Photochromism: Molecules and Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513229, 9780080538839

Photochromism: Molecules and Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Heinz Dürr Henri Bouas-Laurent
eBook ISBN: 9780080538839
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513229
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th March 2003
Page Count: 1218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
315.00
267.75
325.00
276.25
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Photochromism is simply defined as the light induced reversible change of colour. The field has developed rapidly during the past decade as a result of attempts to improve the established materials and to discover new devices for applications.

As photochromism bridges molecular, supramolecular and solid state chemistry, as well as organic, inorganic and physical chemistry, such a treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach and a broad presentation. The first edition (1990) provided an enormous amount of new concepts and data, such as the presentation of main families based on the pericyclic reaction mechanism, the review of new families, some bimolecular photocycloadditions and some promising systems.

This new edition provides an efficient entry into this flourishing field, with the core content retained from the original work to provide a basic introduction into the different subjects.

Key Features

*Second edition of a work first published in 1990, now revised due to constant development of research.

*Including updated lists of references (1989-2001), offering immediate access to recent developments.

*Providing great basic interest and high application potential bringing scientists together from chemistry, physics and engineering.

Readership

scientists involved in the areas of chemistry, physics and engineering.

Table of Contents

Section headings. General introduction. Photophysical, photochemical and photokinetic properties of photochromic systems. Photochromism based on "E-Z" isomerization of double bonds. Photochromism based on pericyclic reactions: electrocyclization reactions. Photochromism based on pericyclic reactions: cycloaddition reactions. Photochromism based on tautomerism (hydrogen transfer). Photochromism based of dissociation processes. Photochromism in biological systems. Environmental effects on organic photochromic systems. The use of silver salts for photochromic glasses. Applications. New developments highly promising for applications.

Details

No. of pages:
1218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080538839
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444513229

About the Editor

Heinz Dürr

Affiliations and Expertise

Organische Chemié, Universität des Saarlandes, Fachrichtung 11.2, D-66041, Saarbrücken, Germany

Henri Bouas-Laurent

Affiliations and Expertise

Groupe Photochimie Organique, Université Bordeaux I, F-33405, Talence Cedex, France

Reviews

@qu: "This second edition of the book provides an efficient entry into this flourishing field, with the core content retained from the original work to provide a basic introduction into the different subjects." @source: Theo Tschudi, OPTIK, 2005

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.