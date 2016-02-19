Photoelasticity contains the proceedings of the international symposium on photoelasticity, held at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois in October 1961.

The book presents papers presented to an international delegation of scientists and experts in the field of photoelasticity. Its purpose is to encompass on an international scale the fundamental research activities in the areas of photoelasticity. Research and developments in the field and the basic aspects as well as significant and intricate technological applications are covered as well. The topics discussed in the compendium include the use of birefringent coatings as a means of determining the strain on the surface of opaque bodies; the two-layer technique for the photoelastic analysis of loaded plates; a method for determining two-dimensional elastoplastic stress systems in flat celluloid models; and the potentialities of the method of scattered light.

Materials scientists, structural engineers, and researchers in the field of photoelasticity will find the book invaluable.