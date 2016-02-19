Photophysiology: Current Topics, Volume III presents the fundamental action of radiations on various biological systems. This book provides information pertinent to plant photophysiology.

Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the kinetics of a photochemical reaction. This text then explores the wide variety of photochemical processes essential for normal activity and survival, which occur in living organisms. Other chapters consider the distribution of phototropic responses in fungi and describe some of the physiological and morphological features of a few selected responses. This book discusses as well the general orientation and distribution of the photosynthetic membranes within chloroplasts and within prokaryotic cells. The final chapter deals with the results of the investigation, which show that under simulated primitive earth conditions, molecules of biological importance can be synthesized by the action of ultraviolet radiation.

This book is a valuable resource for researchers and students interested in photophysiology.