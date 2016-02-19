Photophysiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227818, 9781483262291

Photophysiology

1st Edition

Current Topics

Editors: Arthur C. Giese
eBook ISBN: 9781483262291
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 388
Description

Photophysiology: Current Topics, Volume IV focuses on various topics in photophysiology, including photochemistry, pyridine nucleotide-linked systems, and bioluminescence.

The selection first elaborates on photochemistry and vision, photoperiodism in insects, and response of human skin to ultraviolet light. Discussions focus on clinical photopathology, chronic effects of ultraviolet radiation on human skin, optics of the skin, spectral sensitivity, interaction of photoperiod with other environmental variables, effects of high-intensity radiation, human cone pigments, and effect of light. The text then ponders on cellular recovery from photochemical damage and a physical approach to bioluminescence. Concerns cover theoretical background for excited states, results and interpretation of mechanism, biological consequences of photochemical events, reconstruction of damaged DNA, and physiological and environmental effects on repair and recovery. The book takes a look at the enzymic aspects of bioluminescence, including pyridine nucleotide-linked systems, peroxidation systems, and simple enzyme-substrate systems.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers wanting to study photophysiology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents tp Other Volume

Chapter 9. Photochemistry and Vision

1. Introduction

2. The Effect of Light

3. Effects of High-Intensity Radiation

4. Ecology or Chemistry?

5. Human Cone Pigments

References

Chapter 10. Photoperiodism in Insects

1. Introduction

2. The Phenomena Controlled by Photoperiod

3. Interaction of Photoperiod with Other Environmental Variables

4. Sensitive Periods

5. The Site of Photoreception

6. Light Intensity

7. The Mechanism of Time Measurement

8. Spectral Sensitivity

9. Photoperiodic Control of Endocrine Activity

10. Ecological Implications

References

Chapter 11. Response of Human Skin to Ultraviolet Light

1. Introduction

2. Skin as a Special Organ

3. The Optics of the Skin

4. Sunburn

5. Clinical Photopathology

6. Chronic Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation on Human Skin

References

Chapter 12. Cellular Recovery from Photochemical Damage

1. Introduction

2. Biological Consequences of Photochemical Events

3. Fortuitous "Recovery"

4. Reversal of Damage by Repair in Situ

5. Reconstruction of Damaged DNA

6. Physiological and Environmental Effects on Repair and Recovery

7. Genetic Control of Repair Processes

References

Chapter 13. A Physical Approach to Bioluminescence

1. Introduction

2. Theoretical Background for Excited States

3. Experimental Techniques

4. Results and Interpretation of Mechanism

References

Chapter 14. Bioluminescence: Enzymic Aspects

1. Introduction

2. Pyridine Nueleotide-Linked Systems

3. Adenine Nueleotide-Linked Systems

4. Simple Enzyme-Substrate Systems

5. Peroxidation Systems

6. "Prechargea" Systems

7. Unclassified Systems

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Arthur C. Giese

