. Modes of Propagation in Solid Cylinders
IV. Applications of Theories For Guided Waves in Plates And Cylinders
V. Special Effects Associated With Guided Elastic Waves in Plates and Cylinders
References
General References
3. Piezoelectric and Piezomagnetic Materials and Their Function in Transducers
I. Historical Introduction
II. Piezoelectric Properties of Important Crystals
III. Equations of The Piezoelectric Medium
IV. Polycrystalline Ferroelectrics
V. Common Modes of Vibration For Piezoelectric Solids
VI. Equivalent Circuits
VII. Piezomagnetic Materials
References
4. Ultrasonic Methods For Measuring the Mechanical Properties of Liquids and Solids
I. A General Look At Methods
II. Transmission Line Equations For Mechanical Vibrations
III. Techniques For Low-Viscosity Liquids
IV. Viscoelastic Liquids
V. Plastics and Rubber-Like Materials
VI. Measuring Techniques For Hard Solids
VII. Measurement of Elastic Moduli of Single Crystals
References
5. Use of Piezoelectric Crystals and Mechanical Resonators in Filters and Oscillators
I.Introduction
II. Propagation Properties of Waves in Gases, Liquids, and Solids
III. Piezoelectric Crystal Elements
IV. Filter Circuits Employing Crystal and Ceramic Resonators
V. Crystal Controlled Oscillators
VI. Electromechanical Selectors and Filter Systems
References
Appendix
6. Guided Wave Ultrasonic Delay Lines
I. Introduction
II. Torsional Mode Delay Lines
III. Shear Mode Strip Delay Lines
IV. Longitudinal Mode Wire Delay Lines
V. Longitudinal Mode Dispersive Strip Delay Lines
VI. Longitudinal Mode Dispersive Strip Delay Lines with Tapered Thickness
VII. Transducer Considerations
References
7. Multiple Reflection Ultrasonic Delay Lines
I. Historical Introduction
II. Transmission of Sound Waves in Solids
III. Forms of Straight Path and Multiple Reflection Delay Lines
IV. Further Work and Future Developments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274393