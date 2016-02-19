Physical Acoustics V15
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume XV is a four-chapter text that covers the history of ultrasonics, interdigital transducers, theory of resonance scattering, and acoustic emission. Chapter 1 provides the history of ultrasonics and the developments of its application in crystal transducers, oscillators, selective wave filters, underwater sound, dentistry, and medicine. Chapter 2 is a comprehensive account of the use of circuit model analysis to design interdigital transducers (IDTs) for surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices. This chapter also looks into the total filter design problem for the important case of SAW filters composed solely of IDTs and matching circuits. Chapter 3 discusses the resonance scattering theory, its application to acoustic-and elastic-wave scattering, and the relevant experiments. Chapter 4 deals with the optical detection of acoustic emissions, acoustic emissions during various transformations, and dislocation effects. Researchers in the fields of electronics technology and applied and engineering mechanics will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 A History of Ultrasonic
I. Introduction
II. High-Frequency Acoustics in the 19th Century
III. Early Work in the 20th Century (1900-1915)
IV. Birth and Growth of Ultrasonics (1916-1926)
V. Intense Ultrasound and Other Developments (1927-1939)
VI. Ultrasonics Comes of Age (1940-1955)
VII. To the Present
References
2 Circuit-Model Analysis and Design of Interdigital Transducers for Surface Acoustic Wave Devices
I. Introduction
II. General Description of Interdigital Transducers as Filter Elements
III. Relation of Transducer Response to Geometry
IV. "Second-Order" Effects and Their Compensation
V. Three-Port Circuit Model Description of Interdigital Transducers
VI. Matching-Circuit-Controlled Trade-off among Insertion Loss, Bandwidth, Triple Transit Suppression, and Voltage Standing-Wave Ratio
VII. Specific Transducer Geometries (Array Factors) for Typical Filter Applications
References
3 Theory of Resonance Scattering
I. Introduction
II. Acoustic-Wave Scattering from Elastic Targets
III. Elastic-Wave Scattering from Cavities and Inclusions
IV. The Inverse Scattering Problem
V. Resonances in Electromagnetic Scattering
References
4 Acoustic Emission—An Update
Introduction
I. Determination of Acoustic Emission Source Characteristics
II. Optical Detection of Acoustic Emissions
III. Signal Analysis
IV. Acoustic Emission during Various Transformations
V. Dislocation Effects
VI. Magnetomechanical Acoustic Emission
VII. Monitoring Fatigue Damage with Acoustic Emission
VIII. Practical Applications
IX. Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
