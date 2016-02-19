Photonics in Switching
1st Edition
Description
Photonics in Switching provides a broad, balanced overview of the use of optics or photonics in switching, from materials and devices to system architecture. The chapters, each written by an expert in the field, survey the key technologies, setting them in context and highlighting their benefits and possible applications. This book is a valuable resource for those working in the communications industry, either at the professional or student level, who do not have extensive background knowledge or the underlying physics of the technology.
Readership
Research scientists and engineers in fiber optics and telecommunications, and advanced students in these areas.
Table of Contents
Why Consider Photonics in Switching? Network Overview. Some Background to Telecommunications Transmissions and Switching. Overview of Switching Architectures. Physics of All-Optical Switching Devices. Optical Amplifiers. Optoelectronic Hybrid Switching. New Approaches to Digital Optical Computing Using Parallel Optical Array Logic. Optical Interconnects in Electronic Processing Systems. Guided-Wave Optical Interconnect Techniques. Index. Chapter References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 20th August 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924748
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124960510
About the Editor
Paul Liao
Affiliations and Expertise
Bell Communications Research Inc.
Paul Kelley
Affiliations and Expertise
Kaminow Lightwave Technologies
About the Author
John Midwinter
Affiliations and Expertise
University College, London