Physical Acoustics V9 - 1st Edition

Physical Acoustics V9

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323156677
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 306
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume IX includes four chapters that are device-oriented and devoted to understanding electron drag stresses on dislocations and difference in flow stress between the normal and superconducting states of Type I and Type II superconductors. Chapter 1 explains that when a dislocation moves through a crystal, it gives up energy to the medium either through a nonlinear motion over a dynamic Peierls barrier or through conversion of energy by scattering of electrons or phonons, which takes place with an energy loss proportional to the velocity. The next chapter discusses the propagation of ultrasonic surface waves in thin layers. The thin layer confines a surface wave laterally, providing a desired dispersion characteristic, acting as part of a transducer for generating surface waves, or providing an interaction region for other phenomena. Chapter 3 deals with a generation of solid state control elements that utilize the inverse piezoelectric effect. The last chapter provides approximate equations for coupled resonators and methods for accurately controlling the band frequency and bandwidth. This book is a useful reference for students and physicists working on physical acoustics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 Difference in Electron Drag Stresses on Dislocation Motion in the Normal and the Superconducting States for Type I and Type II Superconductors

I.Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Theory

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

Appendix

References

2 Elastic Wave Propagation in Thin Layers

I.Introduction

II. Wave Equation and Boundary Conditions

III.Isotropic Problem

IV. Crystal Symmetry

V. Anisotropic Examples

References

3 Solid State Control Elements Operating on Piezoelectric Principles

I.Introduction

II. Basic Phenomenological Theory

III. Electrostatic Devices

IV. The Bimorph Actuator in a Control Loop

V. Derivation of Transfer Function of Cantilever Bimorph Actuator

VI. Piezoelectric Stepping Motor in Control Loop

VII. A Laser Beam Deflector System

VIII. Future Development

References

4 Monolithic Crystal Filters

I.Introduction

II. Thickness Vibrations in Thin Piezoelectric Plates

III. Equivalent Electrical Networks for Thickness Vibrations in Thin Piezoelectric Plates

IV. Process Technology

V. MCF Applications

References

5 Design and Technology of Piezoelectric Transducers for Frequencies Above 100 MHz

I.Introduction

II. The Equivalent Circuit of a Transducer and Its Terminal Parameters

III. Mason's Equivalent Circuit

IV. The Transducer with a Single Piezoelectric Layer

V. Transducers with Multiple Piezoelectric Layers and Interlaced Comb Surface Wave Transducers

VI. Materials

VII. Technological Methods

VIII. Discussion and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

