Physical Acoustics V5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956651, 9780323155939

Physical Acoustics V5

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323155939
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 320
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume V focuses on high frequency sound waves in liquids, solids, and gases, which are powerful tools for analyzing the molecular, domain wall, defect, and other types of motions that can take place in these media. This book discusses the measurements and techniques used for studying the effects of impurities on the anelastic properties of crystalline quartz.
Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the various effects that can take place when waves are propagated in solids subject to high magnetic fields. This text then discusses the velocity changes and attenuation in solid and liquid metals. Other chapters consider the transmission of sound waves in superconductors and explore the giant quantum oscillations at high magnetic fields. This book discusses as well the X-ray diffraction topological method for investigating resonant vibrations. The final chapter deals with the transmission of hypersonic sound waves. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and engineers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Acoustic Wave Propagation in High Magnetic Fields

I. Introduction

II. Liquid Metals

III. Impure Solid Metals

IV. High-Field Superconductors

V. Giant Quantum Oscillations

References

2 Impurities and Anelasticity in Crystalline Quartz

I. Introduction

II. Anelasticity: A Review

III. Acoustic Loss Measurements

IV. Loss Mechanisms

V. Conclusions

References

3 Observation of Resonant Vibrations and Defect Structure in Single Crystals by X-Ray Diffraction Topography

I. Introduction

II. Experimental X-Ray Techniques

III. Qualitative X-Ray Theory

IV. Observation of Defects in Single Crystals

V. Observation of Resonant Vibrations in Single-Crystal Plates

References

4 Wave Packet Propagation and Frequency-Dependent Internal Friction

I. Introduction

II. The Physical Nature of the Waves

III. The Propagation of Wave Packets: Morphological Analysis

IV. The Propagation of Wave Packets: Energetic Analysis

V. Application to the Theory of Internal Friction

References

5 Coherent Elastic Wave Propagation in Quartz at Ultramicrowave Frequencies

I. Introduction

II. Cavity and Crystal Geometry

III. Apparatus for Generation and Detection

IV. Results

V. Future Research

References

6 Heat Pulse Transmission

I. Introduction

II. Phonon Energy and Phase Velocities

III. Phonon Scattering

IV. Heat Pulses in Metals

V. Thermal Relaxation Times and Interfacial Boundary

Resistance

References

Author Index

Subject Index

