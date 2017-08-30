Phononics
1st Edition
Interface Transmission Tutorial Book Series
Table of Contents
1. Interface response theory
2. Phonon mono-mode circuits
3. Adsorbed slabs
4. One-dimensional phononic crystals
5. Two-dimensional phononic crystals
Description
Phononics: Interface Transmission Tutorial Book Series provides an investigation of modern systems that includes a discrete matrix description. Classical continuous systems relying on the use of differential equations are recalled, showing that they generally have a specific limit on their corresponding modern matrix formulation.
A detailed description of the mathematical languages that enables readers to find the composite system linear transmission properties is provided in the appendix. The physical model is described with exacting detail, and the bibliography is built to cite—in chronological order—all the scientists that have contributed over many years.
Each volume is written with the aim of providing an up-to-date and concise summary of the present knowledge of interface transmission science, thus fostering the exchange of ideas among scientists interested in different aspects of interface transmission.
The book serves as an introduction to advanced graduate students, researchers, and scientists with little study on the subject, and is also useful to help keep specialists informed on general progress in the field.
Key Features
- Offers a unique approach on phononics from the interfacial transmission point-of-view
- Teaches the modern physics of interface transmission, in particular, phononics through composite systems
- Authored and edited by world-leading experts on interface transmission
Readership
Students, researchers and scientists in surface science, condensed matter physics, optical physics, and materials science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099315
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099483
About the Authors
Leonard Dobrzyński Author
Professor Leonard Dobrzynski obtained his Diploma d' Etudes Physics and his Doctorate from the University Paris, France.He started his professional career at the National Centre for Scientific Research, University of California, Irvine, followed by the National Center for Scientific Research, Grenoble and Lille, France. Further he became research director in Lille and Madrid, Maitre de Conferences FUPL, Lille, and Professor of Physics at the Federation University and Polytechnique de Lille. Since 2008 he has been Emeritus Research Director. He is a recipient of the Prix Special, Society des Sciences, Lille, and a member of the Society Francaise Physique, Society Europeenne de Physique. He is Editor of the journal Surface Science Reports, Editor of Handbook of Surfaces and Interfaces, and co-author of Surface Phonons and Polaritons. He has published 251 articles in international scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Investigator, National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University, France
El Houssaine El Boudouti Author
Dr. El Houssaine El Boudouti is a Professor in the Department of Physics, Université Mohamed I, Oujda, Morocco.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics, Université Mohamed I, Oujda, Morocco
Abdellatif Akjouj Author
Dr. Abdellatif Akjouj is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, France. He received a PhD in Physics from the University of Science and Technology in Lille, France. He is a co-author of more than 130 research publications and wrote several book chapters in subjects related to nanotechnology, nanoplasmonics, biosensors, and magnonics and phononics circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, France
Yan Pennec Author
Dr. Yan Pennec is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France
Housni Al-Wahsh Author
Dr. Housni Al-Wahsh is a Professor in the Department of Mathematical & Physical Engineering, Benha University, Egypt.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematical & Physical Engineering, Benha University, Egypt
Gaëtan Lévêque Author
Dr. Gaëtan Lévêque is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France
Bahram Djafari-Rouhani Author
Dr. Bahram Djafari-Rouhani is a Professor at the National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Scientific Research, Lille University 1, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France