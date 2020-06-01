Photo-Electroactive Non-Volatile Memories for Data Storage and Neuromorphic Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128197172

Photo-Electroactive Non-Volatile Memories for Data Storage and Neuromorphic Computing

1st Edition

Editors: Su-Ting Han Ye Zhou
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197172
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 275
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to photo-electroactive non-volatile memory
2. Characteristics and mechansims in resistive switching memories
3. Memory characteristics and mechanisms in transistor based memories
4. Two-terminal optoelectronic memory device
5. Three-terminal optoelectronic memory device
6. Synaptic devices based on organic field-effect transistors
7. Ionic synergetically couplied electrolyte gated transistors for neuromorphic engineering applications
8. One-dimensional materials for photo-electroactive memories and synaptic devices
9. Novel photo-electroactive memories and neuromorphic devices based on nanomaterials
10. Organic and Hybrid Photo-Electroactive Polymer for Memories and Neuromorphic Computing
11. Metal oxide materials for photo-electroactive memories and neuromorphic computing systems
12. Perovskites for photo-tunable memories and neuromorphic computing
13. Chalcogenide materials for optoelectronic memory and neurmorphic computing
14. Device challenges, possible strategies and conclusions

Description

Photo-Electroactive Non-Volatile Memories for Data Storage and Neuromorphic Computing summarizes advances in the development of photo-electroactive memories and neuromorphic computing systems, suggests possible solutions to the challenges of device design, and evaluates the prospects for commercial applications.

This book covers developments in electro-photoactive memory, photonic neuromorphic computing and in-memory computing. Firstly, it introduces the design concept, operation principle and basic storage mechanism of optoelectronic memory devices in two-terminal (e.g., resistance random access memory, phase change memory) or three terminal device structure (e.g., flash memory). It then covers a series of potential materials from organic molecules, and semiconductor quantum dots to two-dimensional materials with desirable electrical and optical properties. Last, device challenges as well as possible strategies are discussed to promote the commercial translation of these optoelectronic devices.

This comprehensive, accessible and up-to-date book will be of particular interest to graduate students and researchers in solid-state electronics. It is an invaluable systematic introduction to the memory characteristics, operation principles and storage mechanisms of the latest reported electro-photoactive memory devices.

Key Features

  • Reviews most promising materials to enable emerging computing memory and data storage devices, including one and two-dimensional materials, metal oxides, semiconductors, organic materials, and more
  • Discusses fundamental mechanism and design strategies for two-terminal and three-terminal devices structures
  • Addresses latest device challenges and strategies to enable translation of optical and optoelectronic technologies

Readership

Material Scientists and Engineers in academic and R&D, and Electrical Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
275
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128197172

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Su-Ting Han Editor

Su-Ting Han is an Associate Professor at the Institute of Microscale Optoelectronics, Shenzhen University, China. She received her MSc degree in Analytical Chemistry from Hong Kong Baptist University and her PhD degree in Physics and Materials Science from City University of Hong Kong. Her research interests include functional electronic devices and flexible, stretchable, and wearable electronics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Microscale Optoelectronics, Shenzhen University, China

Ye Zhou Editor

Ye Zhou is an IAS Fellow in the Institute for Advanced Study, Shenzhen University. His research interests include flexible and printed electronics, organic/inorganic semiconductors, surface and interface physics, nanostructured materials, and nano-scale devices for technological applications, such as logic circuits, data storage, photonics and sensors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Advanced Study, Shenzhen University, China

