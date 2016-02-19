Physical Acoustics V4B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956644, 9780323147491

Physical Acoustics V4B

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323147491
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 512
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume IV, Part B: Applications to Quantum and Solid State Physics provides an introduction to the various applications of quantum mechanics to acoustics by describing several processes for which such considerations are essential. This book discusses the transmission of sound waves in molten metals. Comprised of seven chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the interactions that can happen between electrons and acoustic waves when magnetic fields are present. This text then describes acoustic and plasma waves in ionized gases wherein oscillations are subject to hydrodynamic as well as electromagnetic forces. Other chapters examine the resonances and relaxations that can take place in polymer systems. This book discusses as well the general theory of the interaction of a weak sinusoidal field with matter. The final chapter describes the sound velocities in the rocks composing the Earth. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and engineers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

10 Oscillatory Magnetoacoustic Phenomena in Metals

I. Introduction

II. Oscillatory Magnetoacoustic Phenomena

III. Experiment

IV. Experimental Results and Interpretations

V. Other Studies

VI. Discussion and Conclusion

References

11 Transmission of Sound in Molten Metals

I.Introduction

II. Ultrasonic Velocity Measurements

III. Attenuation Measurements in Liquid Metals and Alloys

IV. Effect of Magnetic Fields on Propagation in Liquid Metals and Alloys

V. Large-Amplitude Propagation and Sonoluminescence in Liquid Mercury

Appendix

References

12 Acoustic and Plasma Waves in Ionized Gases

I. Introduction

II. Fluid Theory of Plasma Waves

III. Kinetic Theory of Plasma Waves

IV. Experimental Results

References

13 Relaxation and Resonance of Markovina Systems

I. The Model

II. Interaction with a Weak Sinusoidal Field

III. Particular Properties of Dissymmetrical Systems

Symbols

References

14 Magnetoelastic Properties of Yttrium-Iron Garnet

I.Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experimental Results

IV. Applications

Appendix: Transformation to Body Diagonal Coordinate

System

Symbols

References

Bibliography

15 Ultrasonic Attenuation Caused by Scattering in Polycrystaline Media

I.Introduction

II. Attenuation Caused by Grain Scattering

III.Related Work on Velocity Anisotropy

IV. Summary

References

16 Sound Velocities in Rocks and Minerals: Experimental Methods, Extrapolations to Very High Pressures, and Results

I. Introduction

II. Techniques

III. New Methods of Determining Sound Velocity: Direct and Indirect

IV. Critique of Present Data

V. Data on VP and VS in Rocks and Minerals: General Comments

Symbols

Appendixes

Appendix I. Properties of Rocks at Standard Temperatures and Pressures

Appendix II. Compressional Velocity versus Pressure (10 Bars to 10 Kbar)

Appendix III. Shear Velocity versus Pressure (10 Bars to 10 Kbar)

Appendix IV. Compressional Velocity versus Temperature (25°C to 600°C)

Appendix V. Shear Velocity versus Temperature (25°C to 600°C)

Appendix VI. Petrographic Modal Analyses of Certain Rocks in Appendixes I to V

Appendix VII. Chemical Analysis of Certain Rocks in Appendixes I to V

Appendix VIII. References for Data in Appendixes I to V

References

Author Index

Subject Index

