Photonanotechnology for Therapeutics and Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128178409

Photonanotechnology for Therapeutics and Imaging

1st Edition

Editors: Seok Choi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128178409
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

1. Light Sources for Photonanotechnology
2. Hybrid Nanogels for Photoacoustic Imaging and Photothermal Therapy
3. Graphene-based Nanomaterials for Healthcare Applications
4. The NIR-responsive Gold Nanoparticles Based Photothermal Agents: from Synthesis to Anticancer Applications
5. Dual Imaging-Photodynamic Therapy Anticancer Theranostic Nanoparticles
6. Upconversion nanoparticles: A toolbox for biomedical applications
7. Imaging and Therapy with Upconversion Nanoparticles
8. Application of Lanthanide-Doped Luminescence Nanoparticles in Imaging and Therapeutics
9. Photo-cleavable Linkers: Design and Applications in Nanotechnology
10. Photocontrolled Nanosystems for Antitumor Drug Delivery
11. Photocontrolled Nanosystems for Antibacterial Drug Delivery
12. Upconversion Nanocrystals for Near Infrared-Controlled Drug Delivery

Description

Photonanotechnology studies the design principle, application and development of photoactive nanomaterials. It applies light-controlled strategies for the development of nanotherapeutics, imaging agents and diagnostic nanodevices. This book discusses the impact of this technology on the advancement of therapeutic modalities and imaging methods in cancers, infectious diseases and other serious diseases.

Photonanotechnology for Therapeutics and Imaging surveys major concepts and recent advances in the use of photonanotechnology with nanomaterials reported in various interdisciplinary fields from chemistry, materials science, biomedical engineering to biomedicine.

Key Features

  • Photocontrolled drug delivery systems
  • Photoactive nanomaterials designed to release reactive oxygen species (ROS) for photodynamic therapy (PDT)
  • Photoactive nanomaterials with the ability to induce surface plasmonic heating for photothermal therapeutic (PTT) effects
  • Nanoplatforms for imaging and theranostic applications

Readership

Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science, biomedical engineering, and biomedical research

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128178409

About the Editors

Seok Choi Editor

Seok Ki Choi is Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the Michigan Nanotechnology Institute for Medicine and Biological Sciences at the University of Michigan Medical School, USA. He is also Associate Editor of the Elsevier journal NanoImpact. His research is focused on the development of nanotechnology platforms for targeted drug delivery and imaging devices in cancers and infectious diseases, and on exploring the active release mechanisms using photochemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Michigan Nanotechnology Institute for Medicine and Biological Sciences, University of Michigan Medical School, USA.

