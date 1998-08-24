Photosynthesis: Molecular Biology of Energy Capture, Volume 297
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Genetic Approaches to Dissect Complex Functions:
M.F. Cohen, J.C. Meeks, Y.A. Cai, and C.P. Wolk, Tranposon Mutagenesis of Heterocyst-Forming Filamentous Cyanobacteria.
J. Yu and L. McIntosh, Isolation and Genetic Characterization of Pseudorevertants from Site-Directed PSI Mutants in Synechocystis 6803.
K.L. Kindle, High-Frequency Transformation of Chlamyomonas reinhardtii.
A. Barkan, Approaches to Investigating Nuclear Genes That Function in Chloroplast Biogenesis in Land Plants. Photosynthetic Complexes: Function/Structure:
G. Fritzsch, Obatining Crystal Structures from Bacterial Photosynthetic Reaction Centers.
H.G. Koch, H. Myllykallio, and F. Daldal, Using Genetics to Explore Cytochrome Function and Structure in Rhodobacter.
J.H. Goldbeck, Comparison of in Vitro and in Vivo Mutants of Photosystem I: Protocols for Mutagenesis and Techniques for Analysis.
J. Sun, A. Ke, J. Ping, V.P. Chitnis, and P.R. Chitnis, Isolation and Functional Study of Photosystem I Subunits in the Cyanobacterium Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803.
R.E. McCarty and J.A. Cruz, Delineation of Critical Regions of the Epsilon Subunit of Chloroplast ATP Synthase Through a Combination of Biochemical and Site-Directed Mutagenesis Approaches.
Gene Expression of Photosynthetic Components:
J.H. Zeilstra-Ryalls, M. Gomelsky, A.A. Yeiliseev, J.M. Eraso, and S. Kaplan, Transcriptional Regulation of Photosynthesis Operons in Rhodobacter sphaeroides 241.
C. Jansson, G. Sailh, J. Eriksson, R. Wiklund, and H. Ghebramedhin, Use of Synechocystis 6803 to Study Expression of a psbA Gene Family.
P.P. Dijkwel, F. Rook, and S.C.M. Smeekens, Analysis of Light-Regulated Gene Expression.
A. Cohen, C.B. Yohn, R.K. Bruick, and S.P. Mayfield, Translational Regulation of Chloroplast Gene Expression in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii.
S. Rodermel, Use of Antisense Mutants to Study Regulation of Photosynthesis During Leaf Development.
D.G. Durnford, O. Prasil, J.M. Escoubas, and P.G. Falkowski, Assessing the Potential for Chloroplast Redox Regulation of Nuclear Gene Expression.
Biogenesis and Adaptation of Photosynthetic Components:
G. Armstrong and K. Apel, Molecular and Genetic Analysis of Light-Dependent Chlorophyll Biosynthesis.
M. Harker and J. Hirschberg, Molecular Biology of Carotenoid Biosynthesis in Photosynthetic Organisms.
J.M. Quinn and S. Merchant, Copper-Responsive Gene Expression During Adaptation to Copper-Deficiency.
D.M. Kehoe and A.R. Grossman, Using Molecular Genetics to Investigate Complementary Chromatic Adaptation: Advances in Transformation and Complementation.
Photosynthetic Mutants: Construction and Biological/Biochemical/Biophysical Analyses:
W.F.J. Vermaas, Gene Modification and Mutation Mapping to Study the Function of Photosystem II.
H. Lee, S.E. Bingham, and A.N. Webber, Specific Mutagenesis of Reaction Center Proteins by Chloroplast Transformation of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii.
T.M. Bricker, C. Putnam-Evans, and J. Wu, Directed Mutagenesis in Photosystem II: Analysis of the CP 47 Protein.
B.A. Diner, Application of Spectroscopic Techniques to the Study of Mutations Engineered in Synechoceptis and Chlomydomonas. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
General Description of the Volume: The articles in this Methods in Enzymology volume reflect the integration of molecular genetics with photosynthesis. They focus on the genetic engineering of the photosynthesis apparatus, new mechanisms for genetic selection of photosynthetic mutants, biophysical and biochemical analysis of Photosystem I and Photosystem II Mutations, and Photosynthetic Gene Expression.
General Description of the Series: The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
- Genetic engineering of the photosynthesis apparatus
- New mechanisms for genetic selection of photosynthetic mutants
- Biophysical and biochemical analysis of Photosystem I and Photosystem II Mutations
- Photosynthetic Gene Expression
Readership
Plant biochemists, plant molecular biologists, biotechnologists, plant geneticists, plant biophysicists, agricultural researchers, researchers in industrial plants, and graduate students in botany and plant biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 395
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 24th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821982
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884080
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE
"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY
"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY
"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS
"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA
"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lee McIntosh Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Energy, Michigan State University, East Lansing, U.S.A.