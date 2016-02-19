Photothermal Investigations of Solids and Fluids
1st Edition
Description
Photothermal Investigations of Solids and Fluids discusses photothermal optical diagnostic techniques in the study of solids and fluids, which involve areas of photothermal spectroscopy, imaging, and velocimetry. This book explores the development of lasers as powerful and convenient sources of localized energy. Organized into 10 chapters, this monograph begins with an overview of photothermal spectroscopy as the field in which the nature of matter is probed using optical excitation of a medium and optical probing of the thermal energy that results from this excitation. This book then provides the reader with a link between the physics applicable to the photothermal experiments and the methodology involved in such investigation. Other chapters examine the experimental photothermal detectors that are constructed for use in most forms of chromatography and electrophoresis. The final chapter deals with several promising spectroscopies, including photothermal interferometry, photothermal modulation of Mie scattering, and photophoretic spectroscopy. Graduate students, professors, and research scientists will find this monograph extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Overview of Photothermal Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. PT Detections and Applications
III. Conclusion
2. Photothermal Investigation of Solids: Basic Physical Principles
I. Physical Parameters Involved in a Photothermal Experiment
II. Detection of the Photothermal Signal
III. Photothermal Signal Generation: Theoretical Approach
IV. Specific Problems
V. Spectral and Spatial Multiplexing the Photothermal Signals
3. The Theory of the Photothermal Effect in Fluids
I. Formation of the Thermal Image
II. Detection of the Thermal Image
4. Photothermal Spectroscopy: Applications in Chromatography and Electrophoresis
I. General Introduction to Chromatography and Electrophoresis
II. Photothermal Gas-Chromatography Detectors
III. Photothermal Liquid-Chromatography Detectors
IV. Photothermal Flow-Injection Analysis Detectors
V. Photo thermal Electrophoresis Detectors
VI. Photo thermal Detectors for Thin-Layer Chromatography
VII. Conclusions
5. Photothermal Studies of Energy Transfer and Reaction Rates
I. Introduction
II. Time-Resolved Optoacoustics
III. Time-Dependent Thermal Lensing
IV. Timescales
V. TDTL and TROA Theory
VI. Experimental Methods
VII. Observed and Calculated Results
VIII. Conclusions
6. Mirage Detection of Thermal Waves
I. Imaging of Surface and Subsurface Defects in Solids
II. Characterization of Material Properties
7. Fluid Velocimetry Using the Photothermal Deflection Effect
I. Introduction
II. Photothermal Deflection Effect
III. Related Research
IV. Laminar Flow (Low Velocity)
V. Laminar Flow (High Velocity)
VI. Turbulent Flows
VII. Two-Dimensional Velocity Measurements
VIII. Velocities for Flowing Liquids
IX. Temperature and Pressure Dependence of PD Signals
X. Conclusions
XI. Appendix
8. Combustion Diagnostics by Photothermal Deflection Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Variation of the PTDS Signal with Temperature
III. Variation of Relevant Parameters with Temperatures
IV. Observation of PTDS Signals in Flames
V. Concentration Measurements
VI. Temperature Measurements
VII. Flow-Velocity Measurements
VIII. Flame Spectroscopy
9. Photothermal Characterization of Electrochemical Systems
I. Introduction
II. Out-of-Cell Characterization of Electrodes
III. In Situ Characterization of Electrodes
IV. Electrochemical Interface Reactions
V. Corrosion and Thin-Film Growth Processes
VI. Diffusion of Electrochemical Species
VII. Energy-Transfer Physics at Photoelectrochemical Interfaces
VIII. Conclusions and Future Directions
10. Photothermal Spectroscopy of Aerosols
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Possible Photothermal Schemes
III. Early Work
IV. Photo thermal Interferometry
V. Photothermal Modulation of Light Scattering
VI. Photophoresis
VII. Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154222