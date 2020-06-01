Photo-Electroactive Non-Volatile Memories for Data Storage and Neuromorphic Computing summarizes advances in the development of photo-electroactive memories and neuromorphic computing systems, suggests possible solutions to the challenges of device design, and evaluates the prospects for commercial applications.

This book covers developments in electro-photoactive memory, photonic neuromorphic computing and in-memory computing. Firstly, it introduces the design concept, operation principle and basic storage mechanism of optoelectronic memory devices in two-terminal (e.g., resistance random access memory, phase change memory) or three terminal device structure (e.g., flash memory). It then covers a series of potential materials from organic molecules, and semiconductor quantum dots to two-dimensional materials with desirable electrical and optical properties. Last, device challenges as well as possible strategies are discussed to promote the commercial translation of these optoelectronic devices.

This comprehensive, accessible and up-to-date book will be of particular interest to graduate students and researchers in solid-state electronics. It is an invaluable systematic introduction to the memory characteristics, operation principles and storage mechanisms of the latest reported electro-photoactive memory devices.