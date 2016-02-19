Physical Acoustics V8B

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume III—Part B: Lattice Dynamics covers the interaction of acoustic waves with certain motions and wave types in solids that produce changes in their velocity and attenuation.

The book discusses various topics in physical acoustics such as the process of determining the Debye temperature; use of measurements of polycrystalline and sintered materials in determining the Debye temperature; sound propagation in the earth and the attenuation mechanisms present for seismic waves; the occurrence of internal friction in strained alkali halide crystals; and the interaction of acoustic waves with magnetic spins.

Physicists and geophysicists will find this volume interesting.