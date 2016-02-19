Physical Acoustics V4B
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume IV, Part B: Applications to Quantum and Solid State Physics provides an introduction to the various applications of quantum mechanics to acoustics by describing several processes for which such considerations are essential. This book discusses the transmission of sound waves in molten metals. Comprised of seven chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the interactions that can happen between electrons and acoustic waves when magnetic fields are present. This text then describes acoustic and plasma waves in ionized gases wherein oscillations are subject to hydrodynamic as well as electromagnetic forces. Other chapters examine the resonances and relaxations that can take place in polymer systems. This book discusses as well the general theory of the interaction of a weak sinusoidal field with matter. The final chapter describes the sound velocities in the rocks composing the Earth. This book is a valuable resource for physicists and engineers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
10 Oscillatory Magnetoacoustic Phenomena in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Oscillatory Magnetoacoustic Phenomena
III. Experiment
IV. Experimental Results and Interpretations
V. Other Studies
VI. Discussion and Conclusion
References
11 Transmission of Sound in Molten Metals
I.Introduction
II. Ultrasonic Velocity Measurements
III. Attenuation Measurements in Liquid Metals and Alloys
IV. Effect of Magnetic Fields on Propagation in Liquid Metals and Alloys
V. Large-Amplitude Propagation and Sonoluminescence in Liquid Mercury
Appendix
References
12 Acoustic and Plasma Waves in Ionized Gases
I. Introduction
II. Fluid Theory of Plasma Waves
III. Kinetic Theory of Plasma Waves
IV. Experimental Results
References
13 Relaxation and Resonance of Markovina Systems
I. The Model
II. Interaction with a Weak Sinusoidal Field
III. Particular Properties of Dissymmetrical Systems
Symbols
References
14 Magnetoelastic Properties of Yttrium-Iron Garnet
I.Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Results
IV. Applications
Appendix: Transformation to Body Diagonal Coordinate
System
Symbols
References
Bibliography
15 Ultrasonic Attenuation Caused by Scattering in Polycrystaline Media
I.Introduction
II. Attenuation Caused by Grain Scattering
III.Related Work on Velocity Anisotropy
IV. Summary
References
16 Sound Velocities in Rocks and Minerals: Experimental Methods, Extrapolations to Very High Pressures, and Results
I. Introduction
II. Techniques
III. New Methods of Determining Sound Velocity: Direct and Indirect
IV. Critique of Present Data
V. Data on VP and VS in Rocks and Minerals: General Comments
Symbols
Appendixes
Appendix I. Properties of Rocks at Standard Temperatures and Pressures
Appendix II. Compressional Velocity versus Pressure (10 Bars to 10 Kbar)
Appendix III. Shear Velocity versus Pressure (10 Bars to 10 Kbar)
Appendix IV. Compressional Velocity versus Temperature (25°C to 600°C)
Appendix V. Shear Velocity versus Temperature (25°C to 600°C)
Appendix VI. Petrographic Modal Analyses of Certain Rocks in Appendixes I to V
Appendix VII. Chemical Analysis of Certain Rocks in Appendixes I to V
Appendix VIII. References for Data in Appendixes I to V
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147491