Physical Acoustics V5

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume V focuses on high frequency sound waves in liquids, solids, and gases, which are powerful tools for analyzing the molecular, domain wall, defect, and other types of motions that can take place in these media. This book discusses the measurements and techniques used for studying the effects of impurities on the anelastic properties of crystalline quartz.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the various effects that can take place when waves are propagated in solids subject to high magnetic fields. This text then discusses the velocity changes and attenuation in solid and liquid metals. Other chapters consider the transmission of sound waves in superconductors and explore the giant quantum oscillations at high magnetic fields. This book discusses as well the X-ray diffraction topological method for investigating resonant vibrations. The final chapter deals with the transmission of hypersonic sound waves. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and engineers.