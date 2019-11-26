Phototherapy,An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 38-1

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Elizabeth A. Buzney, MD, is devoted to Phototherapy. Articles in this important issue include: Nuts and Bolts: Optimizing Narrowband UVB Phototherapy Regimens for Psoriasis; The (Lost) Art of Managing PUVA Phototherapy; Distinguishing Myth from Fact: Photocarcinogenesis and Phototherapy; How Does It Work: The Immunology underlying Phototherapy; Phototherapy for Vitiligo; Phototherapy in Skin of Color; Phototesting Protocols and Interpretation and Managing Photodermatoses with Phototherapy; Utilizing UVA-1 Phototherapy; Using Phototherapy in the Pediatric Population; Home Phototherapy; Phototherapy for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; Creating and Managing a Phototherapy Center; Phototherapy for Itch; Beyond the Booth: Excimer Laser for Cutaneous Conditions; and Feeling the Burn: Phototoxicity and Photoallergy.