Physical Acoustics V2B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956620, 9780323151948

Physical Acoustics V2B

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323151948
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 404
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume II, Part B: Properties of Polymers and Nonlinear Acoustics presents the applications of the methods for detecting and generating sound waves. This book deals with more closely packed materials than found in liquid, which retain the ability to perform some atomic movements. Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the significant method for measuring nonlinearities in liquids and solids in the light diffraction method. This text then describes the basic generalization of linear viscoelastic theory, which is the only theory with enough power, range, and simplicity to be of use in relating the mechanical properties as a whole. Other chapters consider the phenomena that are observed during time-dependent dilatation of amorphous polymers and discuss the relationship of this behavior to that observed during shearing deformation. The final chapter deals with the distortion of the ultrasonic waveform arising from nonlinearity. Physicists and researchers will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous and Future Volumes

7 Relaxations in Polymer Solutions, Liquids, and Gels

I. Introduction

II. General Reaction of Viscoelastic Materials to Time-Dependent Stressing

III. Theory for Coiled Molecules

IV. Analysis of Experimental Data

V. Experimental Methods

VI. Experimental Results

References

8 Relaxation Spectra and Relaxation Processes in Solid Polymers and Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Polymers

III. Inorganic Glasses

IV. Inorganic Polymers

References

9 Volume Relaxations in Amorphous Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Phenomenological Relations

III. Molecular Theories

IV. Experimental Techniques and Results

V. Conclusions

References

10 Nonlinear Acoustics

I. Introduction

II. Propagation of a Finite-Amplitude Plane Wave in Non-dissipative and Dissipative Media

III. Experimental Verification of Theory

IV. The Interaction of Finite-Amplitude Beams

V. Conclusion

References

11 Acoustic Streaming

List of Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Basic Equations

III. Solutions for the Streaming Velocity

IV. Experimental Results

References

12 Use of Light Diffraction in Measuring the Parameter of Nonlinearity of Liquids and the Photoelastic Constants of Solids

I. Nonlinearity of Liquids

II. Photoelastic Constants of Solids

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Warren P. Mason

Ratings and Reviews

