Physical Acoustics V13 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124779136, 9780323157186

Physical Acoustics V13

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323157186
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1977
Page Count: 296
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume XIII is a six-chapter text that covers a variety of topics in physical acoustics, including the principles of ultrasonic waves, plate modes, diffraction, mode vibrators, ray theory, and acoustic emission. Chapter 1 deals with the theory and application of anelasticity in studying various types of relaxations, such as point defect, grain-boundary, thermoelastic, phonon and electron relaxations, and magnetic relaxations. Chapter 2 presents the different methods used in studying the very important Type II superconductor materials. Chapter 3 surveys the plate modes in surface acoustic wave devices and the theory needed to understand plate modes in piezoelectric media, as well as to eliminate or reduce their effect on the response. Chapter 4 tackles the ways of predicting diffraction loss and phase distortion, and discusses the alleviation of diffraction effects by acoustic beam shaping, material selection and orientation, and alterations in the transducer structure. Chapter 5 examines plate vibrators whose thickness direction has an arbitrary crystallographic orientation and the tools for the analysis of the properties of doubly rotated cuts, with special emphasis on such cuts in quartz, berlinite, lithium tantalate, and lithium niobate. Chapter 6 discusses generalized ray theory and transient responses of layered elastic solids. This book will be of great value to researchers in the fields of electronics technology and applied and engineering mechanics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 Anelasticity: An Introduction

I. Introduction

II. Formal Theory of Anelasticity

III. Internal Variables and the Thermodynamic Basis for Relaxation Spectra

IV. Physical Origins of Anelasticity

References

2 Structural Instability of A-15 Superconductors

I. Introduction

II. Metallurgical and Chemical Studies

III. Magnetic Susceptibility, NMR, and Electrical Resistivity

IV. The Batterman-Barrett Transformation

V. X-Ray Studies

VI. Elastic Moduli

VII. Stress Behavior

VIII. Composition, Disorder, and Defects: Their Effects on Tc and Electrical Resistivity

IX. High Frequency Phonon Behavior

X. Theory

References

3 Plate Modes in Surface Acoustic Wave Devices

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Plate Mode Propagation

III. Excitation of Plate Modes in Piezoelectric Substrates

References

4 Anisotropic Surface Acoustic Wave Diffraction

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Diffraction Loss and Phase Effects

IV. Effect of Diffraction on Device Design

V. Minimal Diffraction Cuts

VI. Diffraction for Acoustic Analogues of Optical Components

VII. Miscellaneous Effects

VIII. Conclusion

References

5 Doubly Rotated Thickness Mode Plate Vibrators

I. Introduction

II. Waves and Vibrations in Piezoelectric Media

III. Critical Plate Frequencies

IV. Static Frequency-Temperature Behavior

V. Properties of Doubly Rotated Cuts

VI. Electrical Characteristics of Plate Vibrators

VII. Analog Electric Network Models

References

6 The Generalized Ray Theory and Transient Responses of Layered Elastic Solids

I. Introduction

II. Equations of Elasticity and Solutions

III. The Theory of Generalized Ray

IV. The Cagniard Method and Transient Waves Due to a Line Load

V. Axisymmetric Waves Due to a Point Load

VI. General Solutions for a Point Source

VII. Transient Responses and Numerical Examples

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157186

About the Editor

Warren P. Mason

