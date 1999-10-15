Photorefractive Optics
1st Edition
Materials, Properties, and Applications
Description
The advances of photorefractive optics have demonstrated many useful and practical applications, which include the development of photorefractive optic devices for computer communication needs. To name a couple significant applications: the large capacity optical memory, which can greatly improve the accessible high-speed CD-ROM and the dynamic photorefractive gratings, which can be used for all-optic switches for high-speed fiber optic networks. This book is an important reference both for technical and non-technical staffs who are interested in this field.
Sixteen chapters present the fundamental aspects and the recent advances of photorefractive optics, particularly potential applications in the area of informational infrastructures. The volume begins with the standard photoreactive models, optical properties, wave mixing, hologram formation memories, three-dimensional data storage dynamic, interconnections, space-time processing, and application of photoreflective material to wavefront connection and to femtosecond lasers. The final chapter discusses the dynamic process of photoreflective fibers.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR
Key Features
- Covers the recent development in materials, phenomena, and applications
- Includes growth, characterization, dynamic gratings, and liquid crystal PR effect
- Includes applications to photonic devices such as large capacity optical memory, 3-D interconnections, and dynamic holograms
- Provides the recent overall picture of current trends in photorefractive optics
- Includes optical and electronic properties of the materials as applied to dynamic photorefractive fiber
Readership
Optical engineers, optical physicists, institute of optics personnel, and others who are working in the photonic device field
Table of Contents
N.V. Kukhtarev and T. Kukhtarev, Optical and Electrical Properties of High Contrast Dynamic Gratings. S. Erdei, Growth and Characterization of Single-Crystal Photorefractive Fibers. P.A. Yeh, Cross-talk in Photorefractive Hologram Memory. D. Psaltis, Photorefractive Memory. F. Zhao, Spectral and Spatial Diffraction in a Nonlinear Photorefractive Hologram. S. Yin, Z. Wu, and D. McMillen, Specially Doped LiNbO3. K. Itoh, Dyamic Interconnections Using Photorefractive Crystals. P.P. Banerjee, N.V. Kukhtarev, and J.O. Dimmoctz, Nonlinear Self-Organization in Photorefractive Materials. S. Kawata, Three-dimensional Bit-memory Using Photorefractive Materials. A. Chiou, Phase Conjugate Microscopy for Optical Trapping and Image Processing. A. Yang, Three-dimensional Photorefractive Memory Based on Phase-code and Notation Multiplexings. J. Zhang and S. Yin, Dynamic Process of Photorefractive Holograms. F.T.S. Yu and S. Yin, Dynamics of Photorefractive Fiber Holograms and Applications. A.L. Mikaelian, Photorefractive Optics for Information Technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 15th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513799
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127748108
About the Author
Francis Yu
Dr. Yu is a pioneer in optical information processing, and a famous professor who is widely respected for his great contribution in optical technology and education. He is a fellow of IEEE, OSA and SPIE.Francis T.S. Yu received his B.S.E.E. degree from Mapua Institute of Technology, Manila, Philippines,and his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Since 1980, he has been a Professor in the Electrical Engineering Department at The Pennsylvannia State University. He has been a consultant to several industrial and government laboratories. He is an active researcher in the fields of optical signal processing, holography, optics and information theory, and optical computing. He has published over 300 refereed papers in these areas. He is a recipient of the 1983 Faculty Scholar Medal for Outstanding Achievement in Physical Sciences and Engineering, a recipient of the 1984 Outstanding Researcher in the College of Engineering, was named Evan Pugh Professor of Electrical Engineering in 1985 at Penn State, a recipient of the 1993 Premier Research Award from the Penn State Engineering Society, and was named Honorary Professor in Nanki University in 1995.He is the author and co-author of seven books, has contributed several invited chapters in various monographs and books, and has co-edited two books.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.
Shizuhuo Yin
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.