Photoreceptor Cells, Volume 15 covers the advances in the study of photoreceptor cells. The book discusses biochemical, cell and structural biological, and molecular biological techniques needed for the study of photoreceptor cells. The text also describes the methods for observing the structure of photoreceptor cells and for studying their metabolism. The procedures for photoreceptor cell isolation are also considered. The book further tackles the preparation of proteins involved in rod cell metabolism, with particular emphasis on proteins of the visual transduction cascade. The text also encompasses the application of molecular biological techniques for the examination of molecular components of the visual system and their structure, distribution, and function. Neuroscientists, ophthalmologists, biochemists, and people involved in the study of photoreceptor cells will find the book invaluable.

Section I Structure of Photoreceptor Cells

1. Light and Electron Microscopy of Vertebrate Photoreceptors (Including a Technique for Electron Microscopic Autoradiography)

2. Rapid Freezing and Subsequent Preparation Methods in Retinal Cell Biology

3. Preparation of Retinas for Studying Photoreceptors with Confocal Microscopy

Section II Metabolic Studies

4. In Vivo Labeling of Retinal Components by Intraocular Injection

5. In Vitro Biosynthetic Studies with Isolated Vertebrate Retinas

6. Isolation of Post-Golgi Membranes Transporting Newly Synthesized Rhodopsin

Section III Photoreceptor Membrane and Protein Preparation and Characterization

7. Preparing Rod Outer Segment Membranes, Regenerating Rhodopsin, and Determining Rhodopsin Concentration

8. Isolation and Characterization of Rod Outer Segment Disk and Plasma Membranes

9. Immunological Measurement of Rhodopsin

10. Preparation and Characterization of Chicken Rod and Cone Pigments

11. Purification and Characterization of Bovine Transducin and Its Subunits

12. Purification and Characterization of Phosducin from Bovine Retina

13. pH Assay of Rod Outer Segment Cyclic GMP Phosphodiesterase Activity

14. Purification of Rhodopsin Kinase from Bovine Rod Outer Segments

15. Purification of Arrestin from Bovine Retinas

16. Preparation and Characterization of Guanylate Cyclase from Vertebrate Rod Photoreceptors

17. Calcium-Binding Proteins in the Retina

18. Preparation and Characterization of Protein Kinase C from Rod Outer Segments

19. Simultaneous Purification and Characterization of the cGMP-Gated Cation Channel and the Na+/Ca2 +, K+-Exchanger

Section IV Molecular Biology of Photoreceptor Cells

20. Construction of Directional cDNA Libraries from Human Retinal Tissue/Cells and Their Enrichment for Specific Genes Using an Efficient Subtraction Procedure

21. Expression of Opsin Genes in COS Cells

22. In Vitro Synthesis of Bovine Rhodopsin Using Recombinant Baculovirus

23. Transfection of Retinoblastoma Cells: Localization of Cis-Acting Elements for Human Interstitial Retinoid-Binding Protein Gene

24. Use of Transgenic Mice to Study Retinal Gene Expression

25. Transgenic Rescue of the Photoreceptor Dysplasia and Degeneration in Retinal Degeneration Slow (rds) Mutant Mice

26. In Situ Hybridization of Retinal Messenger RNA Using Nonradioactive Synthetic Probes

27. Identification of Rhodopsin Gene Mutations Using GC-Clamped Denaturing Gradient Gel Electrophoresis

