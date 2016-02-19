Physical Acoustics V13
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume XIII is a six-chapter text that covers a variety of topics in physical acoustics, including the principles of ultrasonic waves, plate modes, diffraction, mode vibrators, ray theory, and acoustic emission. Chapter 1 deals with the theory and application of anelasticity in studying various types of relaxations, such as point defect, grain-boundary, thermoelastic, phonon and electron relaxations, and magnetic relaxations. Chapter 2 presents the different methods used in studying the very important Type II superconductor materials. Chapter 3 surveys the plate modes in surface acoustic wave devices and the theory needed to understand plate modes in piezoelectric media, as well as to eliminate or reduce their effect on the response. Chapter 4 tackles the ways of predicting diffraction loss and phase distortion, and discusses the alleviation of diffraction effects by acoustic beam shaping, material selection and orientation, and alterations in the transducer structure. Chapter 5 examines plate vibrators whose thickness direction has an arbitrary crystallographic orientation and the tools for the analysis of the properties of doubly rotated cuts, with special emphasis on such cuts in quartz, berlinite, lithium tantalate, and lithium niobate. Chapter 6 discusses generalized ray theory and transient responses of layered elastic solids. This book will be of great value to researchers in the fields of electronics technology and applied and engineering mechanics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Anelasticity: An Introduction
I. Introduction
II. Formal Theory of Anelasticity
III. Internal Variables and the Thermodynamic Basis for Relaxation Spectra
IV. Physical Origins of Anelasticity
References
2 Structural Instability of A-15 Superconductors
I. Introduction
II. Metallurgical and Chemical Studies
III. Magnetic Susceptibility, NMR, and Electrical Resistivity
IV. The Batterman-Barrett Transformation
V. X-Ray Studies
VI. Elastic Moduli
VII. Stress Behavior
VIII. Composition, Disorder, and Defects: Their Effects on Tc and Electrical Resistivity
IX. High Frequency Phonon Behavior
X. Theory
References
3 Plate Modes in Surface Acoustic Wave Devices
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Plate Mode Propagation
III. Excitation of Plate Modes in Piezoelectric Substrates
References
4 Anisotropic Surface Acoustic Wave Diffraction
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Diffraction Loss and Phase Effects
IV. Effect of Diffraction on Device Design
V. Minimal Diffraction Cuts
VI. Diffraction for Acoustic Analogues of Optical Components
VII. Miscellaneous Effects
VIII. Conclusion
References
5 Doubly Rotated Thickness Mode Plate Vibrators
I. Introduction
II. Waves and Vibrations in Piezoelectric Media
III. Critical Plate Frequencies
IV. Static Frequency-Temperature Behavior
V. Properties of Doubly Rotated Cuts
VI. Electrical Characteristics of Plate Vibrators
VII. Analog Electric Network Models
References
6 The Generalized Ray Theory and Transient Responses of Layered Elastic Solids
I. Introduction
II. Equations of Elasticity and Solutions
III. The Theory of Generalized Ray
IV. The Cagniard Method and Transient Waves Due to a Line Load
V. Axisymmetric Waves Due to a Point Load
VI. General Solutions for a Point Source
VII. Transient Responses and Numerical Examples
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th November 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157186