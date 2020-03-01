Photonanotechnology for Therapeutics and Imaging
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Light Sources for Photonanotechnology
2. Hybrid Nanogels for Photoacoustic Imaging and Photothermal Therapy
3. Graphene-based Nanomaterials for Healthcare Applications
4. The NIR-responsive Gold Nanoparticles Based Photothermal Agents: from Synthesis to Anticancer Applications
5. Dual Imaging-Photodynamic Therapy Anticancer Theranostic Nanoparticles
6. Upconversion nanoparticles: A toolbox for biomedical applications
7. Imaging and Therapy with Upconversion Nanoparticles
8. Application of Lanthanide-Doped Luminescence Nanoparticles in Imaging and Therapeutics
9. Photo-cleavable Linkers: Design and Applications in Nanotechnology
10. Photocontrolled Nanosystems for Antitumor Drug Delivery
11. Photocontrolled Nanosystems for Antibacterial Drug Delivery
12. Upconversion Nanocrystals for Near Infrared-Controlled Drug Delivery
Description
Photonanotechnology studies the design principle, application and development of photoactive nanomaterials. It applies light-controlled strategies for the development of nanotherapeutics, imaging agents and diagnostic nanodevices. This book discusses the impact of this technology on the advancement of therapeutic modalities and imaging methods in cancers, infectious diseases and other serious diseases.
Photonanotechnology for Therapeutics and Imaging surveys major concepts and recent advances in the use of photonanotechnology with nanomaterials reported in various interdisciplinary fields from chemistry, materials science, biomedical engineering to biomedicine.
Key Features
- Photocontrolled drug delivery systems
- Photoactive nanomaterials designed to release reactive oxygen species (ROS) for photodynamic therapy (PDT)
- Photoactive nanomaterials with the ability to induce surface plasmonic heating for photothermal therapeutic (PTT) effects
- Nanoplatforms for imaging and theranostic applications
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science, biomedical engineering, and biomedical research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178409
About the Editors
Seok Choi Editor
Seok Ki Choi is Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the Michigan Nanotechnology Institute for Medicine and Biological Sciences at the University of Michigan Medical School, USA. He is also Associate Editor of the Elsevier journal NanoImpact. His research is focused on the development of nanotechnology platforms for targeted drug delivery and imaging devices in cancers and infectious diseases, and on exploring the active release mechanisms using photochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Michigan Nanotechnology Institute for Medicine and Biological Sciences, University of Michigan Medical School, USA.