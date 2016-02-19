Physical Acoustics V9
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume IX includes four chapters that are device-oriented and devoted to understanding electron drag stresses on dislocations and difference in flow stress between the normal and superconducting states of Type I and Type II superconductors. Chapter 1 explains that when a dislocation moves through a crystal, it gives up energy to the medium either through a nonlinear motion over a dynamic Peierls barrier or through conversion of energy by scattering of electrons or phonons, which takes place with an energy loss proportional to the velocity. The next chapter discusses the propagation of ultrasonic surface waves in thin layers. The thin layer confines a surface wave laterally, providing a desired dispersion characteristic, acting as part of a transducer for generating surface waves, or providing an interaction region for other phenomena. Chapter 3 deals with a generation of solid state control elements that utilize the inverse piezoelectric effect. The last chapter provides approximate equations for coupled resonators and methods for accurately controlling the band frequency and bandwidth. This book is a useful reference for students and physicists working on physical acoustics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Difference in Electron Drag Stresses on Dislocation Motion in the Normal and the Superconducting States for Type I and Type II Superconductors
I.Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Theory
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
Appendix
References
2 Elastic Wave Propagation in Thin Layers
I.Introduction
II. Wave Equation and Boundary Conditions
III.Isotropic Problem
IV. Crystal Symmetry
V. Anisotropic Examples
References
3 Solid State Control Elements Operating on Piezoelectric Principles
I.Introduction
II. Basic Phenomenological Theory
III. Electrostatic Devices
IV. The Bimorph Actuator in a Control Loop
V. Derivation of Transfer Function of Cantilever Bimorph Actuator
VI. Piezoelectric Stepping Motor in Control Loop
VII. A Laser Beam Deflector System
VIII. Future Development
References
4 Monolithic Crystal Filters
I.Introduction
II. Thickness Vibrations in Thin Piezoelectric Plates
III. Equivalent Electrical Networks for Thickness Vibrations in Thin Piezoelectric Plates
IV. Process Technology
V. MCF Applications
References
5 Design and Technology of Piezoelectric Transducers for Frequencies Above 100 MHz
I.Introduction
II. The Equivalent Circuit of a Transducer and Its Terminal Parameters
III. Mason's Equivalent Circuit
IV. The Transducer with a Single Piezoelectric Layer
V. Transducers with Multiple Piezoelectric Layers and Interlaced Comb Surface Wave Transducers
VI. Materials
VII. Technological Methods
VIII. Discussion and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
