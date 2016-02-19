Photophysiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122826085, 9781483262208

Photophysiology

1st Edition

Current Topics in Photobiology and Photochemistry

Editors: Arthur C. Giese
eBook ISBN: 9781483262208
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Photophysiology: Current Topics in Photobiology and Photochemistry, Volume VIII is a collection of papers that discusses the photobiological phenomena of plants. This collection presents comparative studies on photosynthesis blending at the molecular, cellular, and plant levels. Some papers also analyze the photosynthesis in the green algae by using genetic methods, as well as the physical separation of photosynthetic system I from system II. One paper discusses the role of cation fluxes in chloroplast activity, including the measurement of ion fluxes in organelle suspensions. Another paper investigates the inter-relationships of photosynthesis and nitrogen fixation in a photosynthetic bacteria. One paper reviews the electrical activities of individual cells and describes the techniques of recording evoked potentials or the minute electrical signals produced from sensory stimuli that are recordable from electrodes attached on the human scalp. One paper considers the inhibitory effects of blue light and near-ultraviolet radiation on the growth and respiration of some organisms. Bio-chemists, photobiologists, photochemists, and researchers involved in plant biology and photophysiology will find this volume highly informative and challenging.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1. Comparative Studies On Photosynthesis In Higher Plants

1. Introduction

2. The Photosynthetic Process

3. Comparative Studies of Component Photosynthetic Reactions

4. Photosynthetic Adaptation

References

Chapter 2. Analysis of Photosynthesis in Green Algae Through Mutation Studies

1. Introduction

2. Methodology

3. Types of Mutations Directly Influencing the Photosynthetic Mechanism

References

Chapter 3. Separation of Photosynthetic Systems I and II

1. Introduction

2. Differentiation of the Photosystems

3. Morphological Separation of the Photosystems in Plants

4. Physical Separation of the Photosystems In Vitro

References

Chapter 4. The Role of Cation Fluxes in Chloroplast Activity

1. General Introduction

2. The Measurement of Ion Fluxes in Organelle Suspensions

3. Relation of Cation Fluxes to Energy Transduction

4. Cation Functions in Catalysis and Control

5. Mechanisms for Possible Control of Photosynthesis by Mg Ion

References

Chapter 5. Nitrogen Fixation in Photosynthetic Bacteria

1. Introduction

2. Relationship of Hydrogenase and Nitrogenase

3. Role of Nitrogen Fixation in Metabolism

4. Control of Nitrogenase

5. Enzymology of Nitrogen Fixation

6. Ecological Significance of Nitrogen Fixation in Photosynthetic Bacteria

7. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6. Parallel and Sequential Processing of Visual Information in Man: Investigation by Evoked Potential Recording

1. Introduction

2. Methods of Recording Evoked Potentials in Man

3. Examples of Evoked Potential Studies of Visual Information Processing

4. Summary

References

Chapter 7. Inhibition of Growth and Respiration by Visible and Near-Visible Light

1. Introduction

2. Light and Growth: General Studies

3. Mechanisms of Photoinhibition

4. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 8. Denaturation in Ultravioletirradiated DNA

1. Introduction

2. Types of Photodamage to DNA

3. Qualitative Detection of Defects

4. Quantitative Detection of Defects

5. Nature of Defect Region

6. Summary and Future Experiments

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483262208

About the Editor

Arthur C. Giese

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.