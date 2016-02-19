Physical Acoustics V8B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956699, 9780323154482

Physical Acoustics V8B

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323154482
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume III—Part B: Lattice Dynamics covers the interaction of acoustic waves with certain motions and wave types in solids that produce changes in their velocity and attenuation.

The book discusses various topics in physical acoustics such as the process of determining the Debye temperature; use of measurements of polycrystalline and sintered materials in determining the Debye temperature; sound propagation in the earth and the attenuation mechanisms present for seismic waves; the occurrence of internal friction in strained alkali halide crystals; and the interaction of acoustic waves with magnetic spins.

Physicists and geophysicists will find this volume interesting.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Use of Sound Velocity Measurements in Determining the Debye Temperature of Solids

I. Introduction

II. Review of Debye Theory

III. Methods of Determining θ0 from the Elastic Moduli

IV. Comparison with Specific Heat Data

V. Conclusion

References

2 Determination and Some Uses of Isotropic Elastic Constants of Polycrystalline Aggregates Using Single-Crystal Data

I. Introduction

II. The Computer Program for Computing Elastic Constants

III. The Isotropic Moduli of Polycrystalline Alumina, Magnesia, Titania, Tungsten, and Three Carbides

IV. Some Useful Approximations Using the VRH Moduli

V. The Relation Among Sound Velocity, Density, and Molecular Weight

VI. The Relation Between Debye Temperature and Density for Oxides

VII. The Physical Implications of vl/p = Constant for Oxides

References

Appendix I. Elastic Moduli for Single-Crystal Solids

Appendix II. Isotropic Moduli Computed from Elastic Constants Given in Appendix I

Appendix III. References for Moduli for Solids Listed in Appendix I

3 The Effect of Light on the Mechanical Properties of Alkali Halide Crystals

I. Observed Phenomena

II. Discussion

References

4 Magnetoelastic Interactions in Ferromagnetic Insulators

I. Introduction

II. Linear Magnetoelastic Interactions

III. Instabilities of Magnetoelastic Waves

IV. Loss Mechanisms and Properties of Materials

Appendix. Magnetoelastic Energy for Arbitrary Orientation of the Magnetic Field

References

5 Effect of Thermal and Phonon Processes on Ultrasonic Attenuation

I. Introduction

II. Lattice Waves

III. Attenuation of Ultrasonic Beams in the High-Frequency Limit

IV. Attenuation of Ultrasonic Beams in The Low-Frequency Limit

References

6 Effect of Impurities and Phonon Processes on the Ultrasonic Attenuation of Germanium, Crystal Quartz, and Silicon

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Impurities on the Low-Frequency Internal Friction

III. High-Frequency Attenuation in Germanium, Quartz, and Silicon

IV. Evaluation of Acoustic Attenuation Due to Phonon-Phonon Interactions from Third-Order Elastic Moduli

V. Comparison of Experimental Results with Theoretical Results

VI. Effects of Phonon Processes on the Drag Coefficients of Dislocations

References

7 Attenuation of Elastic Waves in the Earth

I. Introduction

II. Laboratory Observations of Attenuation

III. Models of Loss for Constant Q

IV. Attenuation of Seismic Waves

V. Assumptions Used in Interpretation

VI. Interpretation

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154482

About the Editor

Warren P. Mason

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.