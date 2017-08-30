Phononics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128099483, 9780128099315

Phononics

1st Edition

Interface Transmission Tutorial Book Series

Authors: Leonard Dobrzyński El Houssaine El Boudouti Abdellatif Akjouj Yan Pennec Housni Al-Wahsh Gaëtan Lévêque Bahram Djafari-Rouhani
eBook ISBN: 9780128099315
Paperback ISBN: 9780128099483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th August 2017
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
138.00
117.30
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
118.00
100.30
138.00
117.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Interface response theory
2. Phonon mono-mode circuits
3. Adsorbed slabs
4. One-dimensional phononic crystals
5. Two-dimensional phononic crystals

Description

Phononics: Interface Transmission Tutorial Book Series provides an investigation of modern systems that includes a discrete matrix description. Classical continuous systems relying on the use of differential equations are recalled, showing that they generally have a specific limit on their corresponding modern matrix formulation.

A detailed description of the mathematical languages that enables readers to find the composite system linear transmission properties is provided in the appendix. The physical model is described with exacting detail, and the bibliography is built to cite—in chronological order—all the scientists that have contributed over many years.

Each volume is written with the aim of providing an up-to-date and concise summary of the present knowledge of interface transmission science, thus fostering the exchange of ideas among scientists interested in different aspects of interface transmission.

The book serves as an introduction to advanced graduate students, researchers, and scientists with little study on the subject, and is also useful to help keep specialists informed on general progress in the field.

Key Features

  • Offers a unique approach on phononics from the interfacial transmission point-of-view
  • Teaches the modern physics of interface transmission, in particular, phononics through composite systems
  • Authored and edited by world-leading experts on interface transmission

Readership

Students, researchers and scientists in surface science, condensed matter physics, optical physics, and materials science

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128099315
Paperback ISBN:
9780128099483

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Leonard Dobrzyński Author

Professor Leonard Dobrzynski obtained his Diploma d' Etudes Physics and his Doctorate from the University Paris, France.He started his professional career at the National Centre for Scientific Research, University of California, Irvine, followed by the National Center for Scientific Research, Grenoble and Lille, France. Further he became research director in Lille and Madrid, Maitre de Conferences FUPL, Lille, and Professor of Physics at the Federation University and Polytechnique de Lille. Since 2008 he has been Emeritus Research Director. He is a recipient of the Prix Special, Society des Sciences, Lille, and a member of the Society Francaise Physique, Society Europeenne de Physique. He is Editor of the journal Surface Science Reports, Editor of Handbook of Surfaces and Interfaces, and co-author of Surface Phonons and Polaritons. He has published 251 articles in international scientific journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Investigator, National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University, France

El Houssaine El Boudouti Author

Dr. El Houssaine El Boudouti is a Professor in the Department of Physics, Université Mohamed I, Oujda, Morocco.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Université Mohamed I, Oujda, Morocco

Abdellatif Akjouj Author

Dr. Abdellatif Akjouj is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, France. He received a PhD in Physics from the University of Science and Technology in Lille, France. He is a co-author of more than 130 research publications and wrote several book chapters in subjects related to nanotechnology, nanoplasmonics, biosensors, and magnonics and phononics circuits.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, France

Yan Pennec Author

Dr. Yan Pennec is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France

Housni Al-Wahsh Author

Dr. Housni Al-Wahsh is a Professor in the Department of Mathematical & Physical Engineering, Benha University, Egypt.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematical & Physical Engineering, Benha University, Egypt

Gaëtan Lévêque Author

Dr. Gaëtan Lévêque is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France

Bahram Djafari-Rouhani Author

Dr. Bahram Djafari-Rouhani is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.