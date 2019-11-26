Phototherapy,An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323710589, 9780323710596

Phototherapy,An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Editors: Elizabeth Buzney
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710589
eBook ISBN: 9780323710596
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Elizabeth A. Buzney, MD, is devoted to Phototherapy. Articles in this important issue include: Nuts and Bolts: Optimizing Narrowband UVB Phototherapy Regimens for Psoriasis; The (Lost) Art of Managing PUVA Phototherapy; Distinguishing Myth from Fact: Photocarcinogenesis and Phototherapy; How Does It Work: The Immunology underlying Phototherapy; Phototherapy for Vitiligo; Phototherapy in Skin of Color; Phototesting Protocols and Interpretation and Managing Photodermatoses with Phototherapy; Utilizing UVA-1 Phototherapy; Using Phototherapy in the Pediatric Population; Home Phototherapy; Phototherapy for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; Creating and Managing a Phototherapy Center; Phototherapy for Itch; Beyond the Booth: Excimer Laser for Cutaneous Conditions; and Feeling the Burn: Phototoxicity and Photoallergy.

About the Editors

Elizabeth Buzney Editor

