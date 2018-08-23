Phosphatases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128138816, 9780128138823

Phosphatases, Volume 607

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Karen Allen
eBook ISBN: 9780128138823
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128138816
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 2018
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

1. Empirical Valence Bond Simulations of Organophosphate Hydrolysis: Theory and Practice
Miha Purg and Shina Caroline Lynn Kamerlin
2. Analysis of Phosphoryl-Transfer Enzymes With QM/MM Free Energy Simulations
Daniel Roston, Xiya Lu, Dong Fang, Darren Demapan and Qiang Cui
3. Defining Dynamics of Membrane-Bound Pyrophosphatases by Experimental and Computational Single-Molecule FRET
Steven P.D. Harborne, Jannik Strauss, Ainoleena Turku, Matthew A. Watson, Roman Tuma, Sarah A. Harris and Adrian Goldman
4. A Simple Strategy to Determine the Dependence of Membrane-Bound Pyrophosphatases on K+ as a Cofactor
Jannik Strauss, Craig Wilkinson, Keni Vidilaseris, Steven P.D. Harborne and Adrian Goldman
5. Crystallization of Liganded Phosphatases in the HAD Superfamily
Christine Harvey, Katherine O’Toole and Karen N. Allen
6. Structure, Mechanism, and Substrate Profiles of the Trinuclear Metallophosphatases From the Amidohydrolase Superfamily
Swapnil V. Ghodge and Frank M. Raushel
7. Affinities and Comparisons of Enzyme States by Principal Component Analysis of NMR Spectra, Automated Using TREND Software
Jia Xu and Steven R. Van Doren
8. Assessment and Impacts of Phosphorylation on Protein Flexibility of the α-D-Phosphohexomutases
Kyle M. Stiers and Lesa J. Beamer
9. Chemical Tools for Studying the Impact of cis/trans Prolyl Isomerization on Signaling: A Case Study on RNA Polymerase II Phosphatase Activity and Specificity
Nathaniel Tate Burkholder, Brenda Medellin, Seema Irani, Wendy Matthews, Scott A. Showalter and Yan Jessie Zhang
10. Quantitative Analysis of Intracellular Response Regulator Phosphatase Activity of Histidine Kinases
Rong Gao and Ann M. Stock
11. Measuring the Activities of Two-Component Regulatory System Phosphatases
Robert B. Bourret and Ruth E. Silversmith
12. Assembly of PGAM5 Into Multimeric Complexes Provides a Mechanism for Allosteric Regulation of Phosphatase Activity
Peter Tipton, Tong Su and Mark Hannink
13. Purification of Lipin and Measurement of Phosphatidic Acid Phosphatase Activity From Liposomes
Mitchell E. Granade and Thurl E. Harris
14. Combining SAMDI Mass Spectrometry and Peptide Arrays to Profile Phosphatase Activities
Lindsey C. Szymczak, Che-Fan Huang, Eric J. Berns and Milan Mrksich
15. Protein Chemical Approaches to Understanding PTEN Lipid Phosphatase Regulation
Daniel R. Dempsey and Philip A. Cole

Description

Methods in Enzymology, Volume 607: Phosphatases, the latest release in this ongoing series, highlights new advances in the field as detailed by an international board of authors. This latest release includes chapters on Empirical Valence Bond Simulations of the Evolution of Enzyme Function, QM/MM Free Energy and Kinetic Isotope Analysis of Phosphoryl Transfer in Enzymes, the Structural, Mechanism and Evolution of Phosphatases, How to Define Rapid Motions in Pumping Pyrophosphatases, The Evolution of K+-Independence in Pyrophosphatases, the Crystallization of Michaelis, Intermediate and Inhibited Complexes in Phosphatases, and an Investigation of Nucleotide Loading and Effector Binding of K-Ras.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on phosphatases

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Karen Allen Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Karen N. Allen works at the Department of Chemistry of the Boston University, the Metcalf Center for Science and Engineering

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Metcalf Center for Science and Engineering, Boston University, Boston, MA, USA

