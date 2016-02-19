Physical Acoustics V12 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124779129, 9780323151702

Physical Acoustics V12

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323151702
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1976
Page Count: 408
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume XII, covers the fundamental physical phenomena and important engineering applications of physical acoustics.
This volume is composed of five chapters, and begins with the presentation of the theoretical concepts and experimental data concerning the role of long-wavelength acoustic phonons in Jahn-Teller phase transitions. The second chapter highlights the use of superconducting tunneling junctions as phonon generators and detectors followed by a discussion on ultrasonic wave propagation in glasses at low temperatures in the third chapter. The fourth chapter explores various integral transform methods for describing the elastic response to acoustic pulsed. These methods include spatial Fourier and/or Bessel transforms the Watson-Sommerfeld transformation or the Poisson summation formula, and the Fourier or Laplace transform for the time behavior. The final chapter outlines the measurement methods for ultrasonic phase and group velocities and attenuation together with their industrial applications.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 The Anomalous Elastic Properties of Materials Undergoing Cooperative Jahn-Teller Phase Transitions

I. Introduction

II. The Jahn-Teller Effect

III. Theory of Elastic Properties of Cooperative Jahn-Teller Systems

IV. Application to Rare Earth Crystals

V. Transition Metal Ion Compounds

VI. Summary

References

2 Superconducting Tunneling Junctions as Phonon Generators and Detectors

I. Introduction

II. Basic Aspects of Phonon Generation and Detection by Single-Particle Tunneling in Superconductors

III. Basic Experiments

IV. Quantitative Phonon Detection Model

V. Phonon Emission Spectra

VI. Applications

VII. Further Applications and Final Remarks

References

3 Ultrasonic Properties of Glasses at Low Temperatures

I. Introduction

II. Microscopic Structure of Glasses

III. Ultrasonic Properties of Glasses above Helium Temperature

IV. Anomalous Acoustic and Thermal Behavior of Glasses below Helium Temperature

V. Phenomenological Explanation of the Low-Temperature Behavior

VI. Microscopic Model

VII. Conclusion

References

4 Acoustical Response of Submerged Elastic Structures Obtained through Integral Transforms

I. Introduction

II. Normal-Mode Solution of the Pulse Problem

III. Experiments and Numerical Mode Calculations

IV. Watson-Sommerfeld Transform

V. Geophysical and Materials-Testing Problems

References

Note Added in Proof

5 Ultrasonic Velocity and Attenuation: Measurement Methods with Scientific and Industrial Applications

I. Introduction

II. Velocity

III. Absolute Accuracy of the Pulse-Echo-Overlap Method and the Pulse Superposition Method for Ultrasonic Velocity

IV. Attenuation

V. Industrial Applications

VI. Summary

References

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151702

