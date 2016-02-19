Phosphorus Removal from Wastewater
1st Edition
Authors: Robert P.G. Bowker H. David Stensel
eBook ISBN: 9780815518587
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512509
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 13th December 1990
Page Count: 127
Description
A guide to selecting the proper phosphorus removal strategy in wastewater treatment.
Readership
Sewage treatment facilities, municipal and industrial.
Table of Contents
- Introduction 1.1 Purpose 1.2 Scope 1.3 Using the Manual 1.4 Reference
- Selecting A Phosphorus Removal Strategy 2.1 Description of Approach 2.2 Information and Monitoring Data Required 2.3 Possible Phosphorus Removal Alternatives 2.4 Phosphorus Removal System Selection Strategy
- Phosphorus Removal By Biological Processes 3.1 Introduction and Theory 3.2 Applications 3.3 Performance 3.4 Equipment Requirements 3.5 Design Methodology 3.6 Process Modifications to Improve Performance 3.7 Retrofit Considerations 3.8 Case Histories 3.9 Costs 3.10 References
- Phosphorus Removal By Chemical Addition 4.1 Introduction and Theory 4.2 Application Points 4.3 Performance 4.4 Equipment Requirements 4.5 Design Methodology 4.6 Retrofit Considerations 4.7 Case Histories 4.8 Costs 4.9 References
- Sludge Handling 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Current Practices for Handling Chemical Sludges 5.3 Sludge Derived from Addition of Aluminum Salts 5.4 Sludge Derived from Addition of Iron Salts 5.5 Sludges Derived from Biological Phosphorus Removal Processes 5.6 Sludges Derived from Additional of Lime 5.7 Case Histories 5.8 Costs 5.9 References Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 127
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 13th December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518587
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512509
About the Author
Robert P.G. Bowker
H. David Stensel
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.