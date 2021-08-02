Photocatalytic Degradation of Dyes

J Das is a young and dynamic technocrat and researcher from India dedicated himself towards the development of an ecosystem of Science and Technology with strong Academia-Industry linkages. In his early career, he was a goldmedallist in Masters in Biotechnology and also recipient of honorary gold medal from former president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in excellence in Biotechnology. He received his PhD in Biotechnology and served as a Scientist at IBSD, DBT, and Government. of India and initiated various research programs on high altitude biotechnology, metabolic engineering and synthesis of Nano particles. He was the founder and CEO of a business portfolio named “Valnizen” which deals with regulatory documents and healthcare compliances and support services to African and southeast Asian countries. He has served as Joint Director to Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, DST, Government of Gujarat and Joint Director to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, DST, and Govt. of Gujarat. Development of key policies to drive the translational research and innovation in the globe is his major agenda. He has been served as Director, Savli Technology Business Incubator, DST, and Vadodara, India. He was actively involved in development and implementation of various policies and action plans like Biotechnology policy, Innovation policy, Interpol disaster management policy, start up policy for many Universities and Government. Last but not the least he has been member in advisory and governing bodies of many Universities, Institutions and Govt. departments including many Start-up companies. In addition to Senior advisor to OSPF-NIAS, IISc Bangalore, he is currently involved towards development of overall research and innovation in eastern India and serving as Director, SOA Deemed to be University, India. Also, his research team is involved in addressing societal challenges via cutting-edge research viz. development of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, development of vaccine, development of miRNA based targeted therapeutics, Artificial intelligence in healthcare applications, etc