Photophysiology
1st Edition
Current Topics in Photobiology and Photochemistry
Description
Photophysiology: Current Topics in Photobiology and Photochemistry, Volume VIII is a collection of papers that discusses the photobiological phenomena of plants. This collection presents comparative studies on photosynthesis blending at the molecular, cellular, and plant levels. Some papers also analyze the photosynthesis in the green algae by using genetic methods, as well as the physical separation of photosynthetic system I from system II. One paper discusses the role of cation fluxes in chloroplast activity, including the measurement of ion fluxes in organelle suspensions. Another paper investigates the inter-relationships of photosynthesis and nitrogen fixation in a photosynthetic bacteria. One paper reviews the electrical activities of individual cells and describes the techniques of recording evoked potentials or the minute electrical signals produced from sensory stimuli that are recordable from electrodes attached on the human scalp. One paper considers the inhibitory effects of blue light and near-ultraviolet radiation on the growth and respiration of some organisms. Bio-chemists, photobiologists, photochemists, and researchers involved in plant biology and photophysiology will find this volume highly informative and challenging.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Comparative Studies On Photosynthesis In Higher Plants
1. Introduction
2. The Photosynthetic Process
3. Comparative Studies of Component Photosynthetic Reactions
4. Photosynthetic Adaptation
References
Chapter 2. Analysis of Photosynthesis in Green Algae Through Mutation Studies
1. Introduction
2. Methodology
3. Types of Mutations Directly Influencing the Photosynthetic Mechanism
References
Chapter 3. Separation of Photosynthetic Systems I and II
1. Introduction
2. Differentiation of the Photosystems
3. Morphological Separation of the Photosystems in Plants
4. Physical Separation of the Photosystems In Vitro
References
Chapter 4. The Role of Cation Fluxes in Chloroplast Activity
1. General Introduction
2. The Measurement of Ion Fluxes in Organelle Suspensions
3. Relation of Cation Fluxes to Energy Transduction
4. Cation Functions in Catalysis and Control
5. Mechanisms for Possible Control of Photosynthesis by Mg Ion
References
Chapter 5. Nitrogen Fixation in Photosynthetic Bacteria
1. Introduction
2. Relationship of Hydrogenase and Nitrogenase
3. Role of Nitrogen Fixation in Metabolism
4. Control of Nitrogenase
5. Enzymology of Nitrogen Fixation
6. Ecological Significance of Nitrogen Fixation in Photosynthetic Bacteria
7. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6. Parallel and Sequential Processing of Visual Information in Man: Investigation by Evoked Potential Recording
1. Introduction
2. Methods of Recording Evoked Potentials in Man
3. Examples of Evoked Potential Studies of Visual Information Processing
4. Summary
References
Chapter 7. Inhibition of Growth and Respiration by Visible and Near-Visible Light
1. Introduction
2. Light and Growth: General Studies
3. Mechanisms of Photoinhibition
4. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8. Denaturation in Ultravioletirradiated DNA
1. Introduction
2. Types of Photodamage to DNA
3. Qualitative Detection of Defects
4. Quantitative Detection of Defects
5. Nature of Defect Region
6. Summary and Future Experiments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262208