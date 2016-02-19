Physical Acoustics V15 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124779150, 9780323152518

Physical Acoustics V15

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323152518
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 392
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume XV is a four-chapter text that covers the history of ultrasonics, interdigital transducers, theory of resonance scattering, and acoustic emission. Chapter 1 provides the history of ultrasonics and the developments of its application in crystal transducers, oscillators, selective wave filters, underwater sound, dentistry, and medicine. Chapter 2 is a comprehensive account of the use of circuit model analysis to design interdigital transducers (IDTs) for surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices. This chapter also looks into the total filter design problem for the important case of SAW filters composed solely of IDTs and matching circuits. Chapter 3 discusses the resonance scattering theory, its application to acoustic-and elastic-wave scattering, and the relevant experiments. Chapter 4 deals with the optical detection of acoustic emissions, acoustic emissions during various transformations, and dislocation effects. Researchers in the fields of electronics technology and applied and engineering mechanics will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 A History of Ultrasonic

I. Introduction

II. High-Frequency Acoustics in the 19th Century

III. Early Work in the 20th Century (1900-1915)

IV. Birth and Growth of Ultrasonics (1916-1926)

V. Intense Ultrasound and Other Developments (1927-1939)

VI. Ultrasonics Comes of Age (1940-1955)

VII. To the Present

References

2 Circuit-Model Analysis and Design of Interdigital Transducers for Surface Acoustic Wave Devices

I. Introduction

II. General Description of Interdigital Transducers as Filter Elements

III. Relation of Transducer Response to Geometry

IV. "Second-Order" Effects and Their Compensation

V. Three-Port Circuit Model Description of Interdigital Transducers

VI. Matching-Circuit-Controlled Trade-off among Insertion Loss, Bandwidth, Triple Transit Suppression, and Voltage Standing-Wave Ratio

VII. Specific Transducer Geometries (Array Factors) for Typical Filter Applications

References

3 Theory of Resonance Scattering

I. Introduction

II. Acoustic-Wave Scattering from Elastic Targets

III. Elastic-Wave Scattering from Cavities and Inclusions

IV. The Inverse Scattering Problem

V. Resonances in Electromagnetic Scattering

References

4 Acoustic Emission—An Update

Introduction

I. Determination of Acoustic Emission Source Characteristics

II. Optical Detection of Acoustic Emissions

III. Signal Analysis

IV. Acoustic Emission during Various Transformations

V. Dislocation Effects

VI. Magnetomechanical Acoustic Emission

VII. Monitoring Fatigue Damage with Acoustic Emission

VIII. Practical Applications

IX. Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

About the Editor

Warren P. Mason

