Photochromism: Molecules and Systems
1st Edition
Description
Photochromism is simply defined as the light induced reversible change of colour. The field has developed rapidly during the past decade as a result of attempts to improve the established materials and to discover new devices for applications.
As photochromism bridges molecular, supramolecular and solid state chemistry, as well as organic, inorganic and physical chemistry, such a treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach and a broad presentation. The first edition (1990) provided an enormous amount of new concepts and data, such as the presentation of main families based on the pericyclic reaction mechanism, the review of new families, some bimolecular photocycloadditions and some promising systems.
This new edition provides an efficient entry into this flourishing field, with the core content retained from the original work to provide a basic introduction into the different subjects.
Key Features
*Second edition of a work first published in 1990, now revised due to constant development of research.
*Including updated lists of references (1989-2001), offering immediate access to recent developments.
*Providing great basic interest and high application potential bringing scientists together from chemistry, physics and engineering.
Readership
scientists involved in the areas of chemistry, physics and engineering.
Table of Contents
Section headings. General introduction. Photophysical, photochemical and photokinetic properties of photochromic systems. Photochromism based on "E-Z" isomerization of double bonds. Photochromism based on pericyclic reactions: electrocyclization reactions. Photochromism based on pericyclic reactions: cycloaddition reactions. Photochromism based on tautomerism (hydrogen transfer). Photochromism based of dissociation processes. Photochromism in biological systems. Environmental effects on organic photochromic systems. The use of silver salts for photochromic glasses. Applications. New developments highly promising for applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 12th March 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538839
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513229
About the Editor
Heinz Dürr
Affiliations and Expertise
Organische Chemié, Universität des Saarlandes, Fachrichtung 11.2, D-66041, Saarbrücken, Germany
Henri Bouas-Laurent
Affiliations and Expertise
Groupe Photochimie Organique, Université Bordeaux I, F-33405, Talence Cedex, France
Reviews
@qu: "This second edition of the book provides an efficient entry into this flourishing field, with the core content retained from the original work to provide a basic introduction into the different subjects." @source: Theo Tschudi, OPTIK, 2005