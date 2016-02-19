Photoprocesses, Photoreceptors, and Evolution
1st Edition
Description
Photoprocesses, Photoreceptors, and Evolution discusses the important role that visible radiation has played in the development of photoreceptor systems, hence, in the evolution of life on earth. The book examines the spectrum of energies that impinge on the Earth, what kinds of molecules absorb these energies, and how they are structured within the cell to function as a photoreceptor system. The text describes the molecular structure of the cell membrane; the various kinds of pigment molecules; and the structures associated with photobiological phenomena. The relationship between the photoreceptor system and behavior, i.e. phototropism and phototaxis, photosynthesis, and vision, is also considered. The book further tackles the photoprocesses which function in photoperiodic phenomena - the “biological clocks”, aging, memory, and bioluminescence. The text then demonstrates the structure of the invertebrate and vertebrate photoreceptors; and the intervebrate and vertebrate visual pigments and their photochemistry. Photobiologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Introduction
II The Environment
The Earth and Geological Record
The Changing Atmosphere and Temperature
The Ocean
Molecules in the Environment
Electromagnetic Energy and Photobiology
The Physical Nature of Light
The Absorption and Emission of Light
III Photosensitivity and Pigments
Pyrroles and Porphyrins
Chlorophyll
Heme
Cytochromes
The Carotenoids
Phycobiliproteins
Ferredoxins
Flavins
Melanins
Solar Spectrum and Pigment Absorption Spectra
Action Spectra
IV The Emergence of the Cell and Its Organelles
A Model Cell: Euglena
CO2 Fixation
Cell Structure
V Photosynthesis
The Photosynthetic Process
Two Photosystems in Photosynthesis
Comparative Biochemistry of Photosynthesis
Enzymes
The Chloroplast
The Chloroplast Structure
Chloroplastin
VI Phototropism
A Model Cell: Phycomyces
The Photoreceptor Molecule
Pigment Extraction
Location of the Photoreceptor
The Photoreceptor
Electrophysiology
VII Phototaxis
The Photoreceptor System of Euglena
Photokinesis and the Photoreceptor Molecule
Phototaxis and the Photoreceptor Molecule
The Eyespot Pigment and the Photoreceptor Molecule
The Photoreceptor System and Excitation
The Flagellum and Excitation
VIII Invertebrate Eyes
Arthropods
Molluscs
Related Remarks
IX Protochordates
Ciona intestinalis
The Photoreceptor
Pigment Cells
Remarks Regarding the Ocelli
X The Vertebrate Eye and the Retina
The Eye
The Retina
The Retinal Rods and Cones
The Elasmobranch Retina
The Amphibian Retinal Rod
XI The Vertebrate Visual Pigments
Vitamin A and the Visual Pigment
Visual Pigments
The Photochemistry of Rhodopsin
The Cone Pigments and Color Vision
The Oil Globules
Retinal Rod Molecular Structure
XII The Invertebrate Visual Pigments
Molluscs
Arthropods
Color Vision
Visual Screening Pigments
Polarized Light Analysis
XIII The Visual Photoreceptors and Pigments in Evolution
Visual Photoreceptors
Photoreceptor Origins
The Visual Pigments in Evolution
Opsins
How Universal Is Retinal?
XIV Photoperiodic Phenomena and Memory
Photoperiodism
Photoperiodism and the Flowering of Plants
Marine Organisms and Tidal Rhythm
The Pineal
Memory
Photochemical Memory
Photochemical Memory and Evolution
Photoprocesses and Lifetimes
XV Bioluminescence
Photophores and Photoreceptors
Bioluminescence and Evolution
XVI Summary
Bibliography
Subject Index
