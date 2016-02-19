Photophysiology
Photophysiology: Current Topics, Volume III presents the fundamental action of radiations on various biological systems. This book provides information pertinent to plant photophysiology.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the kinetics of a photochemical reaction. This text then explores the wide variety of photochemical processes essential for normal activity and survival, which occur in living organisms. Other chapters consider the distribution of phototropic responses in fungi and describe some of the physiological and morphological features of a few selected responses. This book discusses as well the general orientation and distribution of the photosynthetic membranes within chloroplasts and within prokaryotic cells. The final chapter deals with the results of the investigation, which show that under simulated primitive earth conditions, molecules of biological importance can be synthesized by the action of ultraviolet radiation.
This book is a valuable resource for researchers and students interested in photophysiology.
Table of Contents
List Of Contributors
Preface
contents Of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Photochemical Methods
1. Introduction
2. Generation of "Monochromatic" Light
3. Measurement of Light Intensity
4. Preparative Photochemistry
5. Transients and Difference Spectra
References
Chapter 2. Photodynamic Action
1. Introduction
2. Survey of Photodynamic Action Studies
3. Mechanism of Photodynamic Action
References
Chapter 3. Phototropism In Fungi
1. Introduction
2. Occurrence of Phototropic Responses
3. Morphological Aspects of Phototropic Responses
4. Optical Aspects of Phototropism
5. Photoreceptors
6. Mechanism of Phototropic Responses
References
Chapter 4. Studies On The Effect Of Light On Chloroplast Structure
1. Introduction
2. Effects of Light on Light Scattering, Absorbancy, and Volume of Isolated Chloroplasts
3. Light Scattering, Transmission, and Volume Induced by Light in Vivo
4. Alterations of Chloroplast Ultrastructure Induced by Illumination in Vitro
5. Alterations of Chloroplast Ultrastructure Induced by Illumination in Vivo
6. Mechanisms of Structural Modifications in Chloroplasts
References
Chapter 5. The Protective Function Of Carotenoid Pigments
1. Introduction
2. Aerobic Photosensitivity in Nature
3. Interactions Between Carotenoids and Photosensitizers
4. Biochemical Events Related to a Protective Function of Carotenoids
5. Ecological and Evolutionary Significance of Carotenoid Pigments
6. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Structure Of The Photosynthetic Apparatus
1. Introduction
2. General Orientation and Distribution of the Photosynthetic Membranes
3. Substructure of the Photosynthetic Membranes
4. Structure of Photosynthetic Membranes in Relation to Structure of Other Biological Membranes
5. Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Primary Processes In Photosynthesis
1. Introduction
2. Theory of Energy Transfer and Trapping
3. Fluorescence Studies
4. Kinetics
References
Chapter 8. Ultraviolet Radiation And The Origin Of Life
1. Life in the Universe
2. The Primitive Atmosphere
3. Rise of Oxygen
4. The Solar Spectrum
5. Experiments
6. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
