Phlebotomy

3rd Edition

Worktext and Procedures Manual

Authors: Robin Warekois Richard Robinson
Published Date: 10th February 2011
Description

With a storyboard format and full-color illustrations, Phlebotomy: Worktext and Procedures Manual describes all aspects of phlebotomy, with complete coverage of equipment, safety procedures, arterial blood gases, point-of-care testing, and practical phlebotomy skills. Procedures are outlined in a detailed storyboard format, pairing steps with full-color photos to help you understand the equipment and techniques such as venipuncture, dermal puncture, arterial blood collection, and special procedures. Written by Robin Warekois and Richard Robinson, this book also includes workbook sections for review, study questions, competency checklists, and a mock certification exam providing effective preparation for the phlebotomy certification exam.

Key Features

  • A storyboard format outlines common procedures, with steps accompanied by full-color photos.
  • The Human Anatomy and Physiology section offers in-depth information on body systems.
  • A perforated bookmark on the back cover serves as a "tube guide" or quick reminder of which stopper tops to use for various diagnostic tests.
  • Learning objectives begin each chapter and indicate what you should achieve.
  • Key Terms are listed at the beginning of each chapter and are bolded in the text.
  • Lists of abbreviations at the beginning of each chapter provide a quick reference and explanation for unfamiliar abbreviations.
  • Clinical Tips provide important hints and information.
  • Special icons identify OSHA standards that must be followed when performing procedures.
  • Flashbacks and Flashforwards refer to other information that can help you work safely and efficiently.
  • Competency Checklists contain the most critical and important steps in procedures.
  • Review questions in each chapter help you learn and remember material.
  • A mock certification exam helps in reviewing for the phlebotomy certification exam with 200 multiple-choice questions.
  • A glossary provides definitions of important terms identified in the Key Terms lists at the beginning of each chapter.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Phlebotomy

1. Introduction to Phlebotomy

2. Health Care Structure

3. Safety

4. Infection Control

Unit 2: Phlebotomy Basics

5. Medical Terminology

6. Human Anatomy and Physiology

7. Circulatory, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems

Unit 3: Specimen Collection

8. Venipuncture Equipment

9. Routine Venipuncture

10. Dermal Puncture

11. Venipuncture Complications

12. Blood Collection in Special Populations

13. Arterial Blood Collection

14. Special Collections and Procedures

15. Special Nonblood Collection Procedures

Unit 4: Specimen Handling

16. Specimen Transport, Handling, and Processing

17. Point-of-Care Testing

Unit 5: Professional Issues

18. Quality Phlebotomy

19. Legal Issues in Phlebotomy

Appendix A: Metric System Measurements

Appendix B: Common English-Spanish Phrases for Phlebotomy

Appendix C: Competency Checklists

Appendix D: Common Abbreviations

Appendix E: Mock Certification Exam

Appendix F: Answers to Chapter Questions and Mock Certification Exam

Glossary

About the Author

Robin Warekois

Pathology Outreach & Client Services, VCU Health Systems, Richmond, VA

Richard Robinson

Sherborn, MA

