Physical Acoustics V2B
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume II, Part B: Properties of Polymers and Nonlinear Acoustics presents the applications of the methods for detecting and generating sound waves. This book deals with more closely packed materials than found in liquid, which retain the ability to perform some atomic movements. Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the significant method for measuring nonlinearities in liquids and solids in the light diffraction method. This text then describes the basic generalization of linear viscoelastic theory, which is the only theory with enough power, range, and simplicity to be of use in relating the mechanical properties as a whole. Other chapters consider the phenomena that are observed during time-dependent dilatation of amorphous polymers and discuss the relationship of this behavior to that observed during shearing deformation. The final chapter deals with the distortion of the ultrasonic waveform arising from nonlinearity. Physicists and researchers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous and Future Volumes
7 Relaxations in Polymer Solutions, Liquids, and Gels
I. Introduction
II. General Reaction of Viscoelastic Materials to Time-Dependent Stressing
III. Theory for Coiled Molecules
IV. Analysis of Experimental Data
V. Experimental Methods
VI. Experimental Results
References
8 Relaxation Spectra and Relaxation Processes in Solid Polymers and Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Polymers
III. Inorganic Glasses
IV. Inorganic Polymers
References
9 Volume Relaxations in Amorphous Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Phenomenological Relations
III. Molecular Theories
IV. Experimental Techniques and Results
V. Conclusions
References
10 Nonlinear Acoustics
I. Introduction
II. Propagation of a Finite-Amplitude Plane Wave in Non-dissipative and Dissipative Media
III. Experimental Verification of Theory
IV. The Interaction of Finite-Amplitude Beams
V. Conclusion
References
11 Acoustic Streaming
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Basic Equations
III. Solutions for the Streaming Velocity
IV. Experimental Results
References
12 Use of Light Diffraction in Measuring the Parameter of Nonlinearity of Liquids and the Photoelastic Constants of Solids
I. Nonlinearity of Liquids
II. Photoelastic Constants of Solids
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151948