Photosynthesis: Molecular Biology of Energy Capture, Volume 297

Genetic Approaches to Dissect Complex Functions:

M.F. Cohen, J.C. Meeks, Y.A. Cai, and C.P. Wolk, Tranposon Mutagenesis of Heterocyst-Forming Filamentous Cyanobacteria.

J. Yu and L. McIntosh, Isolation and Genetic Characterization of Pseudorevertants from Site-Directed PSI Mutants in Synechocystis 6803.

K.L. Kindle, High-Frequency Transformation of Chlamyomonas reinhardtii.

A. Barkan, Approaches to Investigating Nuclear Genes That Function in Chloroplast Biogenesis in Land Plants. Photosynthetic Complexes: Function/Structure:

G. Fritzsch, Obatining Crystal Structures from Bacterial Photosynthetic Reaction Centers.

H.G. Koch, H. Myllykallio, and F. Daldal, Using Genetics to Explore Cytochrome Function and Structure in Rhodobacter.

J.H. Goldbeck, Comparison of in Vitro and in Vivo Mutants of Photosystem I: Protocols for Mutagenesis and Techniques for Analysis.

J. Sun, A. Ke, J. Ping, V.P. Chitnis, and P.R. Chitnis, Isolation and Functional Study of Photosystem I Subunits in the Cyanobacterium Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803.

R.E. McCarty and J.A. Cruz, Delineation of Critical Regions of the Epsilon Subunit of Chloroplast ATP Synthase Through a Combination of Biochemical and Site-Directed Mutagenesis Approaches.

Gene Expression of Photosynthetic Components:

J.H. Zeilstra-Ryalls, M. Gomelsky, A.A. Yeiliseev, J.M. Eraso, and S. Kaplan, Transcriptional Regulation of Photosynthesis Operons in Rhodobacter sphaeroides 241.

C. Jansson, G. Sailh, J. Eriksson, R. Wiklund, and H. Ghebramedhin, Use of Synechocystis 6803 to Study Expression of a psbA Gene Family.

P.P. Dijkwel, F. Rook, and S.C.M. Smeekens, Analysis of Light-Regulated Gene Expression.

A. Cohen, C.B. Yohn, R.K. Bruick, and S.P. Mayfield, Translational Regulation of Chloroplast Gene Expression in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii.

S. Rodermel, Use of Antisense Mutants to Study Regulation of Photosynthesis During Leaf Development.

D.G. Durnford, O. Prasil, J.M. Escoubas, and P.G. Falkowski, Assessing the Potential for Chloroplast Redox Regulation of Nuclear Gene Expression.

Biogenesis and Adaptation of Photosynthetic Components:

G. Armstrong and K. Apel, Molecular and Genetic Analysis of Light-Dependent Chlorophyll Biosynthesis.

M. Harker and J. Hirschberg, Molecular Biology of Carotenoid Biosynthesis in Photosynthetic Organisms.

J.M. Quinn and S. Merchant, Copper-Responsive Gene Expression During Adaptation to Copper-Deficiency.

D.M. Kehoe and A.R. Grossman, Using Molecular Genetics to Investigate Complementary Chromatic Adaptation: Advances in Transformation and Complementation.

Photosynthetic Mutants: Construction and Biological/Biochemical/Biophysical Analyses:

W.F.J. Vermaas, Gene Modification and Mutation Mapping to Study the Function of Photosystem II.

H. Lee, S.E. Bingham, and A.N. Webber, Specific Mutagenesis of Reaction Center Proteins by Chloroplast Transformation of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii.

T.M. Bricker, C. Putnam-Evans, and J. Wu, Directed Mutagenesis in Photosystem II: Analysis of the CP 47 Protein.

B.A. Diner, Application of Spectroscopic Techniques to the Study of Mutations Engineered in Synechoceptis and Chlomydomonas. Author Index. Subject Index.