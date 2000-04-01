Photosynthesis, Volume 15

Photosynthesis is an active area of research in which many exciting developments have taken place in the last few years. This book gives an overview of the present understanding of all areas of molecular processes of photosynthesis.

It is based on the international literature available in the summer of 1986 and much unpublished material. The new material contained in this book, together with a basic framework of established concepts, provide a useful source of reference on the biochemical and biophysical aspects of photosynthesis in plants and bacteria. The book is written by specialists in the various areas of photosynthesis and is useful both for workers in these areas as a source of specialized information as well as for non-photosynthesists who want to become informed about recent developments and basic concepts in this area.