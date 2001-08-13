Photodynamic Therapy and Fluorescence Diagnosis in Dermatology, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Light sources for photodynamic therapy and fluorescence diagnosis in dermatology (W. Bäumler). Part II: Photosensitizers. Photosensitizers - systemic sensitization (C. Zane et al.). Basic principles of 5-aminolevulinic acid-based photodynamic therapy (K. Berg). Part III: Photodynamic Diagnosis. Fluorescence diagnosis (C. Abels, G. Ackermann). Part IV: Systemic Photodynamic Therapy. Systemic sensitization - oncologic indications in dermatology (C. Abels, R.-M. Szeimies). Systemic sensitization - non-oncologic indications in dermatology (R. Bissonnette, H. Lui). Part V: Topical Photodynamic Therapy. Topical sensitization - oncologic indications - actinic keratoses (A. Sidoroff). Topical sensitization - oncologic indications - Bowen's disease (C.A. Morton). Photodynamic therapy of basal cell carcinoma (A.-M. Wennberg, O. Larkö). Topical sensitization - oncologic indications - others (lymphoma) (R. Fink-Puches, P. Wolf). Topical photodynamic therapy for psoriasis (W.-H. Boehncke). Photodynamic therapy of pilosebaceous units (C.C. Dierickx). Topical sensitization - non-oncologic indications (C. Alge, R.-M. Szeimies). Topical sensitization - non-oncologic indications (S. Karrer). Part VI: Conclusive Remarks. Practical guidelines (P. Calzavara-Pinton).
Cutaneous photosensitivity and photoprotection for photodynamic therapy patients (M. Trehan, C.R. Taylor). Future directions - photosensitizer targeting and new disease indications (M.R. Hamblin, B. Ortel). Keyword Index.
Description
Photodynamic therapy has been widely investigated over the past two decades and is emerging as a promising therapeutic modality for skin cancers and several inflammatory diseases. This growing interest is based on the availability of a new simple, effective and safe regimen using the topical application of a pro-drug, 5-aminolevulinic acid, as well as on the development of new "second generation" photosensitizers, namely 5-aminolevulinic acid-esters, phthalocyanines, chlorins, porphycenes and hypericin. In contrast to hematoporphyrin derivatives, these compounds are characterized by short-lasting generalized skin photosensitivity. These dyes are available for either topical or systemic delivery and are well characterized. The basic principles of PDT is more complex than chemotherapy or other pharmacological modalities. PDT involves not only a drug but an otherwise harmless compound that is activated by visible light. The interaction of these two treatment components is PDT. The variability of these both components results in a complexity of the treatment that may disorient the clinician who does not have specific experience in this field. This book aims to focus experimental and clinical findings on PDT in order to attract and direct the attention of a growing number of dermatologists.
Readership
For dermatologists, oncologists, biochemists, photochemists and photobiologists in academic and industrial research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 13th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538846
About the Authors
P. Calzavara-Pinton Author
Piergiacomo Calzavara-Pinton attended the Medical School in Milan, Italy, and completed his clinical Dermatology training at the Department of Dermatology I at the University of Milan. Since 1984 he has been a member of staff in the Department of Dermatology at the Spedali Civili of Brescia and, since 1998, has been the head of the Photobiology and Phototherapy Unit. His main fields of clinical research are phototherapy, photochemotherapy, photodynamic therapy and connective tissue diseases. He is also involved in clinical and experimental trials for the development of new "second generation" photosensitisers for photodynamic therapy.
Department of Dermatology, Azienda Spedali Civili di Brescia, Piazza Spedali Civili 1, 25123 Brescia, Italy
R-M. Szeimies Author
Rolf-Markus Szeimies studied at the University of Munich, Germany, finishing with a doctoral thesis in 1989. From 1989 to 1991 he was a resident physician at the Department of Dermatology at the University of Munich. Since 1991 he has been at the Department of Dermatology of the University of Regensburg where he now holds the position of Assistant Professor. Apart from Photodermatology, his research interests include Photodynamic Therapy, Oncology and Laser Therapy.
Department of Dermatology, University of Regensburg, Franz-Josef-Strauss-Allee 11, 93042 Regensburg, Germany
B. Ortel Author
Bernhard Ortel is a native of Vienna, Austria, where he went to Medical School and completed his clinical training in Dermatology at the Department of Dermatology I. Early on during his residency his interest focused on photosensitivity diseases and phototherapies. During his training and his time as fulltime staff and Dozent at the Division of Special and Environmental Dermatology at the University of Vienna he pursued both the clinical and basic research sides of photosensitization. In 1994 he assumed a position at the Wellman Laboratories of Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he spends most of his time investigating photodynamic therapy using aminolevulinic acid-induced porphyrins. He currently holds the position of Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School.
Wellman Laboratories of Photomedicine, Department of Dermatology, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, 55 Fruit Street, Boston MA02114, USA