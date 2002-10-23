Photoreactive Organic Thin Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126354904, 9780080479972

Photoreactive Organic Thin Films

1st Edition

Editors: Zouheir Sekkat Wolfgang Knoll
eBook ISBN: 9780080479972
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126354904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd October 2002
Page Count: 559
Description

Wolfgang Knoll is a former Directory of Polymer research at the Max Planck Institute. He is extremely well know for his research in this area. Zouheir Sekkat was a Postdoctoral researcher at Max Planck working under Professor Knoll. With Knoll's involvement, we can be confident that the best people in this field will be contributing to the reference.

Readership

Scientists working in the area of organic thin films. The markets for this book will include optics and photonics, thin films, polymer engineering, chemical engineering, and photo-chemistry and physics. AP is very active in all of these fields and there should be many opportunities for cross marketing to these various fields.

Table of Contents

Part A - Photoisomerization and Photo-Orientation of Azobenzenes

  1. Photoisomerization of Benzenes
  2. Ultrafast Dynamics in the Excited States of Azo Compounds
  3. Photo-Orientation by Photoisomerization

Part B - Photoisomerization in Organic Thin Films

  1. Photoisomerization and Photo-orientation of Azo Dye in Films of Polymer: Molecualr Interaction, Free Volume, and Polymer Structural Effects
  2. Chrial Polymers with Photoaffected Phase Behavior for Optical Data Storage
  3. Photoisomerization in Langmuir-Blodget-Kuhn Structures
  4. Electronic and Optical Transduction of Photoisomerization Processes at Molecualr - and Bimolecular-Functionalized Surfaces

Part C - Photochemistry and Organic Nonlinear Optics

  1. Photoisomerization Effects in Organic Nonlinear Optics: Photo-Assisted Poling and Depoling and Polarizability Switching
  2. Photoisomerization in Polymer Films in the Presence of Electrostatic and Optical Fields
  3. Photoassisted Poling and Photoswitching of NLO Properties of Spiropyrans and other Photochromic Molecules in Polymers and Crystals
  4. All Optical Poling in Polymers and Applications
  5. Photoinduced Third Order Nonlinear Optical Phenomena in Azo-Dye Polymers

Part D - Optical Manipulation and Memory

  1. Photoinduced Motions in Azobenzene-Based Polymers
  2. Surface Relief Gratings on Azobenzene-Containing Films
  3. Dynamic Photocontrols of Molecular Organization and Motion of Materials by Two-Dimensionally Arranged Azobenzene Assemblies
  4. 3-D Data Storage and Near Field Recording
  5. Synthesis and Applications of Amorphous Diarylethenes Index

