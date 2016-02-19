Physical Acoustics V2B

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume II, Part B: Properties of Polymers and Nonlinear Acoustics presents the applications of the methods for detecting and generating sound waves. This book deals with more closely packed materials than found in liquid, which retain the ability to perform some atomic movements. Comprised of six chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the significant method for measuring nonlinearities in liquids and solids in the light diffraction method. This text then describes the basic generalization of linear viscoelastic theory, which is the only theory with enough power, range, and simplicity to be of use in relating the mechanical properties as a whole. Other chapters consider the phenomena that are observed during time-dependent dilatation of amorphous polymers and discuss the relationship of this behavior to that observed during shearing deformation. The final chapter deals with the distortion of the ultrasonic waveform arising from nonlinearity. Physicists and researchers will find this book useful.