Photonic Crystal Metasurface Optoelectronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175422

Photonic Crystal Metasurface Optoelectronics, Volume 100

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Weidong Zhou Shanhui Fan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128175422
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2019
Page Count: 246
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
342.68
291.28
245.00
208.25
175.00
148.75
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Fano resonance principles in photonic crystal slabs

Weidong Zhou and Shanhui Fan

2. Transition from photonic crystals to dielectric metamaterials

Mikhail V. Rybin, Mikhail F. Limonov and Yuri S. Kivshar

3. Light trapping in photonic structures

Ken Xingze Wang, Yu Guo and Zongfu Yu

4. Optical image processing using photonic crystal slab

Cheng Guo and Shanhui Fan

5. Guided mode resonances and photonic crystals for biosensing and imaging

Alex Drayton, Isbael Barth and Thomas F Krauss

6. Fano resonance photonic crystal filters and modulators

Weidong Zhou and Shanhui Fan

7. On-chip photonic crystal surface-emitting lasers

Weidong Zhou

Description

Photonic Crystal Metasurface Optoelectronics, Volume 101, covers an emerging area of nanophotonics that represents a new range of optoelectronic devices based on free-space coupled photonic crystal structures and dielectric metasurfaces. Sections in this new release include Free-space coupled nanophotonic platforms, Fano resonances in nanophotonics, Fano resonances in photonic crystal slabs, Transition from photonic crystals to dielectric metamaterials, Photonic crystals for absorption control and energy applications, Photonic crystal membrane reflector VCSELs, Fano resonance filters and modulators, and Fano resonance photonic crystal sensors.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest in an emerging area of research with great potentials for research and commercialization
  • Includes sections written by world leading researchers in the field

Readership

Graduate students and researcher in the field. It can also be used as a reference book for graduate courses

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128175422

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Weidong Zhou Serial Volume Editor

Professor Weidong Zhou obtained BS and ME degrees from Tsinghua University, Beijing, China, and PhD degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He worked at CIENA corporation for three years before joining University of Texas at Arlington. He is currently a Distinguished University Professor of Electrical Engineering, working on semiconductor optoelectronics and nanophotonic materials and devices. Dr. Zhou and his group has been working in the area of photonic crystal membrane photonics, especially membrane lasers and imagers, for integrated silicon photonics and flexible optoelectronics. Dr. Zhou has authored and co-authored over 330 journal publications and conference presentations, including over 60 invited conference talks and over 50 seminar talks. Dr. Zhou is a fellow of SPIE, a senior member of IEEE, and a member of OSA, APS, MRS, and AAAS. Dr. Zhou’s major awards include Member of UTA Academy of Distinguished Scholars (2016), UTA Outstanding Research Achievement Award (2015), College of Engineering Excellence in Research Award (2013), etc.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Arlington, USA

Shanhui Fan Serial Volume Editor

Shanhui Fan is at Stanford University, California, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, California, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.