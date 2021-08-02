COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Photocatalytic Degradation of Dyes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128238769

Photocatalytic Degradation of Dyes

1st Edition

Current Trends and Future Perspectives

Editors: Sushma Dave Jayashankar Das Maulin Shah
Paperback ISBN: 9780128238769
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd August 2021
Page Count: 612
Description

Photocatalytic Degradation of Dyes: Current Trends and Future Perspectives covers in detail current trends and future aspects on photocatalytic degradation of organic dyes using novel photocatalytic techniques such as metallic nanoparticles, heterogeneous and hybrid systems using visible light irradiation. It highlights the most recent scientific and technological achievements and importance of degradation of dyes in the textile effluent by simple environmental friendly approaches using eco-friendly catalysts. It is of assistance to everyone interested in bioremediation of effluents : professionals, consulting engineers, academicians, and research scholars as well.

Key Features

  • Describes the basic photocatalytic techniques and their application in wastewater treatment
  • Covers the key reactive species accounting for the photodegradation of different dyes, providing helpful guidelines that could be applied to foster the development of efficient photodegradation systems
  • Includes Description of a wide variety of catalysts and their application in degradation of dyes in the effluent of variable matrices (such as textile effluent, pharmaceutical industry effluent, food industry effluent)
  • Presents the application of doped semiconductors in the degradation of dyes, hybrid systems and their importance in the dye degradation
  • Describes the biological synthesis of metallic nanostructures and their use in dye degradation using visible range of light irradiation
  • Discusses the mechanistic aspect of the dye degradation using photo catalysts

Readership

Biochemical engineers, Environmental scientists, Photo-catalysis Scientists, Materials Scientists in academia and corporate reserach. Students and Research scholars working in the field of on Environmental, Wastewater management Pollution control, material science and sustainability

Table of Contents

  1. Heterogeneous photocatalysis of organic dyes
    2. Novel photocatalytic techniques of Organic dye degradation in water
    3. Application of doped semiconductors in the degradation of dyes
    4. Hybrid systems and their importance in the dye degradation
    5. Photocatalytic Degradation of Azo Dyes under Visible Light Irradiation
    6. High Photocatalytic Activity under Visible Light for dye degradation
    7. Rate-Limiting Steps of Dye Degradation
    8. Effective Materials in the Photocatalytic Treatment of Dyestuffs and Stained Wastewater
    9. Industrial application of photocatalytic methods such as textile pharmaceutical industries, tannery, and craft
    10. Phtytogenicsynthesis of nanoparticles and their application in photo catalysis
    11. Mycogenic synthesis of metallic nanostructures and their use in dye degradation.
    12. Mechanistic aspect of the dye degradation using photocatalysts
    13. Green and sustainable methods of photocatalytic materials for efficient application in dye degradation

About the Editors

Sushma Dave

Dr. Sushma Dave received Master of Science in 1993 and PhD in analytical and environmental chemistry from Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur in 1999. She has also completed her bachelors of Law in 2018.She is involved continuously in the field of higher education since 1999 teaching Pure, Applied Chemistry ,Biology Solid waste management, Waste water treatment and Environmental chemistry to students of Engineering and basic sciences . She also served as Research Associate in Soil Chemistry and microbiology Division CAZRI, Jodhpur. Currently she is working as an Associate Professor in Jodhpur Institute of Engineering & Technology, Mogra, and Jodhpur Rajasthan India. She has published and presented over 50 papers in international and national journals, conferences and participated in various workshops and training programs. Her areas of interest are Electrochemistry, Environmental science, Nanotechnology, Soil biochemistry and bio fertilizers. She has published a number of chapters with Elsevier and springer text books and currently working on a funded project in the proposed area.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Jodhpur Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mogra, and Jodhpur Rajasthan, India

Jayashankar Das

J Das is a young and dynamic technocrat and researcher from India dedicated himself towards the development of an ecosystem of Science and Technology with strong Academia-Industry linkages. In his early career, he was a goldmedallist in Masters in Biotechnology and also recipient of honorary gold medal from former president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in excellence in Biotechnology. He received his PhD in Biotechnology and served as a Scientist at IBSD, DBT, and Government. of India and initiated various research programs on high altitude biotechnology, metabolic engineering and synthesis of Nano particles. He was the founder and CEO of a business portfolio named “Valnizen” which deals with regulatory documents and healthcare compliances and support services to African and southeast Asian countries. He has served as Joint Director to Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, DST, Government of Gujarat and Joint Director to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, DST, and Govt. of Gujarat. Development of key policies to drive the translational research and innovation in the globe is his major agenda. He has been served as Director, Savli Technology Business Incubator, DST, and Vadodara, India. He was actively involved in development and implementation of various policies and action plans like Biotechnology policy, Innovation policy, Interpol disaster management policy, start up policy for many Universities and Government. Last but not the least he has been member in advisory and governing bodies of many Universities, Institutions and Govt. departments including many Start-up companies. In addition to Senior advisor to OSPF-NIAS, IISc Bangalore, he is currently involved towards development of overall research and innovation in eastern India and serving as Director, SOA Deemed to be University, India. Also, his research team is involved in addressing societal challenges via cutting-edge research viz. development of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, development of vaccine, development of miRNA based targeted therapeutics, Artificial intelligence in healthcare applications, etc

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Research and Innovation, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan( Deemed to be University), Khandagiri Square, Bhubaneswar, India

Maulin Shah

Maulin P. Shah, currently a Researcher at the Environmental Microbiology Lab in Gujarat, India, also served as an Assistant Professor at Godhra, Gujarat University in 2001. He has more than 160 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He is an active Editorial Board Member in 75 highly reputed Journals in the field of Environmental & Biological Sciences. He has been appointed as an Editor-in-Chief in two journals viz. (1) Research Journal of Microbiology & (2) Journal of Biotechnology and Biomaterials. His work has been focused to assess the impact of industrial pollution on microbial diversity of wastewater following cultivation dependant and cultivation independent analysis. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Environmental Microbiology Lab, Gujarat, India

