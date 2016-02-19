Photochemistry: An Introduction covers topics such as industrial photochemistry, solid state photochemistry, spectroscopy and photochemistry of the solid state, industrial applications of photochemistry, and photochromism.

The book discusses the application of bonding, structure, energetics, and reactivity of the ground states of molecules to describe the same properties for molecules in their electronically excited states; the electronic spectra of excited states; and how the excited states react to form chemical transients.

The text also describes light sources, techniques for measuring light intensities and quantum yields, methods used to detect transient photochemical products, and some ancilliary techniques. A review of some features of typical photochemical processes conducted in the vapor state and a survey of the reactions of the urban atmosphere, are also considered. The book further tackles the mechanisms of organic photochemical reactions; the synthetic applications of organic photochemistry; and the photochemistry of the solid state. The text also looks into photochromism and the industrial applications of photochemistry.

People involved in the field of photochemistry will find the book useful.