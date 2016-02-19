Photophysiology
1st Edition
Current Topics
Description
Photophysiology: Current Topics, Volume IV focuses on various topics in photophysiology, including photochemistry, pyridine nucleotide-linked systems, and bioluminescence.
The selection first elaborates on photochemistry and vision, photoperiodism in insects, and response of human skin to ultraviolet light. Discussions focus on clinical photopathology, chronic effects of ultraviolet radiation on human skin, optics of the skin, spectral sensitivity, interaction of photoperiod with other environmental variables, effects of high-intensity radiation, human cone pigments, and effect of light. The text then ponders on cellular recovery from photochemical damage and a physical approach to bioluminescence. Concerns cover theoretical background for excited states, results and interpretation of mechanism, biological consequences of photochemical events, reconstruction of damaged DNA, and physiological and environmental effects on repair and recovery. The book takes a look at the enzymic aspects of bioluminescence, including pyridine nucleotide-linked systems, peroxidation systems, and simple enzyme-substrate systems.
The selection is a dependable reference for researchers wanting to study photophysiology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents tp Other Volume
Chapter 9. Photochemistry and Vision
1. Introduction
2. The Effect of Light
3. Effects of High-Intensity Radiation
4. Ecology or Chemistry?
5. Human Cone Pigments
References
Chapter 10. Photoperiodism in Insects
1. Introduction
2. The Phenomena Controlled by Photoperiod
3. Interaction of Photoperiod with Other Environmental Variables
4. Sensitive Periods
5. The Site of Photoreception
6. Light Intensity
7. The Mechanism of Time Measurement
8. Spectral Sensitivity
9. Photoperiodic Control of Endocrine Activity
10. Ecological Implications
References
Chapter 11. Response of Human Skin to Ultraviolet Light
1. Introduction
2. Skin as a Special Organ
3. The Optics of the Skin
4. Sunburn
5. Clinical Photopathology
6. Chronic Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation on Human Skin
References
Chapter 12. Cellular Recovery from Photochemical Damage
1. Introduction
2. Biological Consequences of Photochemical Events
3. Fortuitous "Recovery"
4. Reversal of Damage by Repair in Situ
5. Reconstruction of Damaged DNA
6. Physiological and Environmental Effects on Repair and Recovery
7. Genetic Control of Repair Processes
References
Chapter 13. A Physical Approach to Bioluminescence
1. Introduction
2. Theoretical Background for Excited States
3. Experimental Techniques
4. Results and Interpretation of Mechanism
References
Chapter 14. Bioluminescence: Enzymic Aspects
1. Introduction
2. Pyridine Nueleotide-Linked Systems
3. Adenine Nueleotide-Linked Systems
4. Simple Enzyme-Substrate Systems
5. Peroxidation Systems
6. "Prechargea" Systems
7. Unclassified Systems
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262291