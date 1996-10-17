Photoperiodism in Plants - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126884906, 9780080538877

Photoperiodism in Plants

2nd Edition

Authors: Brian Thomas Daphne Vince-Prue
eBook ISBN: 9780080538877
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126884906
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1996
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
16300.00
13855.00
225.44
191.62
210.00
178.50
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
16300.00
13855.00
149.00
126.65
190.00
161.50
120.00
102.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Photoperiodism is the response to the length of the day that enables living organisms to adapt to seasonal changes in their environment as well as latitudinal variation. As such, it is one of the most significant andcomplex aspects of the interaction between plants and their environment and is a major factor controlling their growth and development. As the new and powerful technologies of molecular genetics are brought to bear on photoperiodism, it becomes particularly important to place new work in the context of the considerable amount of physiological information which already exists on the subject. This innovative book will be of interest to a wide range of plant scientists, from those interested in fundamental plant physiology and molecular biology to agronomists and crop physiologists.

Key Features

  • Provides a self-sufficient account of all the important subjects and key literature references for photoperiodism
  • Includes research of the last twenty years since the publication of the First Edition
  • Includes details of molecular genetic techniques brought to bear on photoperiodism

Readership

Ideal for a wide range of plant scientists, from those interested in fundamental plant physiology and molecular biology to agronomists and crop physiologists

Table of Contents

Introduction
Photoperiodic Control of Flower Initiation
A General Outline
Photoperiodic Timekeeping
Photoperiodic Photoreceptors
Day-Length Perception in Short-Day Plants
Day-Length Perception in Long-Day Plants
The Physiology of Photoperiodic Floral Induction
The Nature and Identity of Photoperiodic Signals
Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Photoperiodism
Genetic Approaches to Photoperiodism
Photoperiodic Control of Development
Floral Expression
Dormancy in Woody Plants
Vegetative Propagation
Other Effects of Day-Length
Appendix 1: Photoperiodic Classification of Plants
Appendix 2: Effects of Day-Length on the Content of Endogenous Growth Substances

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538877
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126884906

About the Author

Brian Thomas

Brian Thomas graduated from University of College of Wales, Aberystwyth where he also obtained his doctorate in plant physiology. Following post-doctoral study in Canada and the UK, he worked as a research scientist at the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute which later became Horticulture Research International. In 1995 he moved to HRI Wellesbourne where he is Head of the Molecular and Environmental Physiology Department. He is currently a Vice President of the Association Internationale de Photobiologie.

Daphne Vince-Prue

Daphne Vince-Prue graduated from the University of London (Wye College) and did postgraduate work in plant physiology at UC Berkeley. She obtained her doctorates at the Universities of Reading and London, and subsequently taught plant physiology to students of horticulture and botany at Reading for most of her career. She has also been a Scientific Adviser and later Head of the Physiology and Chemistry Division at the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute for the Agricultural Research Council. Since her retirement in 1986 she has maintained contacts with research groups working in photoperiodism, and continues her interest in horticulture as a committee member of the Royal Horticultural Society.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.