Phospholipid Biosynthesis, Volume 209
1st Edition
Table of Contents
E.A. Dennis, The Biosynthesis of Phospholipids.
Strategies for Generating Phospholipid Synthesis Mutants:
W. Dowhan, Strategies for Generating and Utilizing Phospholipid Synthesis Mutants in Escherichia coli.
M.J. Swede, K.A. Hudak, J.M. Lopes, and S.A. Henry, Strategies for Generating Phospholipid Synthesis Mutants in Yeast.
R.A. Zoeller and C.R.H. Raetz, Strategies for Isolating Somatic Cell Mutants Defective in Lipid Biosynthesis of Plasmalogens.
Acyltransferases:
M.A. Scheideler and R.M. Bell, Glycerophosphate Acyltransferase from Escherichia coli.
D. Haldar and A. Vancura, Glycerophosphate Acyltransferase from Liver.
T. Sugiura and K. Waku, Coenzyme A-Independent Acyltransferase.
P.C. Choy, P.G. Tardi, and J.J. Mukherjee, Lysophosphatidylcholine Acyltransferase.
P.C. Choy and C.R. McMaster, 1-Alkyl- and 1-Alkenylglycerophosphocholine Acyltransferases.
K.O. Webber and A.K. Hajra, Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate Acyltransferase.
R.A. Coleman, Diacylglycerol Acyltransferase and Monoacylglycerol Acyltransferase from Liver and Intestine.
K.Y. Hostetler, S.J. Huterer, and J.R. Wherrett, Biosynthesis of Bis(monoacylglycero)phosphate in Liver and Macrophage Lysosomes.
S. Jackowski, L. Hsu, and C.O. Rock, 2-Acylglycerophosphoethanolamine Acyltransferase/Acyl-[Acyl-Carrier-Protein] Synthetase from Escherichia coli.
Kinases:
K. Ishidate and Y. Nakazawa, Choline/Ethanolamine Kinase from Rat Kidney.
T.J. Porter and C. Kent, Choline/Ethanolamine Kinase from Rat Liver.
T. Uchida and S. Yamashita, Choline/Ethanolamine Kinase from Rat Brain.
J.P. Walsh and R.M. Bell, Diacylglycerol Kinase from Escherichia coli.
H. Kanoh, F. Sakane, and K. Yamada, Diacylglycerol Kinase Isozymes from Brain and Lymphoid Tissues.
R.N. Lemaitre and J.A. Glomset, Arachidonoyl-Specific Diacylglycerol Kinase.
G.M. Carman, C.J. Belunis, and J.T. Nickels, Jr. , Phosphatidylinositol 4-Kinase from Yeast.
C.E. Bazenet and R.A. Anderson, Phosphatidylinositol-4-phosphate 5-Kinases from Human Erythrocytes.
A. Moritz, J. Westerman, P.N.E. De Graan, and K.W.A. Wirtz, Phosphatidylinositol 4-Kinase and Phosphatidylinositol-4-phosphate 5-Kinase from Bovine Brain Membranes.
F. Snyder, Alkylglycerol Phosphotransferase.
Phosphatases:
G.M. Carman and J.J. McLaughlin, Phosphatidate Phosphatase from Yeast Mitochondria.
W. Dowhan and C.R. Funk, Phosphatidylglycerophosphate Phosphatase from Escherichia coli.
F. Snyder and T.C. Lee, 1-Alkyl-2-acetyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphate Phosphatase.
Cytidylyltransferases:
C.P. Sparrow, Purification of CDPdiacylglycerol Synthase from Escherichia coli.
G.M. Carman and M.J. Kelley, CDPdiacylglycerol Synthase from Yeast.
P.A. Weinhold and D.A. Feldman, Choline-phosphate Cytidylyltransferase.
L.B.M. Tijburg, P.S. Vermeulen, and L.M.G.V. Golde, Ethanolamine-phosphate Cytidylyltransferase.
Phosphocholine/Phosphoethanolamine Phosphotransferases:
R.B. Cornell, Cholinephosphotransferase from Mammalian Sources.
R.H. Hjelmstad and R.M. Bell, Choline- and Ethanolaminephosphotransferases from Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
T.C. Lee and F. Snyder, 1-Alkyl-2-acetyl-sn-glycerol Cholinephosphotransferase.
Synthases:
W. Dowhan, Phosphatidylserine Synthase from Escherichia coli.
G.M. Carman and M. Bae-Lee, Phosphatidylserine Synthase from Yeast.
G.M. Carman and A.S. Fischl, Phosphatidylinositol Synthase from Yeast.
W. Dowhan, Phosphatidylglycerophosphate Synthase from Escherichia coli.
I. Shibuya and S. Hiraoka, Cardiolipin Synthase from Escherichia coli.
M. Schlame and K.Y. Hostetler, Mammalian Cardiolipin Biosynthesis.
Phospholipid Transformations:
J.N. Kanfer, Serine-Ethanolamine Base--Exchange Enzyme from Rat Brain.
W. Dowhan and Q.X. Li, Phosphatidylserine Decarboxylase from Escherichia coli.
D.R. Voelker and E.B. Golden, Phosphatidylserine Decarboxylase from Rat Liver.
N.D. Ridgway and D.E. Vance, Phosphatidylethanolamine N-Methyltransferase from Rat Liver.
Alkyl Ether/Plasmalogen Biosynthetic Enzymes:
A. Brown and F. Snyder, Alkyldihydroxyacetonephosphate Synthase.
S. Horie, A.K. Das, and A.K. Hajra, Alkyldihydroxyacetonephosphate Synthase from Guinea Pig Liver Peroxisomes.
M.L. Blank and F. Snyder, Plasmanylethanolamine ~gd'-Desaturase.
T.C. Lee, D.S. Vallari, and F. Snyder, 1-Alkyl-2-lyso-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine Acetyltransferase.
A.K. Hajra, S.C. Datta, and M.K. Ghosh, Acyl/Alkyl Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate Reductase from Guinea Pig Liver Peroxisomes.
F. Snyder, T.C. Lee, and B. Malone, 1-Alkyl-2-lyso-sn-glycero-3-phosphate Acetyltransferase.
D.A. Ford and R.W. Gross, Metabolism of Ether-Linked Diglycerides in Brain and Myocardium.
Sphingolipid Biosynthesis Enzymes:
A.H. Merrill, Jr., and E. Wang, Enzymes of Ceramide Biosynthesis.
A.H. Futerman and R.E. Pagano, Use of N-([1-14C]Hexanoyl)-D-erythro-sphingolipids to Assay Sphingolipid Metabolism.
Enzymes of Lipid A Synthesis:
M.S. Anderson and C.R.H. Raetz, UDP-N-Acetylglucosamine 3-O-Acyltransferase from Escherichia coli.
C.R.H. Raetz, Lipid A Disaccharide Synthase from Escherichia coli.
R.Y. Hampton and C.R.H. Raetz, Lipid A 4'-Kinase from Escherichia coli: Enzyme Assay and Preparation of 4'-32P-Labeled Probes of High Specific Radioactivity.
K.A. Brozek and C.R.H. Raetz, 3-Deoxy-D-Manno-octulosonate Transferase and Late Acyltransferases of Lipopolysaccharide Biosynthesis.
R.S. Munford and A.L. Erwin, Eukaryotic Lipopolysaccharide Deacylating Enzyme.
Phospholipid Transfer Processes:
P.J. Somerharju, J. Kasurinen, and K.W.A. Wirtz, Transfer Activity and Acyl-Chain Specificity of Phosphatidylcholine Transfer Protein by Fluorescence Assays.
G.M. Helmkamp, Jr., S.E. Venuti, and T.P. Dalton, Phosphatidylinositol Transfer Proteins from Higher Eukaryotes.
F. Paltauf and G. Daum, Phospholipid Transfer Proteins from Yeast.
C. Vergnolle, V. Arondel, A. Jolliot, and J.C. Kader, Phospholipid Transfer Proteins from Higher Plants.
D.R. Voelker, Phosphatidylserine Synthesis and Transport to Mitochondria in Permeabilized Animal Cells.
G.P.H. van Heusden, B.C. Ossendorp, and K.W.A. Wirtz, Subcellular Distribution of Nonspecific Lipid Transfer Protein from Rat Tissues. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
This volume provides up-to-date information on the purification and characterization of the enzymes involved in phospholipid biosynthesis and on the mechanisms utilized by cells for the transfer of phospholipids. It also includes protocols for generating phospholipid biosynthetic mutants.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, microbiologists, and researchers in the pharmaceutical industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 19th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821104
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Edward Dennis Serial Volume Editor
Edward A. Dennis: University of California, San Diego Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and former Department Chair and Professor of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine, Dennis is currently Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research and Director of the LIPID MAPS initiative. He also served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology and current as an Emeritus member of the Board of Directors. His current research focus is on phospholipases, cell signaling and lipidomics on which he has published over 300 papers, most related to signal transduction by lipid messengers
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.
Dennis Vance Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lipid and Lipoprotein Research Group, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA