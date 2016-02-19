Photochemistry on Solid Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444874139, 9780080879215

Photochemistry on Solid Surfaces, Volume 47

1st Edition

Editors: Takeshi Matsuura M. Anpo
eBook ISBN: 9780080879215
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1989
Page Count: 580
Table of Contents

1. Introduction. Introduction (I. Tanaka). General aspects of photochemistry. Search for new basic types of photochemical reactions (K. Tokumaru et al.). 2. Photochemical Techniques to Understand Photochemical and Photophysical Features on Solid Surfaces. Fluorescence and transient absorption spectra of solid surface: development of time-resolved total internal reflection spectroscopy (H. Masuhara). Laser flash photolysis on solid surfaces (F. Wilkinson, G.P. Kelly). Excimer formation with pyrenes on silica surfaces (K.A. Zachariasse). Photophysics of acridone, N-methylacridone, acridine, and pyrene adsorbed on silica gel (S. Suzuki, T. Fujii). Heterogeneous molecular environments probed by fluorophores bonded to chemically modified silica gel: Fluorescence decay measurements under a microscope (S. Hirayama et al.). Photoacoustic and fluorescence measurements of energy transfer in adsorption layers (H.D. Breuer). 3. Specific Features of Photochemical Reactions on Solid Surfaces. Photochemistry of alkyl ketones in the adsorbed state: effects of solid surfaces upon the photolysis (M. Anpo). Decomposition of azocumene on silica surfaces (J.E. Leffler, J.J. Zupancic). Photolytic and redox mechanisms for the photodecomposition of ethanoic acid adsorbed over pure and mixed oxides (M. Schiavello et al.). ESR studies of alkyl radicals adsorbed on porous vycor glass (H.D. Gesser). Chemiluminescence properties of adsorbed biacridylidenes (K. Maeda, S. Yamada). 4. New Developments of Organic Photochemistry on Solid Surfaces. Photochemistry of dibenzyl ketone adsorbed on size/shape selective faujasite zeolites: steric effects on product distributions (N.J. Turro, Z. Zhang). Photochemistry of organic cations at charged interfaces (C.A. Backer, D.G. Whitten). Electron transfer between adsorbed dye molecules and organic crystals: model character of the adsorption system for certain aspects in photosynthesis (K. Kemnitz et al.). 5. New Developments of Inorganic Photochemistry on Solid Surfaces. Inorganic photochemical reactions in low temperature matrices and in the surfaces of solids (T. Tominaga). Photochemistry of metal carbonyls physisorbed on porous vycor glass (H.D. Gafney). Photochemistry of silica-adsorbed Fe(CO)5 (R.L. Jackson). Photopreparation of supported metal oxide and metal carbonyl catalysts (A. Morikawa, Y. Wada). 6. Laser Induced Photoreactions and Photo-CVD on Solid Surfaces. UV laser photodissociation of small molecules on solid surfaces (H. Sato, M. Kawasaki). CO2 laser induced surface reaction (M. Kawai). Photochemical aspects of amorphous-Si nucleation by photo-CVD (H. Hada, M. Kawasaki). 7. Topics of Photochemistry on Semiconducting Materials. Photoprocesses on fractal surfaces (A. Seri-Levy et al.). New aspects in area-selective electrode reactions on illuminated semiconductors (M. Okano et al.). Photoluminescent properties of cadmium sulfide contacted with gaseous Lewis acids and bases (G.J. Meyer et al.). Fluorescence of dye molecules adsorbed on semiconductor surfaces (A.M. Ponte Goncalves). 8. Applications of Photochemistry to Optical Media. Photostability of near-infrared absorbing organic dyes in new optical media (H. Nakazumi, T. Kitao). Photoinduced phase transition in liquid crystals (S. Tazuke, S. Kurihara). Photochemical surface reactions of polymeric systems: lithographic applications (H. Hiraoka). 9. Recent Developments of Photochemistry in Liquid Crystals and Proteins. Photoreactivity of carbonyl compounds in the solid state (Y. Ito). Ketone photochemistry as a probe of conformational mobility in nematic and smectic liquid crystals (W.J. Leigh). Absolute asymmetric synthesis via photochemical reactions of chiral crystals (J.R. Scheffer, M. Garcia-Garibay). Fluorescence quenching of pyrene as a monitor of intermolecular diffusion and intramolecular chain bending in cholesteric liquid crystalline phases(1) (M.F. Sonnenschein, R.G. Weiss). Dynamics of excited state relaxations in some proteins (F. Tanaka, N. Mataga). Subject Index.

Description

The latest developments in photochemistry on solid surfaces, i.e. photochemistry in heterogeneous systems, including liquid crystallines, are brought together for the first time in a single volume. Distinguished photochemists from various fields have contributed to the book which covers a number of important applications: molecular photo-devices for super-memory, photochemical vapor deposition to produce thin-layered electronic semiconducting materials, sensitive optical media, the control of photochemical reactions pathways, etc. Photochemistry on solid surfaces is now a major field and this book which provides an up-to-date and comprehensive overview of the subject will be of interest to a wide range of readers.

Details

No. of pages:
580
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080879215

Reviews

@qu:This book is of interest for those concerned with the role of oxidation processes in industrial applications as well as for researchers in chemistry and biochemistry, giving an exhaustive account of the recent advancements in this interdisciplinary area. @source:Anali di Chimica

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Takeshi Matsuura Editor

Dr. Takeshi Matsuura is Professor Emeritus of the Industrial Membrane Research Institute (IMRI), University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Canada. He received his BSc. (1961) and MSc. (1963) degrees from the Department of Applied Chemistry at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Tokyo. He pursued his doctoral studies at the Institute of Chemical Technology of the Technical University of Berlin, Germany, and received Doktor-Ingenieur in 1965. After serving at the Department of Synthetic Chemistry of the University of Tokyo as a staff assistant and at the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University of California as a postdoctoral research associate, he joined the National Research Council of Canada in 1969. He came to the University of Ottawa in 1992 as a professor and the holder of the British Gas/NSERC Industrial Research Chair. He served as a professor of the Department of Chemical Engineering and the director of the Industrial Membrane Research Institute (IMRI) until he retired in 2002. He was appointed to Professor Emeritus in 2003. Dr. Matsuura served also at the Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering of the National University of Singapore as a visiting professor during the period of January to December 2003, and at University Technology Malaysia (UTM), Skudai, Malaysia (currently at the Advanced Membrane Technology Research Centre (AMTEC) of UTM), as a distinguished visiting professor, in years 2007, and 2009-2018. He stayed at the Department of Environmental Engineering and Biotechnology of Myongji University, Yongjin, Korea, from January to April 2008 by the support of the Brain Pool Program. He has published 596 papers with a Scopus h-index of 66. He has also authored and co-authored six books and edited eight books. The recipient of several honors and awards, Dr. Matasuura was most recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering on April 29, 2017, at the 59th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus, Industrial Membrane Research Institute, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, University of Ottawa, Canada

M. Anpo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Osaka Prefecture University, Osaka, Japan

