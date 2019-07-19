Photonic Crystal Metasurface Optoelectronics, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fano resonance principles in photonic crystal slabs
Weidong Zhou and Shanhui Fan
2. Transition from photonic crystals to dielectric metamaterials
Mikhail V. Rybin, Mikhail F. Limonov and Yuri S. Kivshar
3. Light trapping in photonic structures
Ken Xingze Wang, Yu Guo and Zongfu Yu
4. Optical image processing using photonic crystal slab
Cheng Guo and Shanhui Fan
5. Guided mode resonances and photonic crystals for biosensing and imaging
Alex Drayton, Isbael Barth and Thomas F Krauss
6. Fano resonance photonic crystal filters and modulators
Weidong Zhou and Shanhui Fan
7. On-chip photonic crystal surface-emitting lasers
Weidong Zhou
Description
Photonic Crystal Metasurface Optoelectronics, Volume 101, covers an emerging area of nanophotonics that represents a new range of optoelectronic devices based on free-space coupled photonic crystal structures and dielectric metasurfaces. Sections in this new release include Free-space coupled nanophotonic platforms, Fano resonances in nanophotonics, Fano resonances in photonic crystal slabs, Transition from photonic crystals to dielectric metamaterials, Photonic crystals for absorption control and energy applications, Photonic crystal membrane reflector VCSELs, Fano resonance filters and modulators, and Fano resonance photonic crystal sensors.
Key Features
- Presents the latest in an emerging area of research with great potentials for research and commercialization
- Includes sections written by world leading researchers in the field
Readership
Graduate students and researcher in the field. It can also be used as a reference book for graduate courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128175422
About the Serial Volume Editors
Weidong Zhou Serial Volume Editor
Professor Weidong Zhou obtained BS and ME degrees from Tsinghua University, Beijing, China, and PhD degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He worked at CIENA corporation for three years before joining University of Texas at Arlington. He is currently a Distinguished University Professor of Electrical Engineering, working on semiconductor optoelectronics and nanophotonic materials and devices. Dr. Zhou and his group has been working in the area of photonic crystal membrane photonics, especially membrane lasers and imagers, for integrated silicon photonics and flexible optoelectronics. Dr. Zhou has authored and co-authored over 330 journal publications and conference presentations, including over 60 invited conference talks and over 50 seminar talks. Dr. Zhou is a fellow of SPIE, a senior member of IEEE, and a member of OSA, APS, MRS, and AAAS. Dr. Zhou’s major awards include Member of UTA Academy of Distinguished Scholars (2016), UTA Outstanding Research Achievement Award (2015), College of Engineering Excellence in Research Award (2013), etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Arlington, USA
Shanhui Fan Serial Volume Editor
Shanhui Fan is at Stanford University, California, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, California, USA