Phosphorus Chemistry Directed Towards Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080239699, 9781483151281

Phosphorus Chemistry Directed Towards Biology

1st Edition

Lectures Presented at the International Symposium on Phosphorus Chemistry Directed Towards Biology, Burzenin, Poland 25-28 September 1979

Editors: W. J. Stec
eBook ISBN: 9781483151281
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 240
Description

Phosphorus Chemistry Directed Towards Biology presents an understanding of reaction mechanisms of organophosphorus compounds. This book discusses the development of analytical tools for the study of the chemistry of phosphorus, which promoted research in nucleic acid chemistry.

Organized into 22 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the importance of the bacterial cell wall in maintaining the integrity of the cell in various environments. This text then examines the chemical problems concerning hypermodification and deprotection steps. Other chapters consider the reactive phosphorylating intermediates used in the oligonucleotide chemistry. This book discusses as well the possible role of phosphodiester triazolides and tetrazolides in the phosphotriester formation with arenesulfonyltriazolides and tetrazolides. The final chapter deals with the isolation of proteins involved in the synthesis and recognition of mRNA caps.

This book is a valuable resource for phosphorus chemists, biologists, scientists, research workers, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Polymers Containing Phosphorus in Bacterial Cell Walls

Studies on Oligoribonucleotides Synthesis

Reactive Phosphorylating Intermediates in the Nucleic Acids Chemistry

Synthesis of tRNAfMet from E. coli

The Synthesis of a Potentially Metabolically-Labile Derivative of 2'-Deoxy-5-Fluorouridine 5'-Phosphate

Synthesis and Biological Activity of Some Analogues of Nucleic Acids Components

The Synthesis of Biologically Relevant Molecules via Phosphorus Ylids

The Phosphate Transfer Process

Phosphate Synthesis, Exchange, and Interaction in Nucleotides and Related Compounds

Chiral Anticancer Oxazaphosphorinanes - Stereospecific Synthesis, Configurational Assignments and Biological Evaluations

Synthetic Polynucleotides as Interferon Inducers

The Case for Monomeric Metaphosphate

Nucleoside Phosphorothioates - Tools for the Investigation of Enzyme Mechanisms

The Stereochemical Course of Several Enzyme Catalyzed Reactions at the Phosphodiester Level

Models of Biopolymers by Ring-Opening Polymerization of Cyclic Phosphorus Containing Compounds

Some Aspects of Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Applications of 31p NMR to Biological Systems with Emphasis on Intact Tissue Determinations

Oligodeoxyribonucleotide High Speed Solid Phase Synthesis as a Molecular Biology Research Instrument

Chemical Synthesis o f DNA - Possibilities and Applications

Silyl - and Stannyl-Esters of Phosphorus Oxyacids - Intermediates for the Synthesis of Phosphate Derivatives of Biological Interest

The Use of Diethyl Azodicarboxylate-Triphenylphosphine System in the Synthesis and Transformation of Natural Products

Nucleoside Phosphates as Probes of the Mechanism of Protein Biosynthesis

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151281

About the Editor

W. J. Stec

