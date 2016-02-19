Physical Acoustics V8B
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323154482
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 356
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume III—Part B: Lattice Dynamics covers the interaction of acoustic waves with certain motions and wave types in solids that produce changes in their velocity and attenuation.
The book discusses various topics in physical acoustics such as the process of determining the Debye temperature; use of measurements of polycrystalline and sintered materials in determining the Debye temperature; sound propagation in the earth and the attenuation mechanisms present for seismic waves; the occurrence of internal friction in strained alkali halide crystals; and the interaction of acoustic waves with magnetic spins.
Physicists and geophysicists will find this volume interesting.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Use of Sound Velocity Measurements in Determining the Debye Temperature of Solids
I. Introduction
II. Review of Debye Theory
III. Methods of Determining θ0 from the Elastic Moduli
IV. Comparison with Specific Heat Data
V. Conclusion
References
2 Determination and Some Uses of Isotropic Elastic Constants of Polycrystalline Aggregates Using Single-Crystal Data
I. Introduction
II. The Computer Program for Computing Elastic Constants
III. The Isotropic Moduli of Polycrystalline Alumina, Magnesia, Titania, Tungsten, and Three Carbides
IV. Some Useful Approximations Using the VRH Moduli
V. The Relation Among Sound Velocity, Density, and Molecular Weight
VI. The Relation Between Debye Temperature and Density for Oxides
VII. The Physical Implications of vl/p = Constant for Oxides
References
Appendix I. Elastic Moduli for Single-Crystal Solids
Appendix II. Isotropic Moduli Computed from Elastic Constants Given in Appendix I
Appendix III. References for Moduli for Solids Listed in Appendix I
3 The Effect of Light on the Mechanical Properties of Alkali Halide Crystals
I. Observed Phenomena
II. Discussion
References
4 Magnetoelastic Interactions in Ferromagnetic Insulators
I. Introduction
II. Linear Magnetoelastic Interactions
III. Instabilities of Magnetoelastic Waves
IV. Loss Mechanisms and Properties of Materials
Appendix. Magnetoelastic Energy for Arbitrary Orientation of the Magnetic Field
References
5 Effect of Thermal and Phonon Processes on Ultrasonic Attenuation
I. Introduction
II. Lattice Waves
III. Attenuation of Ultrasonic Beams in the High-Frequency Limit
IV. Attenuation of Ultrasonic Beams in The Low-Frequency Limit
References
6 Effect of Impurities and Phonon Processes on the Ultrasonic Attenuation of Germanium, Crystal Quartz, and Silicon
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Impurities on the Low-Frequency Internal Friction
III. High-Frequency Attenuation in Germanium, Quartz, and Silicon
IV. Evaluation of Acoustic Attenuation Due to Phonon-Phonon Interactions from Third-Order Elastic Moduli
V. Comparison of Experimental Results with Theoretical Results
VI. Effects of Phonon Processes on the Drag Coefficients of Dislocations
References
7 Attenuation of Elastic Waves in the Earth
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Observations of Attenuation
III. Models of Loss for Constant Q
IV. Attenuation of Seismic Waves
V. Assumptions Used in Interpretation
VI. Interpretation
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Warren P. Mason
