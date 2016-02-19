Physical Acoustics V12
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume XII, covers the fundamental physical phenomena and important engineering applications of physical acoustics.
This volume is composed of five chapters, and begins with the presentation of the theoretical concepts and experimental data concerning the role of long-wavelength acoustic phonons in Jahn-Teller phase transitions. The second chapter highlights the use of superconducting tunneling junctions as phonon generators and detectors followed by a discussion on ultrasonic wave propagation in glasses at low temperatures in the third chapter. The fourth chapter explores various integral transform methods for describing the elastic response to acoustic pulsed. These methods include spatial Fourier and/or Bessel transforms the Watson-Sommerfeld transformation or the Poisson summation formula, and the Fourier or Laplace transform for the time behavior. The final chapter outlines the measurement methods for ultrasonic phase and group velocities and attenuation together with their industrial applications.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 The Anomalous Elastic Properties of Materials Undergoing Cooperative Jahn-Teller Phase Transitions
I. Introduction
II. The Jahn-Teller Effect
III. Theory of Elastic Properties of Cooperative Jahn-Teller Systems
IV. Application to Rare Earth Crystals
V. Transition Metal Ion Compounds
VI. Summary
References
2 Superconducting Tunneling Junctions as Phonon Generators and Detectors
I. Introduction
II. Basic Aspects of Phonon Generation and Detection by Single-Particle Tunneling in Superconductors
III. Basic Experiments
IV. Quantitative Phonon Detection Model
V. Phonon Emission Spectra
VI. Applications
VII. Further Applications and Final Remarks
References
3 Ultrasonic Properties of Glasses at Low Temperatures
I. Introduction
II. Microscopic Structure of Glasses
III. Ultrasonic Properties of Glasses above Helium Temperature
IV. Anomalous Acoustic and Thermal Behavior of Glasses below Helium Temperature
V. Phenomenological Explanation of the Low-Temperature Behavior
VI. Microscopic Model
VII. Conclusion
References
4 Acoustical Response of Submerged Elastic Structures Obtained through Integral Transforms
I. Introduction
II. Normal-Mode Solution of the Pulse Problem
III. Experiments and Numerical Mode Calculations
IV. Watson-Sommerfeld Transform
V. Geophysical and Materials-Testing Problems
References
Note Added in Proof
5 Ultrasonic Velocity and Attenuation: Measurement Methods with Scientific and Industrial Applications
I. Introduction
II. Velocity
III. Absolute Accuracy of the Pulse-Echo-Overlap Method and the Pulse Superposition Method for Ultrasonic Velocity
IV. Attenuation
V. Industrial Applications
VI. Summary
References
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th December 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151702