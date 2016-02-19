Physical Acoustics V16
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods reviews the principles and methods of physical acoustics and covers topics ranging from relaxation processes in sound propagation in fluids to acoustic vibrational modes in quartz crystals, along with electron and phonon drag on mobile dislocations in metals at low temperatures. Two-pulse phonon echoes in solid-state acoustics and memory echoes in powders are also discussed.
Comprised of seven chapters, this volume begins with a historical account of relaxation processes in sound propagation, followed by an analysis of acoustic vibrational modes in quartz crystals. The reader is then introduced to electron and phonon drag on mobile dislocations at low temperatures, together with two-pulse phonon echoes in solid-state acoustics and dynamic polarization echoes in powdered materials. The book also considers memory echoes in powders before concluding with an evaluation of acousto-optic transduction mechanisms used in fiber optic acoustic sensors, together with their practical implementation.
This book will be of interest to physicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Relaxation Processes in Sound Propagation in Fluids: A Historical Survey
1. Introduction
2. Attenuation of Sound in a Viscous and Heat-Conducting Fluid as a Classical Relaxation Process
3. Sound Propagation as a Molecular Process
4. Jeans' Theory of Propagation of Sound Through a Gas Composed of Loaded Spheres
5. Einstein's Investigation of Sound Propagation in Partially Dissociated Gases
6. Application of the Relaxation Concept to Sound Dispersion and Absorption by Herzfeld and Rice
7. The Investigations of Bourgin on the Propagation of Sound in Gases
8. Kneser's Research on the Dispersion of Sound Due to Relaxation Processes
9. Henry's Investigation of Energy Exchanges Between Molecules
10. Kneser's Contribution to the Molecular Relaxation Theory of Sound Absorption
11. The Collaboration of Knudsen and Kneser in Studies of Anomalous Sound Absorption in Gases
12. Relaxational Theories for the Excess Absorption of Sound in Liquids
13. Relaxation in the Theory of Sound Attenuation in Solids
References
2 Acoustic Vibrational Modes in Quartz Crystals: Their Frequency, Amplitude, and Shape Determination
1. Introduction
2. Vibrational Modes of Quartz Crystals
3. Survey Of Experimental Methods for Determination of Mode Shapes, Frequencies, and Amplitudes of Vibrations of Quartz Crystals
4. Conclusion
References
3 Electron and Phonon Drag on Mobile Dislocations in Metals at Low Temperatures
1. Introduction
2. Review of Prior Experimental Work on Electron Drag in Superconductors
3. Recent Experimental Work on Mobile Dislocation Densities and Dislocation Drag in Superconductors and Normal-State Metals
4. Discussion
References
4 Two-Pulse Phonon Echoes in Solid-State Acoustics
1. Introduction
2. Backward-Wave Echoes
3. Acoustic Spin Echoes
4. Powder Echoes
5. Concluding Remarks
References
5 Dynamic Polarization Echoes in Powdered Materials
1. Introduction
2. Anharmonic Oscillator Model
3. Parametric Field-Mode Interaction Model
4. Experimental Results and Comparison with Theory
5. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Memory Echoes in Powders
1. Introduction
2. General Survey of Experimental Data
3. The Particle Rotation Model
4. Internal Deformation Models
5. Experimental Method
6. Experimental Observations
7. Conclusions
Appendix A. Derivation of Torque Equation From the Three-Dimensional Motion of a Particle in a Field
Appendix B. Field Orientation Dependence for the Rotation Model
Appendix C. Field Orientation Dependence for the Internal Deformation Model
References
7 Fiber Optic Acoustic Transduction
1. Introduction
2. Optical Fiber Types
3. Mach-Zehnder Fiber Interferometer
4. Single-Fiber Interferometer
5. Polarization Sensors
6. Optical Intensity Fiber Sensors
7. Evanescent Field Fiber Coupler Sensors
8. Hybrid Fiber Sensors
9. Practical Sensor Implementation
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148191