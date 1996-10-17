Photoperiodism in Plants
2nd Edition
Photoperiodism is the response to the length of the day that enables living organisms to adapt to seasonal changes in their environment as well as latitudinal variation. As such, it is one of the most significant andcomplex aspects of the interaction between plants and their environment and is a major factor controlling their growth and development. As the new and powerful technologies of molecular genetics are brought to bear on photoperiodism, it becomes particularly important to place new work in the context of the considerable amount of physiological information which already exists on the subject. This innovative book will be of interest to a wide range of plant scientists, from those interested in fundamental plant physiology and molecular biology to agronomists and crop physiologists.
- Provides a self-sufficient account of all the important subjects and key literature references for photoperiodism
- Includes research of the last twenty years since the publication of the First Edition
- Includes details of molecular genetic techniques brought to bear on photoperiodism
Ideal for a wide range of plant scientists, from those interested in fundamental plant physiology and molecular biology to agronomists and crop physiologists
Introduction
Photoperiodic Control of Flower Initiation
A General Outline
Photoperiodic Timekeeping
Photoperiodic Photoreceptors
Day-Length Perception in Short-Day Plants
Day-Length Perception in Long-Day Plants
The Physiology of Photoperiodic Floral Induction
The Nature and Identity of Photoperiodic Signals
Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Photoperiodism
Genetic Approaches to Photoperiodism
Photoperiodic Control of Development
Floral Expression
Dormancy in Woody Plants
Vegetative Propagation
Other Effects of Day-Length
Appendix 1: Photoperiodic Classification of Plants
Appendix 2: Effects of Day-Length on the Content of Endogenous Growth Substances
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 17th October 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538877
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126884906
Brian Thomas
Brian Thomas graduated from University of College of Wales, Aberystwyth where he also obtained his doctorate in plant physiology. Following post-doctoral study in Canada and the UK, he worked as a research scientist at the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute which later became Horticulture Research International. In 1995 he moved to HRI Wellesbourne where he is Head of the Molecular and Environmental Physiology Department. He is currently a Vice President of the Association Internationale de Photobiologie.
Daphne Vince-Prue
Daphne Vince-Prue graduated from the University of London (Wye College) and did postgraduate work in plant physiology at UC Berkeley. She obtained her doctorates at the Universities of Reading and London, and subsequently taught plant physiology to students of horticulture and botany at Reading for most of her career. She has also been a Scientific Adviser and later Head of the Physiology and Chemistry Division at the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute for the Agricultural Research Council. Since her retirement in 1986 she has maintained contacts with research groups working in photoperiodism, and continues her interest in horticulture as a committee member of the Royal Horticultural Society.