Photochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120633500, 9781483216126

Photochemistry

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: D. R. Arnold N. C. Baird J. R. Bolton
eBook ISBN: 9781483216126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1974
Page Count: 292
Description

Photochemistry: An Introduction covers topics such as industrial photochemistry, solid state photochemistry, spectroscopy and photochemistry of the solid state, industrial applications of photochemistry, and photochromism.
The book discusses the application of bonding, structure, energetics, and reactivity of the ground states of molecules to describe the same properties for molecules in their electronically excited states; the electronic spectra of excited states; and how the excited states react to form chemical transients.
The text also describes light sources, techniques for measuring light intensities and quantum yields, methods used to detect transient photochemical products, and some ancilliary techniques. A review of some features of typical photochemical processes conducted in the vapor state and a survey of the reactions of the urban atmosphere, are also considered. The book further tackles the mechanisms of organic photochemical reactions; the synthetic applications of organic photochemistry; and the photochemistry of the solid state. The text also looks into photochromism and the industrial applications of photochemistry.
People involved in the field of photochemistry will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. Introduction

2. Theory and the Excited State

3. Electronic Spectra of Excited States

4. Transients and Their Behavior

5. Experimental Techniques

6. Photochemical Processes in the Gas Phase

7. Mechanisms of Organic Photochemical Reactions

8. Synthetic Applications of Organic Photochemistry

9. Photochemistry of the Solid State

10. Photochromism

11. Industrial Applications of Photochemistry

Subject Index

About the Author

D. R. Arnold

N. C. Baird

J. R. Bolton

