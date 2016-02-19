Photonics in Switching - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124960510, 9780080924748

Photonics in Switching

1st Edition

Editors: Paul Liao Paul Kelley
Authors: John Midwinter
eBook ISBN: 9780080924748
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124960510
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th August 1993
Page Count: 322
Description

Photonics in Switching provides a broad, balanced overview of the use of optics or photonics in switching, from materials and devices to system architecture. The chapters, each written by an expert in the field, survey the key technologies, setting them in context and highlighting their benefits and possible applications. This book is a valuable resource for those working in the communications industry, either at the professional or student level, who do not have extensive background knowledge or the underlying physics of the technology.

Readership

Research scientists and engineers in fiber optics and telecommunications, and advanced students in these areas.

Table of Contents

Why Consider Photonics in Switching? Network Overview. Some Background to Telecommunications Transmissions and Switching. Overview of Switching Architectures. Physics of All-Optical Switching Devices. Optical Amplifiers. Optoelectronic Hybrid Switching. New Approaches to Digital Optical Computing Using Parallel Optical Array Logic. Optical Interconnects in Electronic Processing Systems. Guided-Wave Optical Interconnect Techniques. Index. Chapter References.

About the Editor

Paul Liao

Affiliations and Expertise

Bell Communications Research Inc.

Paul Kelley

Affiliations and Expertise

Kaminow Lightwave Technologies

About the Author

John Midwinter

Affiliations and Expertise

University College, London

