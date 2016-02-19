Photoelasticity
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held at Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois, October 1961
Description
Photoelasticity contains the proceedings of the international symposium on photoelasticity, held at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Illinois in October 1961.
The book presents papers presented to an international delegation of scientists and experts in the field of photoelasticity. Its purpose is to encompass on an international scale the fundamental research activities in the areas of photoelasticity. Research and developments in the field and the basic aspects as well as significant and intricate technological applications are covered as well. The topics discussed in the compendium include the use of birefringent coatings as a means of determining the strain on the surface of opaque bodies; the two-layer technique for the photoelastic analysis of loaded plates; a method for determining two-dimensional elastoplastic stress systems in flat celluloid models; and the potentialities of the method of scattered light.
Materials scientists, structural engineers, and researchers in the field of photoelasticity will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Welcoming Remarks
Technical Papers: Two-Dimensional Methods—Coatings
A Photoelectric-Interferometric Method to Determine Separately the Principal Stresses in Two-Dimensional States and Possible Applications to Surface and Thermal Stresses
An Experimental Study on the Effects of the Thickness of Birefringent Coatings
Development of the Lateral Extensometer Method in Two-Dimensional Photoelasticity
Surveys, Photothermoelasticity
Recent Activity in Photoelasticity in Japan
A Survey of Current Research in Photoelasticity in England
A Short Bibliography of Recent British Work in Photoelasticity
Progress in Photothermoelasticity
Three-Dimensional Photoelasticity
A New Two-Layer Technique for the Photoelastic Analysis of Loaded Plates
New Photoelastic Methods for Torsion Problems
A Three-Dimensional Photoelastic Investigation of a Propeller Blade Retention
Epoxy Resins for Photoelastic Use
Photoplasticity
A Study of the Accuracy and Limits of Application of Plane Photoplastic Experiments
Further Work on Plane Elasto-Plastic Stress Distributions
An Experimental Study of the Laws of Double Refraction in the Plastic State in Cellulose Nitrate—Foundations for Three-Dimensional Photoplasticity
Plasticity, Dynamics, Scattered Light
Elasto-Plastic Stress Analysis and Determination of Flow Limit by Means of Photoelastic Coating Method
An Investigation of the Elastic-Plastic Strain Distribution Around Cracks in Various Sheet Materials
Stress Distribution on the Boundary of a Square Hole in a Large Plate During Passage of a Stress Pulse of Long Duration
Impact Stresses in Low Modulus Photoelastic Materials
The Potentialities of the Method of Scattered Light
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223421