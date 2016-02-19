Photoelasticity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198392, 9781483223421

Photoelasticity

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium Held at Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois, October 1961

Editors: M. M. Frocht
eBook ISBN: 9781483223421
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 316
Description

Photoelasticity contains the proceedings of the international symposium on photoelasticity, held at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois in October 1961.

The book presents papers presented to an international delegation of scientists and experts in the field of photoelasticity. Its purpose is to encompass on an international scale the fundamental research activities in the areas of photoelasticity. Research and developments in the field and the basic aspects as well as significant and intricate technological applications are covered as well. The topics discussed in the compendium include the use of birefringent coatings as a means of determining the strain on the surface of opaque bodies; the two-layer technique for the photoelastic analysis of loaded plates; a method for determining two-dimensional elastoplastic stress systems in flat celluloid models; and the potentialities of the method of scattered light.

Materials scientists, structural engineers, and researchers in the field of photoelasticity will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Welcoming Remarks

Technical Papers: Two-Dimensional Methods—Coatings

A Photoelectric-Interferometric Method to Determine Separately the Principal Stresses in Two-Dimensional States and Possible Applications to Surface and Thermal Stresses

An Experimental Study on the Effects of the Thickness of Birefringent Coatings

Development of the Lateral Extensometer Method in Two-Dimensional Photoelasticity

Surveys, Photothermoelasticity

Recent Activity in Photoelasticity in Japan

A Survey of Current Research in Photoelasticity in England

A Short Bibliography of Recent British Work in Photoelasticity

Progress in Photothermoelasticity

Three-Dimensional Photoelasticity

A New Two-Layer Technique for the Photoelastic Analysis of Loaded Plates

New Photoelastic Methods for Torsion Problems

A Three-Dimensional Photoelastic Investigation of a Propeller Blade Retention

Epoxy Resins for Photoelastic Use

Photoplasticity

A Study of the Accuracy and Limits of Application of Plane Photoplastic Experiments

Further Work on Plane Elasto-Plastic Stress Distributions

An Experimental Study of the Laws of Double Refraction in the Plastic State in Cellulose Nitrate—Foundations for Three-Dimensional Photoplasticity

Plasticity, Dynamics, Scattered Light

Elasto-Plastic Stress Analysis and Determination of Flow Limit by Means of Photoelastic Coating Method

An Investigation of the Elastic-Plastic Strain Distribution Around Cracks in Various Sheet Materials

Stress Distribution on the Boundary of a Square Hole in a Large Plate During Passage of a Stress Pulse of Long Duration

Impact Stresses in Low Modulus Photoelastic Materials

The Potentialities of the Method of Scattered Light

Author Index

Details

About the Editor

M. M. Frocht

