Phosphorus Chemistry Directed Towards Biology
1st Edition
Lectures Presented at the International Symposium on Phosphorus Chemistry Directed Towards Biology, Burzenin, Poland 25-28 September 1979
Description
Phosphorus Chemistry Directed Towards Biology presents an understanding of reaction mechanisms of organophosphorus compounds. This book discusses the development of analytical tools for the study of the chemistry of phosphorus, which promoted research in nucleic acid chemistry.
Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the importance of the bacterial cell wall in maintaining the integrity of the cell in various environments. This text then examines the chemical problems concerning hypermodification and deprotection steps. Other chapters consider the reactive phosphorylating intermediates used in the oligonucleotide chemistry. This book discusses as well the possible role of phosphodiester triazolides and tetrazolides in the phosphotriester formation with arenesulfonyltriazolides and tetrazolides. The final chapter deals with the isolation of proteins involved in the synthesis and recognition of mRNA caps.
This book is a valuable resource for phosphorus chemists, biologists, scientists, research workers, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Polymers Containing Phosphorus in Bacterial Cell Walls
Studies on Oligoribonucleotides Synthesis
Reactive Phosphorylating Intermediates in the Nucleic Acids Chemistry
Synthesis of tRNAfMet from E. coli
The Synthesis of a Potentially Metabolically-Labile Derivative of 2'-Deoxy-5-Fluorouridine 5'-Phosphate
Synthesis and Biological Activity of Some Analogues of Nucleic Acids Components
The Synthesis of Biologically Relevant Molecules via Phosphorus Ylids
The Phosphate Transfer Process
Phosphate Synthesis, Exchange, and Interaction in Nucleotides and Related Compounds
Chiral Anticancer Oxazaphosphorinanes - Stereospecific Synthesis, Configurational Assignments and Biological Evaluations
Synthetic Polynucleotides as Interferon Inducers
The Case for Monomeric Metaphosphate
Nucleoside Phosphorothioates - Tools for the Investigation of Enzyme Mechanisms
The Stereochemical Course of Several Enzyme Catalyzed Reactions at the Phosphodiester Level
Models of Biopolymers by Ring-Opening Polymerization of Cyclic Phosphorus Containing Compounds
Some Aspects of Oligonucleotide Synthesis
Applications of 31p NMR to Biological Systems with Emphasis on Intact Tissue Determinations
Oligodeoxyribonucleotide High Speed Solid Phase Synthesis as a Molecular Biology Research Instrument
Chemical Synthesis o f DNA - Possibilities and Applications
Silyl - and Stannyl-Esters of Phosphorus Oxyacids - Intermediates for the Synthesis of Phosphate Derivatives of Biological Interest
The Use of Diethyl Azodicarboxylate-Triphenylphosphine System in the Synthesis and Transformation of Natural Products
Nucleoside Phosphates as Probes of the Mechanism of Protein Biosynthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151281