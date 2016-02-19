Photothermal Investigations of Solids and Fluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126363456, 9780323154222

Photothermal Investigations of Solids and Fluids

1st Edition

Authors: J Sell
eBook ISBN: 9780323154222
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 360
Description

Photothermal Investigations of Solids and Fluids discusses photothermal optical diagnostic techniques in the study of solids and fluids, which involve areas of photothermal spectroscopy, imaging, and velocimetry. This book explores the development of lasers as powerful and convenient sources of localized energy. Organized into 10 chapters, this monograph begins with an overview of photothermal spectroscopy as the field in which the nature of matter is probed using optical excitation of a medium and optical probing of the thermal energy that results from this excitation. This book then provides the reader with a link between the physics applicable to the photothermal experiments and the methodology involved in such investigation. Other chapters examine the experimental photothermal detectors that are constructed for use in most forms of chromatography and electrophoresis. The final chapter deals with several promising spectroscopies, including photothermal interferometry, photothermal modulation of Mie scattering, and photophoretic spectroscopy. Graduate students, professors, and research scientists will find this monograph extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1. Overview of Photothermal Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. PT Detections and Applications

III. Conclusion

2. Photothermal Investigation of Solids: Basic Physical Principles

I. Physical Parameters Involved in a Photothermal Experiment

II. Detection of the Photothermal Signal

III. Photothermal Signal Generation: Theoretical Approach

IV. Specific Problems

V. Spectral and Spatial Multiplexing the Photothermal Signals

3. The Theory of the Photothermal Effect in Fluids

I. Formation of the Thermal Image

II. Detection of the Thermal Image

4. Photothermal Spectroscopy: Applications in Chromatography and Electrophoresis

I. General Introduction to Chromatography and Electrophoresis

II. Photothermal Gas-Chromatography Detectors

III. Photothermal Liquid-Chromatography Detectors

IV. Photothermal Flow-Injection Analysis Detectors

V. Photo thermal Electrophoresis Detectors

VI. Photo thermal Detectors for Thin-Layer Chromatography

VII. Conclusions

5. Photothermal Studies of Energy Transfer and Reaction Rates

I. Introduction

II. Time-Resolved Optoacoustics

III. Time-Dependent Thermal Lensing

IV. Timescales

V. TDTL and TROA Theory

VI. Experimental Methods

VII. Observed and Calculated Results

VIII. Conclusions

6. Mirage Detection of Thermal Waves

I. Imaging of Surface and Subsurface Defects in Solids

II. Characterization of Material Properties

7. Fluid Velocimetry Using the Photothermal Deflection Effect

I. Introduction

II. Photothermal Deflection Effect

III. Related Research

IV. Laminar Flow (Low Velocity)

V. Laminar Flow (High Velocity)

VI. Turbulent Flows

VII. Two-Dimensional Velocity Measurements

VIII. Velocities for Flowing Liquids

IX. Temperature and Pressure Dependence of PD Signals

X. Conclusions

XI. Appendix

8. Combustion Diagnostics by Photothermal Deflection Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Variation of the PTDS Signal with Temperature

III. Variation of Relevant Parameters with Temperatures

IV. Observation of PTDS Signals in Flames

V. Concentration Measurements

VI. Temperature Measurements

VII. Flow-Velocity Measurements

VIII. Flame Spectroscopy

9. Photothermal Characterization of Electrochemical Systems

I. Introduction

II. Out-of-Cell Characterization of Electrodes

III. In Situ Characterization of Electrodes

IV. Electrochemical Interface Reactions

V. Corrosion and Thin-Film Growth Processes

VI. Diffusion of Electrochemical Species

VII. Energy-Transfer Physics at Photoelectrochemical Interfaces

VIII. Conclusions and Future Directions

10. Photothermal Spectroscopy of Aerosols

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Possible Photothermal Schemes

III. Early Work

IV. Photo thermal Interferometry

V. Photothermal Modulation of Light Scattering

VI. Photophoresis

VII. Conclusion

Index


About the Author

J Sell

