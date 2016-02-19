Physical Acoustics V5
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume V focuses on high frequency sound waves in liquids, solids, and gases, which are powerful tools for analyzing the molecular, domain wall, defect, and other types of motions that can take place in these media. This book discusses the measurements and techniques used for studying the effects of impurities on the anelastic properties of crystalline quartz.
Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the various effects that can take place when waves are propagated in solids subject to high magnetic fields. This text then discusses the velocity changes and attenuation in solid and liquid metals. Other chapters consider the transmission of sound waves in superconductors and explore the giant quantum oscillations at high magnetic fields. This book discusses as well the X-ray diffraction topological method for investigating resonant vibrations. The final chapter deals with the transmission of hypersonic sound waves. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and engineers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Acoustic Wave Propagation in High Magnetic Fields
I. Introduction
II. Liquid Metals
III. Impure Solid Metals
IV. High-Field Superconductors
V. Giant Quantum Oscillations
References
2 Impurities and Anelasticity in Crystalline Quartz
I. Introduction
II. Anelasticity: A Review
III. Acoustic Loss Measurements
IV. Loss Mechanisms
V. Conclusions
References
3 Observation of Resonant Vibrations and Defect Structure in Single Crystals by X-Ray Diffraction Topography
I. Introduction
II. Experimental X-Ray Techniques
III. Qualitative X-Ray Theory
IV. Observation of Defects in Single Crystals
V. Observation of Resonant Vibrations in Single-Crystal Plates
References
4 Wave Packet Propagation and Frequency-Dependent Internal Friction
I. Introduction
II. The Physical Nature of the Waves
III. The Propagation of Wave Packets: Morphological Analysis
IV. The Propagation of Wave Packets: Energetic Analysis
V. Application to the Theory of Internal Friction
References
5 Coherent Elastic Wave Propagation in Quartz at Ultramicrowave Frequencies
I. Introduction
II. Cavity and Crystal Geometry
III. Apparatus for Generation and Detection
IV. Results
V. Future Research
References
6 Heat Pulse Transmission
I. Introduction
II. Phonon Energy and Phase Velocities
III. Phonon Scattering
IV. Heat Pulses in Metals
V. Thermal Relaxation Times and Interfacial Boundary
Resistance
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155939